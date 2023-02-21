U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
·39 min read
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

  • Revenue:

    • $1,210.5 million for the year ended 2022

    • $370.9 million for Q4 2022

  • Net Income:

    • $579.2 million for the year ended 2022

    • $118.3 million for Q4 2022

  • Earnings per common unit:

    • $18.82 for the year ended 2022

    • $3.84 for Q4 2022

  • Net cash from operating activities:

    • $506.3 million for the year ended 2022

    • $140.1 million for Q4 2022

  • EBITDA:

    • $817.3 million for the year ended 2022

    • $206.2 million for Q4 2022

  • ~$214.0 million sale of 11 vessels

  • ~$328.0 million from long-term charters contracted in Q4 2022

    • ~$3.4 billion in contracted revenue through 2036

  • $0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2022

MONACO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, we reported revenue and net income of $1.2 billion and $579.2 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we reported revenue of $370.9 million and net income of $118.3 million. We are also pleased to report earnings per common unit of $18.82 for the full year of 2022.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Navios Partners is a leading publicly listed shipping company diversified in 15 asset classes in three sectors, with 176 vessels with an average vessel age of about 9.5 years. We have been rationalizing our portfolio to maintain a younger, technologically advanced fleet and remain focused on reducing leverage rates in medium term, which we believe we can do naturally in the current charter rate market.”


Fleet update

  • Acquisition of two Newbuilding MR2 Product Tanker vessels and one Capesize vessel

In December 2022, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two newbuilding Japanese MR2 Product Tanker vessels from an unrelated third party, under bareboat contracts. Each vessel has approximately 52,000 dwt and is being bareboat-in for ten years. Navios Partners has the option to acquire the vessels starting at the end of year four until the end of the charter period. Assuming the exercise of the option at the end of the 10-year period, the bareboat agreements reflect an implied price of approximately $40.0 million per vessel and an implied effective interest of approximately 7.0%. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.

In February 2023, Navios Partners agreed to acquire from an unrelated third party, the Navios Felix, a previously chartered-in 2016-built scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel of 181,221 dwt for a contract price of approximately $40.7 million with final payment to be determined on the actual delivery date of the vessel. The delivery of the vessel is expected within the first quarter of 2023.

  • Agreed to sell 11 vessels for approximately $214 million

On February 6, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Serenitas N, a 2011-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 56,644 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $12.3 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

On February 6, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Photon, a 2008-built VLCC vessel of 297,395 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $53.0 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

On January 5, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Prosperity I, a 2007-built Panamax vessel of 75,527 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $13.8 million. The sale was completed on February 7, 2023.

On January 3, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Aurora N, a 2008-built LR1 Product Tanker vessel of 63,495 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $22.5 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

On December 30, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Amaryllis, a 2008-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 58,735 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $15.1 million. The sale was completed on January 26, 2023.

On December 19, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Jupiter N, a 2011-built Post-Panamax vessel of 93,062 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $16.4 million. The sale was completed on February 3, 2023.

On December 5, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Polaris, a 2011-built Chemical Tanker vessel of 25,145 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $14.7 million. The sale was completed on January 24, 2023.

On December 5, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Cosmos, a 2010-built Chemical Tanker vessel of 25,130 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $13.6 million. The sale was completed on January 9, 2023.

On December 1, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Star N, a 2009-built MR1 Product Tanker vessel of 37,836 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $18.1 million. The sale was completed on January 26 2023.

On November 30, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Dorado, a 2005-built MR2 Product Tanker vessel of 47,999 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $15.6 million. The sale was completed on January 17, 2023.

On November 24, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Perseus N, a 2009-built MR1 Product Tanker vessel of 36,264 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $18.5 million. The sale was completed on December 23, 2022.

  • Approximately $328 million revenue contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022 - $3.4 billion total contracted revenue

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Navios Partners entered into long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of approximately $328 million.

  • Three newbuilding Capesize vessels, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023, have been chartered-out for an average period of 4.8 years, at an average rate of $19,566 net per day.

