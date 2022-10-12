U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,601.75
    +2.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,281.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,860.25
    +15.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.43
    -0.92 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.40
    -16.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.44 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0937
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3510
    +0.5520 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.19
    +59.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.48
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,395.49
    -5.76 (-0.02%)
     

NAVER Cloud Strengthens its Cooperation with Intel for Cloud Business Expansion in Southeast Asia

·2 min read

- NAVER Cloud to establish a joint development system by seeking Southeast Asia MSPs and local expansion with Intel
- The company to expand network opportunities with Intel for NAVER Cloud's Startup Support Program

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Cloud announced today that it will enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intel and expand the Southeast Asian market as the hub for global expansion.

(Left) Steven Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan &amp; Park Weongi, NAVER Cloud CEO
(Left) Steven Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan & Park Weongi, NAVER Cloud CEO

Through this agreement, NAVER Cloud and Intel will continue working together under various collaborations including network, marketing, and technical cooperation centered in Southeast Asia market to promote mutual growth.

NAVER Cloud will seek Southeast Asia local Managed Service Providers (MSP) and accelerate its global business by leveraging Intel's global network. It also works with Intel to develop its MSP partner benefit program. Furthermore, it plans to enter the local market with Intel's System Integrator (SI), Independent Software Developer (ISV) and MSP Partners to form a joint development system.

NAVER Cloud will also cooperate with Intel in the global launch of its startup development program, 'Greenhouse Program'. In addition to existing benefits such as cloud infrastructure support, technical training and consulting, hackathon, NAVER Cloud plans to expand opportunities for startup to connect with Intel through networking events. In particular, it will strengthen partnership with portfolio companies invested by Intel for NAVER Cloud to expand its growing footprints in Asia-Pacific region.

NAVER Cloud will perform marketing activities to raise awareness of NAVER Cloud brand in Southeast Asia market. During its participation in Singapore Cloud Expo Asia 2022, during Oct. 12-13, it will carry out various on·offline marketing activities as well as partner co-marketing.

In addition, NAVER Cloud will promote technology cooperation to differentiate NAVER Cloud's technology competitiveness in the global market. It plans to advanced public cloud services using Intel® Xeon® scalable processors and Intel architecture-based technologies.

"As the leading data center CPU provider for public cloud services, we are happy to see Naver Cloud expanding its presence in Southeast Asia to provide businesses more choice, flexibility and scalability for their cloud strategy," said Steven Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. "Leveraging our decades of innovation and experience, we are excited to collaborate with NAVER Cloud and help expand their cloud services in this region and beyond."

"This collaboration has combined NAVER Cloud's cloud source technology with Intel's global network and unique technology to promote service expansion in Southeast Asia," said Park Weongi, NAVER Cloud CEO. "We anticipate NAVER Cloud to speed up targeting the global expansion with Singapore Cloud Expo."

SOURCE NAVER Cloud

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Intel (INTC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Meta Unveils $1,500 Quest Pro VR Headset. It Has a Big Problem.

    Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse is coming to the workplace. On Tuesday, Meta CEO Zuckerberg announced the company’s next virtual reality headset, named Meta Quest Pro. “This is a high-end device designed for work,” Zuckerberg said during the keynote at Meta’s annual Connect developer event.

  • Michigan suspends Carvana dealership, PayPal stock tanks, BeReal tops 53 million installs

    Notable business headlines include the suspension of a Carvana dealership in Michigan due to violations of state law, shares of PayPal plunging, and social media platform BeReal topping 53 million installs worldwide.&nbsp;

  • Meta’s new VR headset will cost $1,500 as Zuckerberg sets up battle with Apple

    Meta Platforms Inc. introduced a new virtual-reality headset with a price tag more than three times the price of its predecessor, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a likely donnybrook with nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Zuckerberg and Facebook Are Sitting on Gold. They Need to Mine It.

    Social-media giant Facebook will showcase its new mixed-reality headset on Oct. 11. But something else is key to its resurgence.

  • Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply

    Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. See related article: Scalability is Ethereum’s post-Merge focus: Vitalik Buterin Fast facts Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since […]

  • Meta Quest Pro: A $1,500 Virtual-Reality Headset for Working in the Metaverse

    Meta’s new face computer is more comfortable and has better visuals, plus facial-expression tracking. But for $1,500, with short battery life, it’s a bit out of touch with reality.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 87% to 114%, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 last peaked in early January, and the broad-based index has since lost 24% of its value, putting it in a bear market. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) both have a consensus rating of buy among analysts right now. Better yet, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has a price target of $186 per share on Alphabet, which implies 87% upside.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.