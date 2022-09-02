U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13

Navient Corporation
·1 min read
Navient Corporation
Navient Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Remondi will deliver remarks at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com   
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