  • Two 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2025, have been chartered-out for an average period of five years, at a rate of $27,798 net per day. The charterer has an option to extend each of the charters for further five one-year options at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year.

  • Three MR2 Product Tanker vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.3 years, at an average rate of $24,654 net per day.

  • Two LR1 Product Tanker vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.1 years, at an average rate of $30,632 net per day.

  • One VLCC vessel has been chartered-out for an average period of 0.9 years, at an average rate of $45,425 net per day.

Following the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.4 billion contracted revenue through 2036.

Financing update

In February 2023, Navios Partners completed a $32.0 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one drybulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures ten years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Libor plus 200 bps per annum.

In December 2022, Navios Partners completed a $10.5 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one drybulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures four years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Libor plus 230 bps per annum.

On December 21, 2022, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $44.2 million in order to refinance existing indebtedness of three product tanker vessels. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date; and (ii) bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 195 bps per annum.

As discussed above, in December 2022, Navios Partners agreed to enter into a bareboat-in agreement for two Japanese newbuilding tanker vessels. The total implied amount financed for the two vessels is approximately $62.0 million and the implied effective interest rate is 7.0%. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.

Cash distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution was paid on February 14, 2023 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2023. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Operating Highlights

Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 83 drybulk vessels, 47 containerships and 46 tanker vessels, including three newbuilding Capesize chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023, six newbuilding Aframax/LR2 vessels expected to be delivered in 2024 and the first half of 2025, two newbuilding MR2 Product Tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts expected to be delivered in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026 and 12 newbuilding Containerships expected to be delivered by the second half of 2023 and in 2024. The fleet excludes one VLCC, one Ultra-Handymax and one LR1 Product Tanker vessels agreed to be sold.

Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 52.2% and 35.0% of its available days for 2023 and for 2024, respectively. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenue of approximately $831.9 million and $644.5 million for 2023 and for 2024, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $28,017 and $31,598 for 2023 and for 2024, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Upon completion of the merger (“NMCI Merger”) with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) on March 31, 2021, beginning from April 1, 2021, and obtaining control over Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) on August 25, 2021, beginning from August 26, 2021, the results of operations of Navios Containers and Navios Acquisition are included in Navios Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operations. On October 15, 2021, Navios Partners completed its merger (“NNA Merger”) with Navios Acquisition. In September 2022, Navios Partners completed the acquisition of a 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”).

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

 

(in $‘000 except per unit data)

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

Revenue

$

370,863

 

$

268,146

 

$

1,210,528

 

$

713,175

 

Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders

$

118,258

 

$

117,540

 

$

579,247

 

$

516,186

 

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders

$

112,670

(1)

$

121,832

(2)

$

429,895

(3)

$

364,146

(4)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

140,069

 

$

129,020

 

$

506,340

 

$

277,173

 

EBITDA

$

206,228

 

$

152,351

 

$

817,256

 

$

578,511

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

200,640

(1)

$

156,643

(2)

$

667,904

(3)

$

426,471

(4)

Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic

$

3.84

 

$

3.89

 

$

18.82

 

$

22.36

 

Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit diluted

$

3.84

 

$

3.89

 

$

18.82

 

$

22.32

 

Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic

$

3.66

(1)

$

4.03

(2)

$

13.97

(3)

$

15.78

(4)

Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit diluted

$

3.66

(1)

$

4.03

(2)

$

13.97

(3)

$

15.75

(4)


(1)

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels.

(2)

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude a: (i) $3.3 million gain related to the sale of one of our vessels; and (ii) $7.6 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger.

(3)

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $149.4 million gain related to the sale of ten of our vessels.

(4)

 

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude: (i) an $80.8 million gain from equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (ii) a $48.0 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Acquisition and upon completion of the NMCI Merger; (iii) a $33.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels; and (iv) $10.4 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger and the NMCI Merger.

