Navigating post-graduation finances: Tips from Arvest Bank

JOPLIN, Mo. — As soon-to-be graduates finish their studies – it’s time to start planning for financial success.

“Arvest Bank” representatives suggest setting up a budget, and using online tools and services through your bank.

They add it’s important to know what funding sources are coming in and what’s going out and recognize the difference between what you need and what you want.

Arvest also says using a credit card can be another good method of finance, which tends to get a bad reputation with some consumers.

They say with the proper approach, you can make credit cards work for you.

“One way to do that is to use it as a payment solution. And so, every time you use it to buy gas, every time you use it to buy groceries, use your credit card and pay it off every month. You’re not going to pay any interest, you’re not going to pay any fees and you’re going to build rewards – and you’re actually going to get cash back. So, if you use credit cards the smart way, you can actually make them work for you,” said Jana Smith, Arvest Bank Vice President Branch Administrator.

They add it’s also important to have an emergency fund in savings, typically to cover three to six months’ worth of your living expenses – in case something drastic happens.

