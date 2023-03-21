Navigating Digital Transformation in Contact Centers 2023 to 2024: Employee Engagement Becomes Clear Corporate Priority
DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigating Digital Transformation in Contact Centers-A Customer Perspective, Global, 2023 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst's annual survey of contact center solution decision-makers revealed that employee engagement is a top priority for contact center organizations in 2023.
Organizations with more employee engagement initiatives benefit from higher employee satisfaction (eNPS) levels and lower attrition. Those with more solutions that support employees also received higher eNPS scores. Overall, there will be significant growth in the number of seats around the globe, with hybrid models flourishing, creating many opportunities for CX solution providers.
Only 40% of companies deliver omnichannel customer experiences, not meeting the customers' demand for seamless interactions across channels. Businesses cite the cost of implementation and system integration difficulties as top hurdles. Customers are unhappy when they have to repeat themselves as they move across channels. Continually automating processes will be critical for survival, but the execution must be well thought out. Customers are frustrated by virtual agents that do not understand them or what they need. Employees are stressed when dissatisfied customers are forwarded to them.
The analyst's approach to achieving these goals:
Conduct an online customer survey of leaders involved in purchasing contact center solutions
Have in-depth discussions with thought leaders in contact center organizations through the publisher'sCX Client Council, Contact Center MindXchanges, Webinars and Virtual Think Tanks
Continuous conversations with key contact center solutions providers around the globe
Research Scope
The primary goals of this research are to:
Understand the IT challenges contact center organizations face today
Gauge remote/hybrid models
Monitor the status of digital transformation in contact center organizations
Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions
Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions
Gauge market and technology trends
Appraise available IT budgets
Measure perceptions by vertical industry
Discover opportunities in different regions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary of Key Findings
Strategic Objectives of this Study
Key Findings from the 2023 Contact Center Customer Survey
Critical 2023 Contact Center Issues Derived From the publisher's CX Client Council Annual Meeting
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
Customer Research Methodology & Respondent Profile
Applications
Research Methodology
3. Contact Center 2023 to 2024 Goals
Top Goals - Why Organizational Objectives Contrast Contact Center Objectives
Executives Boards Say Customer-First Motto Still Rules
Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty When Automating Interactions
Building Trust and Ensuring Customer Loyalty While Automating for Survival
4. Investment Plans 2023 to 2024
Voice Reigns While Virtual Agents Grow
As Companies Aim to Improve CX with "Empathy," Sentiment Analysis is a High Priority
Top AI Technologies Acquired to Tackle Rising Costs and Network Security
95% of Contact Centers are Increasing or Maintaining the Number of Seats
IT Departments Opt for Easy-to-Implement, Manage, and Use Solutions
Proven Return on Investment (ROI) Compels Manufacturing Companies to Overhaul the Entire Contact Center
Travel and Hospitality Will Heavily Invest in Contact Center Solutions in 2023
5. Agent Engagement Strategies
Attrition Higher in Sectors that Require Agents to Have More Knowledge/Skills
How Organizations Will Keep Employees on Board - Flexible Locations is No Longer a Top Initiative
Employee Engagement Initiatives Can Reduce Attrition
Employee NPS Scores Significantly Higher when Engagement Initiatives and the Right Solutions are in Place
Analytics on Quality Monitoring and Performance Management is a Top Investment for Employee Engagement
Hybrid Models Flourish
Remote and Hybrid Agents at a Higher Risk of Attrition
Why Contact Centers are Moving to Remote and Hybrid Models
6. Channel Trends and Customer Satisfaction
Virtual Agents Outperform Voice in the IT/Communications Industry and Operate Worse in the Retail and Travel/Hospitality Industries
Channel Dynamics - Last 12 Months
Customers are Frustrated with Agent Discontent and Lack of Personalized Care
AI-Infused Contact Center Technologies Needed to Improve Live Chat Interactions
Slow Response Time in the Email Channel Can be Detrimental for Businesses
Considerable Growth in the Use of Virtual Agents
Cost of Implementation is a Hurdle to Delivering Omnichannel Customer Experiences
7. Growth Opportunities
Strategic Imperatives for CX Solution Providers
Flexible APIs are Important for Implementing Two-Factor Authentication and Chatbots in the Near-Term
8. Collaboration Tools
Zoom's Rise During the Pandemic Makes it a Leader for Collaboration in Contact Centers
Leveraging Talent Across the Enterprise Drives Investment in UCaaS and CCaaS Integration
9. Appendix
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
List of Exhibits