 

 

 

Three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 increased by $102.8 million, or 38.3%, to $370.9 million, as compared to $268.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month period ended December 31, 2022, the time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $18.1 million relating to the straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 3.6% to $23,840 per day, as compared to $23,005 per day for the same period in 2021. The available days of the fleet increased by 26.8% to 14,409 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 11,363 days for the same period in 2021 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Holdings and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $44.0 million to $200.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $156.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a $102.8 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues, partially mitigated by a: (i) $32.0 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in a) bunker expenses arising from the increased number of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2022 and b) bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and drybulk fleet; (ii) $13.1 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iii) $6.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iv) $3.0 million increase in other expenses, net; (v) $2.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); and (vi) $1.1 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders decreased by $9.1 million to $112.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $121.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders was primarily due to: (i) a $20.1 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms; (ii) an $18.0 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) a $12.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; and (iv) a $3.3 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, partially mitigated by a: (i) $44.0 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $0.8 million increase in interest income.

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Time charter and voyage revenues of Navios Partners for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $497.3 million, or 69.7%, to $1,210.5 million, as compared to $713.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in the TCE rate. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $48.2 million relating to the straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 6.1% to $23,042 per day, as compared to $21,709 per day in the same period in 2021. The available days of the fleet increased by 56.2% to 49,804 days for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 31,884 days in the same period in 2021 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Holdings, the NMCI Merger, the NNA Merger and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.

EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $241.4 million to $667.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $426.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a $497.3 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues, partially mitigated by: (i) a $120.6 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (ii) an $86.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in a) bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and drybulk fleet and b) bunker expenses arising from the increased number of freight voyages in 2022; (iii) a $25.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iv) a $14.7 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (v) a $4.9 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; and (vi) a $3.5 million increase in other expenses, net.

Net Income attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders increased by $65.8 million to $429.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $364.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders was primarily due to a $241.4 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, partially mitigated by: (i) an $89.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) a $40.3 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) a $33.5 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms; and (iv) a $12.8 million increase in amortization for deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (including the Navios Containers’ fleet and Navios Acquisition’s fleet beginning from April 1, 2021 and August 26, 2021, respectively).

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Available Days(1)

 

14,409

 

 

 

11,363

 

 

 

49,804

 

 

 

31,884

 

Operating Days(2)

 

14,264

 

 

 

11,289

 

 

 

49,271

 

 

 

31,631

 

Fleet Utilization(3)

 

99.0

%

 

 

99.3

%

 

 

98.9

%

 

 

99.2

%

TCE rate Combined (per day)(4)

$

23,840

 

 

$

23,005

 

 

$

23,042

 

 

$

21,709

 

TCE rate Drybulk (per day)(4)

$

15,876

 

 

$

29,548

 

 

$

19,464

 

 

$

23,331

 

TCE rate Containers (per day)(4)

$

34,037

 

 

$

23,765

 

 

$

31,358

 

 

$

22,435

 

TCE rate Tankers (per day)(4)

$

30,834

 

 

$

15,426

 

 

$

21,020

 

 

$

15,336

 

Vessels operating at period end

 

162

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

128

 


(1)

 

Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.

(2)

 

Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

(3)

 

Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys.

(4)

 

TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contract (grossed up by currently applicable fixed vessel operating expenses) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

 

 

 

Conference Call Details:

Navios Partners' management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Call Date/Time: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call 
US Dial In: +1.800.245.3047
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9765
Conference ID: NMMQ422

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.888.215.1535
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.4940

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call, through the Navios Partners website (www.navios-mlp.com) under “Investors”. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call. 

