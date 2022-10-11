U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.00
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,264.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,973.00
    -11.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    -1.13 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.00
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8980
    +0.0100 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    33.14
    +1.78 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5700
    -0.1210 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.63
    -123.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.63
    -7.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.47
    -40.84 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Navient to announce third quarter 2022 results on Oct. 25, host earnings webcast on Oct. 26

Navient Corporation
·1 min read
Navient Corporation
Navient Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, plans to release its 2022 third quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Navient also will host an audio webcast to review results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the webcast will be available on the company’s investors webpage no later than start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


Recommended Stories