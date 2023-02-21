Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022
Revenue:
$1,210.5 million for the year ended 2022
$370.9 million for Q4 2022
Net Income:
$579.2 million for the year ended 2022
$118.3 million for Q4 2022
Earnings per common unit:
$18.82 for the year ended 2022
$3.84 for Q4 2022
Net cash from operating activities:
$506.3 million for the year ended 2022
$140.1 million for Q4 2022
EBITDA:
$817.3 million for the year ended 2022
$206.2 million for Q4 2022
~$214.0 million sale of 11 vessels
~$328.0 million from long-term charters contracted in Q4 2022
~$3.4 billion in contracted revenue through 2036
$0.05 per unit cash distribution for Q4 2022
MONACO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Angeliki Frangou, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with the results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, we reported revenue and net income of $1.2 billion and $579.2 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we reported revenue of $370.9 million and net income of $118.3 million. We are also pleased to report earnings per common unit of $18.82 for the full year of 2022.”
Angeliki Frangou continued, “Navios Partners is a leading publicly listed shipping company diversified in 15 asset classes in three sectors, with 176 vessels with an average vessel age of about 9.5 years. We have been rationalizing our portfolio to maintain a younger, technologically advanced fleet and remain focused on reducing leverage rates in medium term, which we believe we can do naturally in the current charter rate market.”
Fleet update
Acquisition of two Newbuilding MR2 Product Tanker vessels and one Capesize vessel
In December 2022, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two newbuilding Japanese MR2 Product Tanker vessels from an unrelated third party, under bareboat contracts. Each vessel has approximately 52,000 dwt and is being bareboat-in for ten years. Navios Partners has the option to acquire the vessels starting at the end of year four until the end of the charter period. Assuming the exercise of the option at the end of the 10-year period, the bareboat agreements reflect an implied price of approximately $40.0 million per vessel and an implied effective interest of approximately 7.0%. The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.
In February 2023, Navios Partners agreed to acquire from an unrelated third party, the Navios Felix, a previously chartered-in 2016-built scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel of 181,221 dwt for a contract price of approximately $40.7 million with final payment to be determined on the actual delivery date of the vessel. The delivery of the vessel is expected within the first quarter of 2023.
Agreed to sell 11 vessels for approximately $214 million
On February 6, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Serenitas N, a 2011-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 56,644 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $12.3 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.
On February 6, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Photon, a 2008-built VLCC vessel of 297,395 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $53.0 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.
On January 5, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Prosperity I, a 2007-built Panamax vessel of 75,527 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $13.8 million. The sale was completed on February 7, 2023.
On January 3, 2023, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Aurora N, a 2008-built LR1 Product Tanker vessel of 63,495 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $22.5 million. The sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023.
On December 30, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Navios Amaryllis, a 2008-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 58,735 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $15.1 million. The sale was completed on January 26, 2023.
On December 19, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Jupiter N, a 2011-built Post-Panamax vessel of 93,062 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $16.4 million. The sale was completed on February 3, 2023.
On December 5, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Polaris, a 2011-built Chemical Tanker vessel of 25,145 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $14.7 million. The sale was completed on January 24, 2023.
On December 5, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Cosmos, a 2010-built Chemical Tanker vessel of 25,130 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $13.6 million. The sale was completed on January 9, 2023.
On December 1, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Star N, a 2009-built MR1 Product Tanker vessel of 37,836 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $18.1 million. The sale was completed on January 26 2023.
On November 30, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Nave Dorado, a 2005-built MR2 Product Tanker vessel of 47,999 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $15.6 million. The sale was completed on January 17, 2023.
On November 24, 2022, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Perseus N, a 2009-built MR1 Product Tanker vessel of 36,264 dwt, to an unrelated third party, for a sales price of $18.5 million. The sale was completed on December 23, 2022.
Approximately $328 million revenue contracted in the fourth quarter of 2022 - $3.4 billion total contracted revenue
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Navios Partners entered into long-term charters which are expected to generate revenue of approximately $328 million.
Three newbuilding Capesize vessels, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023, have been chartered-out for an average period of 4.8 years, at an average rate of $19,566 net per day.
Two 115,000 dwt Aframax/LR2 newbuilding vessels, expected to be delivered in the first half of 2025, have been chartered-out for an average period of five years, at a rate of $27,798 net per day. The charterer has an option to extend each of the charters for further five one-year options at rates increasing by $1,234 per day each year.
Three MR2 Product Tanker vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.3 years, at an average rate of $24,654 net per day.
Two LR1 Product Tanker vessels have been chartered-out for an average period of 2.1 years, at an average rate of $30,632 net per day.
One VLCC vessel has been chartered-out for an average period of 0.9 years, at an average rate of $45,425 net per day.
Following the above long-term charters, Navios Partners has $3.4 billion contracted revenue through 2036.
Financing update
In February 2023, Navios Partners completed a $32.0 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one drybulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures ten years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Libor plus 200 bps per annum.
In December 2022, Navios Partners completed a $10.5 million sale and leaseback transaction with an unrelated third party, in order to finance one drybulk vessel. The sale and leaseback transaction: (i) matures four years from the date of the delivery of the vessel by the owners to the charterer; and (ii) bears interest at Libor plus 230 bps per annum.
On December 21, 2022, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for up to $44.2 million in order to refinance existing indebtedness of three product tanker vessels. The credit facility: (i) matures five years after the drawdown date; and (ii) bears interest at Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 195 bps per annum.
