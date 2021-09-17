Navigating Digital Transformation Through COVID-19 and Beyond, Asia-Pacific

This research service provides the data collected through an online survey of 804 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries, and world regions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and the following respondents qualified.

• IT/telecom decision makers in organizations with more than 10 employees

• Decision makers who are familiar with the IT/telecom budgetThe overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles, and geographic regions. More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools: enterprise telephony, videoconferencing, team collaboration, instant messaging and presence, mobile apps, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics, customer experience management, and other transformative technologies.Key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Author: Krishna Baidya

