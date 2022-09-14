U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    +1.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.40
    -11.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1541
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1550
    -1.4900 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,957.57
    -358.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.32
    -6.02 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Launches $20 Million Tender Offer for Its Series G and Series H American Depositary Shares

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.
·7 min read
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NM), announced today that it commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $20 million of the outstanding Series G and Series H (as defined below) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for cash.

The Offer

The Company is offering to purchase for cash outstanding Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs as follows:

Per Series G ADS

  • $15.73 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes

Per Series H ADS

  • $15.28 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes

Under the terms of the Offer, the Company will accept for tender up to $20 million of the (i) outstanding American Depositary Shares (“Series G ADSs”), each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series G Preferred”), at a purchase price per Series G ADS of $15.73 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, and (ii) outstanding American Depositary Shares (“Series H ADSs”), each representing 1/100th of a Share of 8.625% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series H Preferred” and, together with the Series G Preferred, the “Preferred Shares”), at a purchase price per Series H ADS of $15.28 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Offer is being made exclusively to existing holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs. If Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs with an aggregate purchase price of less than $20 million are properly tendered and not withdrawn, we will acquire all such Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs from all tendering holders. If Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs with an aggregate purchase price of more than $20 million are properly tendered and not withdrawn, we will acquire such Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs on a pro rata basis from all such tendering holders. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if all of the 534,905 outstanding Series G ADSs are properly tendered and not withdrawn, we will first acquire all of such Series G ADSs and then such number of Series H ADSs, on a pro rata basis, from such tendering holders, until the aggregate purchase of all such Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs is equal to $20 million.

As a result of any required proration, we may not purchase all of the Series G ADSs (unless all of the Series G ADSs are properly tendered and not withdrawn) and/or Series H ADSs that you properly tender. The exact details of the priority of purchase and tender acceptance proration are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 14, 2022, which is included as an exhibit to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 14, 2022.

Purpose of the Offer

Navios Holdings is not required to, and since February 2016 has exercised its discretion not to, pay cash dividends to its holders of the Series G ADSs or Series H ADSs. The Offer provides holders of the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs the opportunity to sell the substantial majority of their Series G ADSs or Series H ADSs for cash, which will provide immediate liquidity.

This Offer may be appropriate for a holder seeking liquidity and/or greater certainty that it will receive current cash payments on its security and willing to forego the possibility that previously accrued dividends on the Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs may ever be paid or that the Company will elect to redeem the Preferred Shares at their full redemption amount.

Conditions to the Offer

The Offer is not conditioned upon the receipt of any financing or on any minimum number of Series G ADSs or Series H ADSs being tendered. However, the completion of the Offer is subject to certain other conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Expiration

The Offer will expire at midnight (the end of the day), New York City Time, on October 12, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated. The Depository Trust Company and its direct and indirect participants will establish their own cutoff dates and times to receive instructions to tender in this Offer to Purchase, which will be earlier than the expiration date. You should contact your broker or other securities intermediary to determine the cutoff date and time applicable to you, in order to timely tender your ADSs and participate in this Offer.

Complete Terms and Conditions

Georgeson LLC is acting as the Information Agent for the Offer. Citibank, N.A. is acting as the Tender Agent for the Offer. The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase may also be obtained from the Information Agent:
Georgeson LLC
Call Toll-Free (800) 903-2897

Important Notices and Additional Information

This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release is not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the Series G ADSs, Series H ADSs, the underlying Preferred Shares or any other securities, and it is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the Series G ADSs, Series H ADSs, the underlying Preferred Shares or any other securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. In connection with the Offer, the Company has filed with the SEC a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including the Offer to Purchase and related documents, which fully describe the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Company is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Company, the Information Agent or the Tender Agent makes any recommendation in connection with the Offer. The Company urges holders of Series G ADSs and Series H ADSs to read the Offer to Purchase and related disclosures (including all amendments and supplements) and to consult with their tax, financial, etc. advisors before making any decision with respect to the Offer. A free copy of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including the Offer to Purchase and related documents, is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Information Agent for the Offer.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., a leading infrastructure and logistics company in the Hidrovia region of South America and a passive equity interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P., a leading, US publicly listed shipping company which owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations including with respect to the completion of the Offer. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1-345-232-3067 
+1.212.906.8643
investors@navios.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Tech companies ramp up stock buybacks amid market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses what investors should look for in tech buyback programs.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to Worl

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?

    No one ever complains that there's nothing good to watch on TV anymore, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a good reason for that. You would think that today's entertainment climate -- where folks are consuming content on their own terms -- would be fertile soil for Roku. Shares of Roku have plummeted 86% since peaking at nearly $500 in July of last year.

  • Billionaires Love These 10 EV Stocks

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaires love these 10 EV stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of the global EV sector, go directly and see Billionaires Love These 5 EV Stocks. Energy is the foundational backbone of the global economy. With the escalation of the climate crisis, world leaders are adamant on reducing […]