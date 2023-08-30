Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.16

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) will pay a dividend of $0.16 on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Navient's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Navient's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Navient Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.50 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Navient has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Navient Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Navient might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Navient has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