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, TCE rates and Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to make distributions going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters and Navios Partners’ ability to refinance its debt on attractive terms, or at all. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, the economic condition of the markets in which we operate, shipyards performing scrubber installations, construction of newbuilding vessels, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, wars, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry and liquid cargo shipping sectors in general and the demand for our drybulk, containerships and tanker vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for drybulk, containerships and tanker vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, fluctuation in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, and the impact of the discontinuance of the London Interbank Offered Rate for US Dollars, or LIBOR, after June 30, 2023, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Contacts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1 (212) 661 7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com

EXHIBIT 1

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

 

 

December 31,
2022
(unaudited)

 

December 31,
2021
(unaudited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

 

$

175,098

 

 

$

169,446

 

Other current assets

 

 

135,326

 

 

 

56,894

 

Vessels, net

 

 

3,777,329

 

 

 

2,852,570

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

807,951

 

 

 

544,389

 

Total assets

 

$

4,895,704

 

 

$

3,623,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

$

226,645

 

 

$

140,368

 

Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current)

 

 

1,945,447

 

 

 

1,361,709

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

380,649

 

 

 

351,497

 

Total partners’ capital

 

 

2,342,963

 

 

 

1,769,725

 

Total liabilities and partners’ capital

 

$

4,895,704

 

 

$

3,623,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)

 

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Time charter and voyage revenues

 

$

370,863

 

 

$

268,146

 

 

$

1,210,528

 

 

$

713,175

 

Time charter and voyage expenses

 

 

(48,330

)

 

 

(16,313

)

 

 

(122,630

)

 

 

(36,142

)

Direct vessel expenses

 

 

(17,243

)

 

 

(11,252

)

 

 

(56,754

)

 

 

(29,259

)

Vessel operating expenses

 

 

(85,933

)

 

 

(72,764

)

 

 

(312,022

)

 

 

(191,449

)

General and administrative expenses

 

 

(23,497

)

 

 

(16,744

)

 

 

(67,180

)

 

 

(41,461

)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

(58,000

)

 

 

(45,508

)

 

 

(201,820

)

 

 

(112,817

)

Amortization of unfavorable lease terms

 

 

10,758

 

 

 

30,936

 

 

 

74,963

 

 

 

108,538

 

Gain on sale of vessels, net

 

 

5,588

 

 

 

3,277

 

 

 

149,352

 

 

 

33,625

 

Interest expense and finance cost, net

 

 

(33,072

)

 

 

(15,138

)

 

 

(83,091

)

 

 

(42,762

)

Interest income

 

 

758

 

 

 

 

 

 

856

 

 

 

859

 

Other expense, net

 

 

(3,634

)

 

 

(585

)

 

 

(12,955

)

 

 

(9,449

)

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

80,839

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

(7,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,439

)

Bargain gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

48,015

 

Net income

 

$

118,258

 

 

$

116,486

 

 

$

579,247

 

 

$

511,273

 

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,913

 

Net income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders

 

$

118,258

 

 

$

117,540

 

 

$

579,247

 

 

$

516,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per unit:

 

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per common unit, basic

 

$

3.84

 

 

$

3.89

 

 

$

18.82

 

 

$

22.36

 

Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per common unit, diluted

 

$

3.84

 

 

$

3.89

 

 

$

18.82

 

 

$

22.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

 

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

140,069

 

 

$

129,020

 

 

$

506,340

 

 

$

277,173

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(50,531

)

 

$

(3,200

)

 

$

(316,241

)

 

$

(106,252

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

$

(24,760

)

 

$

(97,554

)

 

$

(184,447

)

 

$

(32,203

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

64,778

 

 

$

28,266

 

 

$

5,652

 

 

$

138,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXHIBIT 2

Owned Drybulk Vessels

 

Type

 

Built

 

Capacity
(DWT)

Navios Christine B

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2009

 

58,058

Navios Celestial

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2009

 

58,063

Navios Vega

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2009

 

58,792

Serenitas N(1)

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2011

 

56,644

Navios La Paix

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2014

 

61,485

Navios Hyperion

 

Panamax

 

2004

 

75,707

Navios Anthos

 

Panamax

 

2004

 

75,798

Navios Orbiter

 

Panamax

 

2004

 

76,602

Navios Hope

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

75,397

Navios Taurus

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

76,596

Navios Sun

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

76,619

Navios Asteriks

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

76,801

Navios Helios

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

77,075

Navios Apollon I

 

Panamax

 

2005

 

87,052

N Amalthia

 

Panamax

 

2006

 

