U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.91
    -59.22 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.91
    -250.59 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,600.38
    -254.75 (-1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.99
    -43.52 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.40
    +1.09 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,625.04
    +2,414.82 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.01
    +67.86 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is proud to announce its 20th year in business as a leading National Sales, Marketing, and Executive recruiting firm that serves companies around the world.

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2002, Naviga Recruiting was founded by CEO and Chief Talent Officer, Kathleen Steffey in Tampa, Florida. After a few large global accounts grew into long term partnerships and new business opportunities, the company began to receive recognition as a top permanent employment firm specializing in placing sales, marketing, and operations executives in a range of industries including professional services, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, SaaS/Software and Media companies.

Kathleen Steffey, CEO/Founder, Naviga Recruiting and Executive Search
Kathleen Steffey, CEO/Founder, Naviga Recruiting and Executive Search

"With the demand of hiring due to the 'Great Reshuffle', Naviga is armed to support robust hiring needs."

Over the years, Naviga has grown in stature, sales, and experience. The firm has helped place a significant number of candidates in new careers and worked with growing companies as well as Fortune 50 organizations across all industries. Naviga's expertise has led them to work with a wide range of companies across the nation and many international businesses expanding into the U.S. market.

"In the past 20 years we've been through two recessions and a pandemic, and we've thrived throughout these changes and varying economies," said Kathleen Steffey, Naviga's CEO/Founder. She added, "We've sustained relevancy in the market - we haven't gone anywhere. These cultural and economic obstacles have given us more wisdom to operate the business with a different perspective to help us better navigate the future and best serve our customers. With the demand of hiring across the world due to the "Great Reshuffle", we're excited to continue to work with domestic and worldwide companies to help them achieve their ultimate hiring success."

To commemorate this milestone, Naviga's CEO/Founder compiled the top 20 things she has learned from being in business for 20 years. You can also hear from our clients and candidates about their experience working with Naviga Recruiting throughout the recruiting and hiring process.

ABOUT NAVIGA RECRUITING & EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a professional and service-oriented provider of executive sales, marketing and operations recruiting services for businesses across the world. The firm takes pride in providing their clients with the highest-quality and most-qualified candidates to fill their available executive, sales, and marketing positions. To learn more, visit navigarecruiting.com.

20th anniversary logo commemorating 20 years in business.
20th anniversary logo commemorating 20 years in business.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naviga-recruiting--executive-search-is-proud-to-announce-its-20th-year-in-business-as-a-leading-national-sales-marketing-and-executive-recruiting-firm-that-serves-companies-around-the-world-301466826.html

SOURCE Naviga

Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • My 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy in January

    January has not been kind to growth stocks. Longtime investors know that short-term volatility is simply the price of admission for the outsized returns that many growth stocks can produce over the long term. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are three growth stocks worth considering for patient investors that can stomach more pain in case the stock market keeps falling.

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Based on its latest clinical trial data, this small-cap biotech could have a best-in-class treatment for advanced skin cancer on the way.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.

  • Verizon beats earnings expectations, gives upbeat outlook

    Verizon Communications Inc. exceeded earnings estimates for the most recent quarter while giving an upbeat earnings outlook for the full year ahead.