Navi Inc. Collaborates with The Fifteen Group to Launch Streamlined Restaurant Inventory Management Platform

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Hospitality tech company Navi Inc. is helping restaurant operators chart a path to profit by launching an innovative cloud-based inventory management and cost control platform, Navi Cost Control . With enterprise-level software, Navi focuses on the three main areas that contribute to a restaurant's profitability—Product Cost Control, Labour Cost Control and Effective Menu Engineering.

Designed in collaboration with leading hospitality consulting agency, The Fifteen Group, the platform is built for restaurants and the people who run them. "Effective cost control management is imperative to profitability in the restaurant industry –– but every system out there is too complicated and cumbersome to use," says David Hopkins, President of The Fifteen Group, "We are changing that with Navi –– we developed it to be incredibly simple to use while still providing meaningful insights for management. Navi provides key information in 1/3rd of the time required by other inventory systems, and that is a big win."

Navi simplifies inventory tracking by effectively eliminating wasted management time in the inventory process. It is a streamlined system that focuses on what is impactful to management and presents in an easy-to-understand and useful way. Users can enter data either directly through the desktop interface or a mobile app using barcode scanning and one-touch buttons. Unique to the platform are margin pricing techniques and QuaM Graphs™ whereby operators can optimize their menu to deliver the maximum bottom-line profitability. Other critical features include daily and weekly sales metrics, daily and weekly labour spend and product cost trends all through one central dashboard. Subscription-based, Navi is available to Canadian restaurant and hospitality operators of all sizes now, with plans to launch for US operations in mid-2022.

About Navi Inc.

With roots reaching back to 2007, Navi Inc. is a leading provider of Inventory Management and Cost Control Software for the hospitality industry. Navi's vision is to provide every restaurant operator with the tools they need to track, manage and optimize their costs so they can chart a path to profit. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Navi is trusted by hospitality operations across North America. Visit https://www.navicostcontrol.com/

