Navigator seeks to halt pipeline permit application in Illinois after pausing Iowa request

Amid growing uncertainty about the future of carbon capture pipelines, Navigator CO2 Ventures filed a motion Tuesday to voluntarily withdraw its application for a section of its pipeline in Illinois, saying it needs to reassess the $3.5 billion project's route.

Navigator is one of three companies proposing to build pipelines with routes across Iowa, some of which have run into regulatory hurdles in other states.

The Omaha, Nebraska, company already had received permission to halt its quest for a permit in Iowa until a decision on its application with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Illinois is a crucial state for the project because it is where the liquefied carbon dioxide emissions the pipeline would carry from ethanol and other agricultural industrial plants would be sequestered deep underground.

In both Iowa and Illinois, Navigator said it wanted to avoid wasting the resources of regulators, landowners and others. Navigator said it wants to withdraw its Illinois application without prejudice with "the intent to reinitiate Illinois permitting, if appropriate,” when its “full evaluation is complete."

The motion asks an Illinois administrative law judge to “immediately suspend the upcoming procedural schedule, filing deadlines, and evidentiary hearing” until the Commerce Commission can rule on the request.

Steve and Karmin McShane paint a sign in opposition to a carbon capture and sequestration pipeline in Linn County.

Navigator didn't directly respond to a question about the project's future. The company said in a statement its action is "consistent with our recent filings in neighboring jurisdictions."

"Navigator will be taking time to reassess the route and application," said the company, which also has proposed building sections of its pipeline in South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota.

The Commerce Commission, which regulates pipelines in Illinois, has canceled hearings on Navigator's request that were scheduled to begin next week, according to its website.

Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions also have proposed carbon capture pipelines across Midwestern states, including Iowa. Summit plans to sequester carbon in North Dakota, while Wolf, like Navigator, would use a site in Illinois.

Pipelines also facing complications in South and North Dakota

It's the second time Navigator has sought to pull its Illinois permit. The commission agreed to let Navigator withdraw its initial application in February after the company added another pipeline leg to its proposal so it could access more underground CO2 storage sites. Navigator's filed its second application later that month.

Navigator, along with Summit, has run into trouble in other states. South Dakota regulators rejected Navigator and Summit’s requests to build portions of their pipelines there, and North Dakota also rejected Summit’s permit application.

Navigator has said it’s weighing its next step in South Dakota, while Summit intends to reapply.

In North Dakota, regulators said they would reconsider Summit’s application after the Ames company proposed to move its route away from the city of Bismarck, where residents expressed concerns about safety, the project’s impact on residential and business development, and infringement on property rights.

In Iowa, where a hearing on Summit's permit application before the Iowa Utilities Board has been underway since August, opponents of the pipeline projects have voiced similar concerns. They object to the pipeline companies' possible use of eminent domain to obtain easements from landowners unwilling to negotiate voluntary agreements and about the impact of the construction on farmland and underground drainage tiles.

“The carbon pipeline dominos are falling,” said Jess Mazour, an Iowa Sierra Club conservation coordinator, said in a statement responding to Navigator's Illinois request. “We hope Navigator sees the writing on the wall that they will face opposition in every corner of every state. We do not want their carbon pipeline or any carbon pipelines.”

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