75,318

Navios Sagittarius

 

Panamax

 

2006

 

75,756

Navios Galileo

 

Panamax

 

2006

 

76,596

N Bonanza

 

Panamax

 

2006

 

76,596

Navios Harmony

 

Panamax

 

2006

 

82,790

Navios Libertas

 

Panamax

 

2007

 

75,511

Copernicus N

 

Panamax

 

2010

 

93,062

Unity N

 

Panamax

 

2011

 

79,642

Odysseus N

 

Panamax

 

2011

 

79,642

Rainbow N

 

Panamax

 

2011

 

79,642

Navios Avior

 

Panamax

 

2012

 

81,355

Navios Centaurus

 

Panamax

 

2012

 

81,472

Navios Victory

 

Panamax

 

2014

 

77,095

Navios Sphera

 

Panamax

 

2016

 

84,872

Navios Sky

 

Panamax

 

2015

 

82,056

Navios Uranus

 

Panamax

 

2019

 

81,821

Navios Herakles I

 

Panamax

 

2019

 

82,036

Navios Galaxy II

 

Panamax

 

2020

 

81,789

Navios Felicity I

 

Panamax

 

2020

 

81,962

Navios Magellan II

 

Panamax

 

2020

 

82,037

Navios Alegria

 

Panamax

 

2016

 

84,852

Navios Meridian

 

Panamax

 

2023

 

82,010

Navios Primavera

 

Panamax

 

2022

 

82,003

Navios Beaufiks

 

Capesize

 

2004

 

180,310

Navios Fantastiks

 

Capesize

 

2005

 

180,265

Navios Stellar

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

169,001

Navios Aurora II

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

169,031

Navios Happiness

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,022

Navios Bonavis

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,022

Navios Phoenix

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,242

Navios Sol

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,274

Navios Lumen

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,661

Navios Pollux

 

Capesize

 

2009

 

180,727

Navios Antares

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

169,059

Navios Symphony

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

178,132

Navios Melodia

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,132

Navios Luz

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,144

Navios Etoile

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,234

Navios Buena Ventura

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,259

Navios Bonheur

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,259

Navios Fulvia

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,263

Navios Aster

 

Capesize

 

2010

 

179,314

Navios Ace

 

Capesize

 

2011

 

179,016

Navios Altamira

 

Capesize

 

2011

 

179,165

Navios Azimuth

 

Capesize

 

2011

 

179,169

Navios Koyo

 

Capesize

 

2011

 

181,415

Navios Ray

 

Capesize

 

2012

 

179,515

Navios Joy

 

Capesize

 

2013

 

181,389

Navios Gem

 

Capesize

 

2014

 

181,336

Navios Canary

 

Capesize

 

2015

 

180,528

Navios Corali

 

Capesize

 

2015

 

181,249

Navios Mars

 

Capesize

 

2016

 

181,259

Navios Armonia

 

Capesize

 

2022

 

182,079

Navios Azalea

 

Capesize

 

2022

 

182,064

Navios Astra

 

Capesize

 

2022

 

182,393

(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.

Owned Containerships

 

Type

 

Built

 

Capacity
(TEU)

Navios Summer

 

Containership

 

2006

 

3,450

Navios Verano

 

Containership

 

2006

 

3,450

Hyundai Hongkong

 

Containership

 

2006

 

6,800

Hyundai Singapore

 

Containership

 

2006

 

6,800

Hyundai Busan

 

Containership

 

2006

 

6,800

Hyundai Shanghai

 

Containership

 

2006

 

6,800

Hyundai Tokyo

 

Containership

 

2006

 

6,800

Protostar N

 

Containership

 

2007

 

2,741

Navios Spring

 

Containership

 

2007

 

3,450

Matson Lanai

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Indigo

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Vermilion

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Verde

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Amarillo

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Azure

 

Containership

 

2007

 

4,250

Navios Domino

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,250

Navios Delight

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,250

Navios Magnolia

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,730

Navios Jasmine

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,730

Navios Chrysalis

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,730

Navios Nerine

 

