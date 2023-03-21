U.S. markets closed

Navigating Digital Transformation in Contact Centers 2023 to 2024: Employee Engagement Becomes Clear Corporate Priority

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigating Digital Transformation in Contact Centers-A Customer Perspective, Global, 2023 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The analyst's annual survey of contact center solution decision-makers revealed that employee engagement is a top priority for contact center organizations in 2023.

Organizations with more employee engagement initiatives benefit from higher employee satisfaction (eNPS) levels and lower attrition. Those with more solutions that support employees also received higher eNPS scores. Overall, there will be significant growth in the number of seats around the globe, with hybrid models flourishing, creating many opportunities for CX solution providers.

Only 40% of companies deliver omnichannel customer experiences, not meeting the customers' demand for seamless interactions across channels. Businesses cite the cost of implementation and system integration difficulties as top hurdles. Customers are unhappy when they have to repeat themselves as they move across channels. Continually automating processes will be critical for survival, but the execution must be well thought out. Customers are frustrated by virtual agents that do not understand them or what they need. Employees are stressed when dissatisfied customers are forwarded to them.

The analyst's approach to achieving these goals:

  • Conduct an online customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions

  • Have in-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations through the publisher'sCX Client Council, Contact Center MindXchanges, Webinars and Virtual Think Tanks

  • Continuous conversations with key contact center solutions providers around the globe

Research Scope

The primary goals of this research are to:

  • Understand the IT challenges contact center organizations face today

  • Gauge remote/hybrid models

  • Monitor the status of digital transformation in contact center organizations

  • Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

  • Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

  • Gauge market and technology trends

  • Appraise available IT budgets

  • Measure perceptions by vertical industry

  • Discover opportunities in different regions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary of Key Findings

  • Strategic Objectives of this Study

  • Key Findings from the 2023 Contact Center Customer Survey

  • Critical 2023 Contact Center Issues Derived From the publisher's CX Client Council Annual Meeting

  • Critical 2023 Contact Center Issues Derived From the publisher's CX Client Council

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Customer Research Methodology & Respondent Profile

  • Applications

  • Research Methodology

3. Contact Center 2023 to 2024 Goals

  • Top Goals - Why Organizational Objectives Contrast Contact Center Objectives

  • Executives Boards Say Customer-First Motto Still Rules

  • Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty When Automating Interactions

  • Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty While Automating for Survival

4. Investment Plans 2023 to 2024

  • Voice Reigns While Virtual Agents Grow

  • As Companies Aim to Improve CX with "Empathy," Sentiment Analysis is a High Priority

  • Top AI Technologies Acquired to Tackle Rising Costs and Network Security

  • 95% of Contact Centers are Increasing or Maintaining the Number of Seats

  • IT Departments Opt for Easy-to-Implement, Manage, and Use Solutions

  • Proven Return on Investment (ROI) Compels Manufacturing Companies to Overhaul the Entire Contact Center

  • Travel and Hospitality Will Heavily Invest in Contact Center Solutions in 2023

5. Agent Engagement Strategies

  • Attrition Higher in Sectors that Require Agents to Have More Knowledge/Skills

  • How Organizations Will Keep Employees on Board - Flexible Locations is No Longer a Top Initiative

  • Employee Engagement Initiatives Can Reduce Attrition

  • Employee NPS Scores Significantly Higher when Engagement Initiatives and the Right Solutions are in Place

  • Analytics on Quality Monitoring and Performance Management is a Top Investment for Employee Engagement

  • Hybrid Models Flourish

  • Remote and Hybrid Agents at a Higher Risk of Attrition

  • Why Contact Centers are Moving to Remote and Hybrid Models

6. Channel Trends and Customer Satisfaction

  • Virtual Agents Outperform Voice in the IT/Communications Industry and Operate Worse in the Retail and Travel/Hospitality Industries

  • Channel Dynamics - Last 12 Months

  • Customers are Frustrated with Agent Discontent and Lack of Personalized Care

  • AI-Infused Contact Center Technologies Needed to Improve Live Chat Interactions

  • Slow Response Time in the Email Channel Can be Detrimental for Businesses

  • Considerable Growth in the Use of Virtual Agents

  • Cost of Implementation is a Hurdle to Delivering Omnichannel Customer Experiences

7. Growth Opportunities

  • Strategic Imperatives for CX Solution Providers

  • Flexible APIs are Important for Implementing Two-Factor Authentication and Chatbots in the Near-Term

8. Collaboration Tools

  • Zoom's Rise During the Pandemic Makes it a Leader for Collaboration in Contact Centers

  • Leveraging Talent Across the Enterprise Drives Investment in UCaaS and CCaaS Integration

9. Appendix

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xg90p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigating-digital-transformation-in-contact-centers-2023-to-2024-employee-engagement-becomes-clear-corporate-priority-301776190.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

