U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.60
    +20.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,300.79
    +155.49 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,599.10
    +54.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.84
    +10.51 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.73
    -3.15 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.70
    +9.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    +0.28 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0046 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    -0.0480 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1462
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5020
    +1.7450 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,922.92
    -920.93 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.32
    +7.61 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.45
    -49.99 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Navigation Lighting Market to Garner $51.27 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in aerospace & marine industries for safety application of aircraft, watercraft, and spacecraft by providing information regarding position and status and increase in demand for air & water mobility for travel and import-export purposes drive the global navigation lighting market.

Portland, OR , Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Navigation Lighting Market by Type (Low light intensity, Medium light intensity, High light intensity), by End-User (Marine, Aerospace): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”. As per the report, the global navigation lighting industry was pegged at $34.82 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $51.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3314

Major determinants of the market growth
Increase in aerospace & marine sector for safety application of aircraft, watercraft, and spacecraft by providing information about position and status and rise in demand for air & water mobility for travel and import-export purposes have boosted the growth of global navigation lighting market. In addition, expansion of navigation lighting market is increased due to rise in air travel and aircraft fleet. However, production and installation cost of these lights hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of incandescent filaments, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), halogens, flashes or strobes, and high-intesity discharger (HID) bulbs is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and several industrial processes were hampered. This, in turn, negatively affected the industry.

  • Owing to increase in prevalence of corona viral transmission, several industries including manufacturing, import-export, and tourism were completed shut down. This declined the demand for navigation lights.

  • Moreover, lack of workers and manufacturing facilities working at half potential increased the gap between supply and demand.

  • The sales of navigation lights were directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries including aircraft manufacturing and ship building. And, the pandemic adversely impacted the air travel and shipping industries.  

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3314

The aerospace segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the aerospace segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. However, the marine segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global navigation lighting market, as global economy imports and exports about 80% of its goods via waterways.

The high light intensity segment dominated the market

By type, the high light intensity segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global navigation lighting market. However, the medium light intensity segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In order to support the visual component of an instrument approach, medium light intensity light is composed of a number of flashers and steadily burning light bars that provide visual information about the position, height perception, and references. Thus the demand for medium light intensity navigation lighting has increased.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3314

Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share

By region, the global navigation lighting market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing urbanization, shift in demographic trends, and expanding middle classes. Moreover, rapid infrastructure development and government efforts to expand airports and seaports are expected to fuel the growth of the segment. The report includes analysis of the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major market players

  • Glamox AS

  • Aveo Engineering Group

  • Perko Inc.

  • Hella Marine

  • Canepa & Campi

  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

  • FAMOR S.A.

  • Den Haan Rotterdam

  • TRANBERG

The report analyzes these key players of the global navigation lighting market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3314

Similar Reports:

Commercial Airport Lighting Market by Type (Airport Beacon, Visual Glidescope Indicator, Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI), Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), Runway Lighting, Runway Edge Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Obstruction Lighting), Divisions (Airside Lighting, Landside Lighting, Terminal Lighting) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Type (Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs, Lavatory Lights, Reading & Dome Lights, Specialty Lighting, and Wash Lighting), Fit (Retro Fit and Line-Fit), and Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, and Other Aircrafts): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Ultralight Aircraft Market by Material (Aluminum, Composites, and Others), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Flex Wing, and Rotary Wing), Engine Type (Fuel Engine and Electric Engine), and Application (Recreation, Commercial, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Aircraft Lighting Market by Interior Lights (Emergency Lights, Specialty Lights, Wash Lights, Reading Lights, and Lavatory Lights), Exterior Lights (Aircraft Visibility Lights, Pilot Lights, and Specific Purpose Lights), Aircraft Application (Commercial, Business Jets, Military, and Helicopters), and Light Type (LEDs and Fluorescent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Chip stocks: Investors turn pessimistic on Nvidia, Intel, and others

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the challenges ahead for chip stocks amid market volatility.

  • U.S. dollar hits 20-year high, oil prices tank

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are moving on Wednesday morning.

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Not Doing Enough For Some Investors As Its Shares Slump 25%

    Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...

  • The Path for UiPath Could Be Headed Toward Single Digits

    UiPath offers "a robotic process automation tool for large-scale end-to-end automation." This sounds like a business we should be looking at but are the charts in agreement? The shares plunged on Wednesday after the robotic process automation software company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, so let's check.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • If You Had Invested $1,000 in Citigroup in 2001, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Citigroup (NYSE: C) is one of the largest banks in the world and currently the third-largest bank by assets in the U.S. It's a lot different from some of its peers in that it runs an extremely global operation and it also runs a much smaller traditional deposit and lending operation, especially in the U.S. Citigroup was built by Wall Street legends Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the latter of whom is now the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup was one of the first megabanks to pop up on Wall Street.

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Why Beyond Meat Slid 23.7% in August

    Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) fell by 23.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This fall extends the year to date decline of the plant-based meat producer to 62.4%.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

    The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy supplies if they took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff threatens to drive up sky-high European gas prices further, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    AT&T reversed its ill-fated media expansion by spinning off DirecTV, WarnerMedia, and its other noncore assets over the past year. Today, AT&T is a more streamlined telecom company focused on expanding its core 5G and fiber networks. AT&T now expects its wireless service revenue, which accounted for more than half of its top line last quarter, to rise by as much as 5% this year.