Containership

 

2008

 

4,730

Spectrum N

 

Containership

 

2009

 

2,546

Navios Devotion

 

Containership

 

2009

 

4,250

Navios Destiny

 

Containership

 

2009

 

4,250

Navios Lapis

 

Containership

 

2009

 

4,250

Navios Tempo

 

Containership

 

2009

 

4,250

Navios Miami

 

Containership

 

2009

 

4,563

Navios Dorado

 

Containership

 

2010

 

4,250

Zim Baltimore

 

Containership

 

2010

 

4,360

Navios Bahamas

 

Containership

 

2010

 

4,360

Zim Carmel

 

Containership

 

2010

 

4,360

Navios Unison

 

Containership

 

2010

 

10,000

Navios Constellation

 

Containership

 

2011

 

10,000

Fleur N

 

Containership

 

2012

 

2,782

Ete N

 

Containership

 

2012

 

2,782


Owned Tanker Vessels

 

Type

 

Built

 

Capacity
(DWT)

Hector N

 

MR1 Product Tanker

 

2008

 

38,402

Nave Equinox

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2007

 

50,922

Nave Pulsar

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2007

 

50,922

Nave Orbit

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2009

 

50,470

Nave Equator

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2009

 

50,542

Nave Aquila

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2012

 

49,991

Nave Atria

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2012

 

49,992

Nave Capella

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

49,995

Nave Alderamin

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

49,998

Nave Bellatrix

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

49,999

Nave Orion

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

49,999

Nave Titan

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

49,999

Bougainville

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

50,626

Nave Pyxis

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2014

 

49,998

Nave Luminosity

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2014

 

49,999

Nave Jupiter

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2014

 

49,999

Nave Velocity

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2015

 

49,999

Nave Sextans

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

2015

 

49,999

Nave Ariadne

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2007

 

74,671

Nave Cielo

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2007

 

74,671

Aurora N(1)

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2008

 

63,495

Lumen N

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2008

 

63,599

Nave Andromeda

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2011

 

75,000

Nave Cetus

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2012

 

74,581

Nave Cassiopeia

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2012

 

74,711

Nave Estella

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2012

 

75,000

Nave Rigel

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

74,673

Nave Atropos

 

LR1 Product Tanker

 

2013

 

74,695

Nave Photon(1)

 

VLCC

 

2008

 

297,395

Nave Galactic

 

VLCC

 

2009

 

297,168

Nave Spherical

 

VLCC

 

2009

 

297,188

Nave Constellation

 

VLCC

 

2010

 

296,988

Nave Quasar

 

VLCC

 

2010

 

297,376

Nave Synergy

 

VLCC

 

2010

 

299,973

Nave Universe

 

VLCC

 

2011

 

297,066

Nave Buena Suerte

 

VLCC

 

2011

 

297,491

(1)   Vessel agreed to be sold.

Bareboat-in vessels

 

Type

 

Built

 

Capacity
(DWT)

 

Purchase Option

Navios Libra

 

Panamax

 

2019

 

82,011

 

Yes

Navios Star

 

Panamax

 

2021

 

81,994

 

Yes

Navios Amitie

 

Panamax

 

2021

 

82,002

 

Yes

Baghdad

 

VLCC

 

2020

 

313,433

 

Yes

Nave Electron

 

VLCC

 

2021

 

313,239

 

Yes

Erbil

 

VLCC

 

2021

 

313,486

 

Yes

Nave Celeste

 

VLCC

 

2022

 

313,418

 

Yes


Owned to be delivered

 

Type

 

Delivery Date

 

Capacity
DWT / (TEU)

TBN I

 

Capesize

 

H1 2023

 

180,000

TBN III

 

Capesize

 

H1 2023

 

180,000

TBN II

 

Capesize

 

H1 2023

 

180,000

TBN IV

 

Containership

 

H2 2023

 

5,300

TBN V

 

Containership

 

H2 2023

 

5,300

TBN X

 

Containership

 

H2 2023

 

