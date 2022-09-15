U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,917.63
    -28.38 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,123.06
    -12.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,568.25
    -151.43 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.28
    -0.18 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.74
    -3.74 (-4.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.40
    -30.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.33 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    +0.0430 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4060
    +0.3130 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,742.02
    -545.57 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.47
    -12.92 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.98
    +10.68 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Navigation Satellite Systems Market to Generate $552.20 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for several applications and growth in dependence on location-based services drive the growth of the global navigation satellite market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Navigation Satellite Systems Market by Component (Devices, Services), by Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-based Augmentation Systems), by Application (Consumer and Health Solutions, Road and Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global navigation satellite systems industry generated $225.30 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $552.20 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report (333 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10804

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for several applications and growth in dependence on location-based services drive the growth of the global navigation satellite systems market. However, cyber-attacks impacting navigation satellite systems and inaccuracy in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) data are the factors that hamper the market growth. Moreover, fusion of 5G and GNSS is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global navigation satellite systems market.

  • Global navigation satellite system (GNSS) has been used for quarantine monitoring and enforcement. It was utilized to set up a virtual perimeter for those people who are in self-quarantine through a process known as geofencing. For instance, in South Korea, government made it mandatory for anyone entering the country to download “Self-Quarantine Safety Protection Application” for their 14-day self-quarantine.

  • GNSS-based applications have also been used to support precautionary measures. Location measures gained through use of GNSS have helped identify, map, and tag congested places and locations where individuals who have tested positive or have recently travelled. This data enabled the authorities to provide information about the places which need to be avoided.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10804

The services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the services segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The services provided by global navigation satellite system have applications in several sectors such as agriculture, fleet management, consumer electronics, and others, which drives the segment. The report also identifies the devices segment.

The global constellations segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the global constellations segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These systems provide global coverage for navigation services, and are operated by international consortia. It includes global navigation satellite systems such as global positioning system (GPS), GALILEO, GLONASS and BEIDOU. However, the satellite-based augmentation systems segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, as they provide extra navigation data to enhance the accuracy of positioning signals for vessels, land vehicles, and aircrafts.

The consumer and health solutions segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the consumer and health solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to multitude of applications to satisfy different usage conditions and needs. These applications are supported by several categories of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets, personal tracking devices, wearables, digital cameras and portable computers. The report also identifies the road & automotive segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10804

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, owing to rise in development of cost-effective navigation satellite system and high investment in defense, retail, military, and public transportation sectors. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in foreign investments coupled with government investments.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Furuno Electric

  • Hemisphere GNSS

  • Hexagon

  • L3 Harris Corporation

  • Laird Plc

  • Navtech GPS

  • Qualcomm Inc

  • Texas Instruments

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Garmin Ltd,

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • SkyTraq Technology. Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Broadcom Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10804

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:

GNSS Simulators Market by Component Type (Single Channel, and Multichannel), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou), and Application (Vehicle Assistance Systems, Location-based Services, and Mapping): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market by Type (Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, and Others), Component (Antenna, and Receiver Unit), and Element Numbers (Two-Element, Four-Element, Seven/Eight Element, and Twelve/Sixteen Element): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Geospatial Solutions Market by Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Services), by Technology (Geospatial Analytics, GNSS & Positioning, Scanning, Earth Observation), by Application (Surveying, Navigation & Mapping, Geovisualization, Asset Management, Planning & Analysis, Others), by End Use (Utilities, Defense and Intelligence, Transportation and Logistics, Infrastructural Development, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

GNSS Market by Application (Navigation, Mapping, Surveying, Telematics, Location based Services, and Others), by End User (Rail, Agriculture, Aviation, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe announces deal to buy Figma for $20 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Adobe after the computer software company announced it will acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • In the wake of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest US$1.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $109.59, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    You may not be in the mood for a stock market shopping spree right now. And today, Amazon's cloud computing business -- Amazon Web Services -- continues to report double-digit increases in sales and operating income, in spite of the difficult economic context.

  • Is It Time to Buy 4 of the Stocks Hedge Funds Hate the Most?

    In a stock market like we've been going through this year, everyone is having a tough time, whether you've got just a few dollars in the game or billions, like Wall Street professionals. Arguably, the billionaires running hedge funds are having an even more difficult time than the small retail investor. While their first-half performance beat the S&P 500, according to BarclayHedge, an institutional-investor services division of Backstop Solutions, hedge funds are now suffering sustained redemptions by investors.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Stocks slide as investors mull economic data, Tesla stock in the green

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • Ethereum completes long-awaited merge

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith discusses the completion of ethereum’s long-awaited merge and why it matters.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

    Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. The Oracle of Omaha has helmed Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for nearly 60 years now, delivering a compound annual return of 20.1% from 1965 to 2021. Given that track record, it's not surprising so many investors look to follow Buffett's approach.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • US 2- to 30-Year Curve Reaches Most Inverted Level This Century

    (Bloomberg) -- The premium of the two-year Treasury yield over the comparable 30-year benchmark increased to a level unseen this century after short-end rates extended their climb in the wake of this week’s hotter-than-anticipated US consumer-price inflation data.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate

  • Netflix stock pops, AMTD Digital meme stock soars, bitcoin down slightly

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.