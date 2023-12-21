Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Navigator Holdings' (NYSE:NVGS) stock is up by 3.8% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Navigator Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Navigator Holdings is:

6.4% = US$78m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Navigator Holdings' Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

On the face of it, Navigator Holdings' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 23%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Navigator Holdings saw an exceptional 66% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Navigator Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 33% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Navigator Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Navigator Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Navigator Holdings has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.3%, meaning that it has the remaining 92% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Navigator Holdings is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 14% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Navigator Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