5,300

TBN VI

 

Containership

 

H1 2024

 

5,300

TBN VII

 

Containership

 

H1 2024

 

5,300

TBN XI

 

Containership

 

H1 2024

 

5,300

TBN VIII

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

5,300

TBN IX

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

5,300

TBN XII

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

5,300

TBN XIII

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

5,300

TBN XX

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

7,700

TBN XXI

 

Containership

 

H2 2024

 

7,700

TBN XIV

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H1 2024

 

115,000

TBN XV

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H1 2024

 

115,000

TBN XVI

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H2 2024

 

115,000

TBN XVII

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H2 2024

 

115,000

TBN XVIII

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H1 2025

 

115,000

TBN XIX

 

Aframax/LR2

 

H1 2025

 

115,000

TBN XXII

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

H2 2025

 

52,000

TBN XXIII

 

MR2 Product Tanker

 

H1 2026

 

52,000


Chartered-in vessels (with purchase options)

 

Type

 

Year Built

 

Capacity
(DWT)

 

Purchase Option

Navios Lyra

 

Handysize

 

2012

 

34,718

 

Yes

Navios Venus

 

Ultra-Handymax

 

2015

 

61,339

 

Yes

Navios Amber

 

Panamax

 

2015

 

80,994

 

Yes

Navios Coral

 

Panamax

 

2016

 

84,904

 

Yes

Navios Citrine

 

Panamax

 

2017

 

81,626

 

Yes

Navios Dolphin

 

Panamax

 

2017

 

81,630

 

Yes

Navios Gemini

 

Panamax

 

2018

 

81,704

 

No(1)

Navios Horizon I

 

Panamax

 

2019

 

81,692

 

No(1)

Navios Felix(2)

 

Capesize

 

2016

 

181,221

 

Yes

(1)   Purchase option in the form of the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.
(2)   Vessel agreed to be acquired.

EXHIBIT 3

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

EBITDA represents net income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/ (decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets; (x) bargain gain; and (xi) net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

We present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.

EXHIBIT 4

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations

 

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

 

 

($ ‘000)
(unaudited)

 

($ ‘000)
(unaudited)

 

($ ‘000)
(unaudited)

 

($ ‘000)
(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

140,069

 

 

$

129,020

 

 

$

506,340

 

 

$

277,173

 

Net increase in operating assets

 

 

36,072

 

 

 

30,751

 

 

 

139,537

 

 

 

93,092

 

Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities

 

 

11,173

 

 

 

(23,515

)

 

 

255

 

 

 

3,274

 

Net interest cost

 

 

32,314

 

 

 

15,138

 

 

 

82,235

 

 

 

41,903

 

Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount

 

 

(1,421

)

 

 

(1,273

)

 

 

(5,349

)

 

 

(3,741

)

Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities

 

 

(2,615

)

 

 

214

 

 

 

(3,912

)

 

 

401

 

Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line

 

 

(14,920

)

 

 

(2,162

)

 

 

(51,048

)

 

 

(460

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(523

)

Gain on sale of vessels, net

 

 

5,588

 

 

 

3,277

 

 

 

149,352

 

 

 

33,625

 

Bargain gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

48,015

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

80,839

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,913

 

EBITDA

 

$

206,228

 

 

$

152,351

 

 

$

817,256

 

 

$

578,511

 

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(80,839

)

Bargain gain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(48,015

)

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

7,569

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,439

 

Gain on sale of vessels, net

 

 

(5,588

)

 

 

(3,277

)

 

 

(149,352

)

 

 

(33,625

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

200,640

 

 

$

156,643

 

 

$

667,904

 

 

$

426,471

 


 

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Three Month
Period Ended
December 31,
2021

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2022

 

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

140,069

 

 

$

129,020

 

 

$

506,340

 

 

$

277,173

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(50,531

)

 

$

(3,200

)

 

$

(316,241

)

 

$

(106,252

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

$

(24,760

)

 

$

(97,554

)

 

$

(184,447

)

 

$

(32,203

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