As discussed above, in December 2022, Navios Partners agreed to enter into a bareboat-in agreement for two Japanese newbuilding tanker vessels. The total implied amount financed for the two vessels is approximately $62.0 million and the implied effective interest rate is 7.0%. The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary documentation.
Cash distribution
The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution was paid on February 14, 2023 to unitholders of record as of February 10, 2023. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.
Operating Highlights
Navios Partners owns and operates a fleet comprised of 83 drybulk vessels, 47 containerships and 46 tanker vessels, including three newbuilding Capesize chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023, six newbuilding Aframax/LR2 vessels expected to be delivered in 2024 and the first half of 2025, two newbuilding MR2 Product Tanker chartered-in vessels under bareboat contracts expected to be delivered in the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026 and 12 newbuilding Containerships expected to be delivered by the second half of 2023 and in 2024. The fleet excludes one VLCC, one Ultra-Handymax and one LR1 Product Tanker vessels agreed to be sold.
Navios Partners has entered into short, medium and long-term time charter-out, bareboat-out and freight agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 1.9 years. Navios Partners has currently fixed 52.2% and 35.0% of its available days for 2023 and for 2024, respectively. Navios Partners expects to generate contracted revenue of approximately $831.9 million and $644.5 million for 2023 and for 2024, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $28,017 and $31,598 for 2023 and for 2024, respectively.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit basic and diluted and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).
Upon completion of the merger (“NMCI Merger”) with Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) on March 31, 2021, beginning from April 1, 2021, and obtaining control over Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) on August 25, 2021, beginning from August 26, 2021, the results of operations of Navios Containers and Navios Acquisition are included in Navios Partners’ Consolidated Statements of Operations. On October 15, 2021, Navios Partners completed its merger (“NNA Merger”) with Navios Acquisition. In September 2022, Navios Partners completed the acquisition of a 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”).
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(in $‘000 except per unit data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
370,863
$
268,146
$
1,210,528
$
713,175
Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders
$
118,258
$
117,540
$
579,247
$
516,186
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders
$
112,670
(1)
$
121,832
(2)
$
429,895
(3)
$
364,146
(4)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,069
$
129,020
$
506,340
$
277,173
EBITDA
$
206,228
$
152,351
$
817,256
$
578,511
Adjusted EBITDA
$
200,640
(1)
$
156,643
(2)
$
667,904
(3)
$
426,471
(4)
Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic
$
3.84
$
3.89
$
18.82
$
22.36
Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit diluted
$
3.84
$
3.89
$
18.82
$
22.32
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic
$
3.66
(1)
$
4.03
(2)
$
13.97
(3)
$
15.78
(4)
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit diluted
$
3.66
(1)
$
4.03
(2)
$
13.97
(3)
$
15.75
(4)
(1)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $5.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels.
(2)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the three month period ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude a: (i) $3.3 million gain related to the sale of one of our vessels; and (ii) $7.6 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger.
(3)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been adjusted to exclude a $149.4 million gain related to the sale of ten of our vessels.
(4)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been adjusted to exclude: (i) an $80.8 million gain from equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (ii) a $48.0 million bargain gain upon obtaining control over Navios Acquisition and upon completion of the NMCI Merger; (iii) a $33.6 million gain related to the sale of eight of our vessels; and (iv) $10.4 million of transaction costs in relation to the NNA Merger and the NMCI Merger.
Three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 increased by $102.8 million, or 38.3%, to $370.9 million, as compared to $268.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rate. For the three month period ended December 31, 2022, the time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $18.1 million relating to the straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 3.6% to $23,840 per day, as compared to $23,005 per day for the same period in 2021. The available days of the fleet increased by 26.8% to 14,409 days for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 11,363 days for the same period in 2021 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Holdings and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.
EBITDA of Navios Partners for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $44.0 million to $200.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $156.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a $102.8 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues, partially mitigated by a: (i) $32.0 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in a) bunker expenses arising from the increased number of freight voyages in the fourth quarter of 2022 and b) bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and drybulk fleet; (ii) $13.1 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iii) $6.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iv) $3.0 million increase in other expenses, net; (v) $2.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); and (vi) $1.1 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest.
Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders decreased by $9.1 million to $112.7 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $121.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders was primarily due to: (i) a $20.1 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms; (ii) an $18.0 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) a $12.5 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; and (iv) a $3.3 million increase in amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items, partially mitigated by a: (i) $44.0 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA; and (ii) $0.8 million increase in interest income.
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
Time charter and voyage revenues of Navios Partners for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $497.3 million, or 69.7%, to $1,210.5 million, as compared to $713.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet and to the increase in the TCE rate. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the time charter and voyage revenues were affected by $48.2 million relating to the straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates. The TCE rate increased by 6.1% to $23,042 per day, as compared to $21,709 per day in the same period in 2021. The available days of the fleet increased by 56.2% to 49,804 days for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 31,884 days in the same period in 2021 mainly due to the acquisition of the 36-vessel drybulk fleet from Navios Holdings, the NMCI Merger, the NNA Merger and the deliveries of newbuilding and secondhand vessels, partially mitigated by the sale of vessels.
EBITDA of Navios Partners for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by the items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $241.4 million to $667.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $426.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a $497.3 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues, partially mitigated by: (i) a $120.6 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (ii) an $86.5 million increase in time charter and voyage expenses, mainly due to the increase in a) bareboat and charter-in hire expense of the tanker and drybulk fleet and b) bunker expenses arising from the increased number of freight voyages in 2022; (iii) a $25.7 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the expansion of our fleet; (iv) a $14.7 million increase in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items); (v) a $4.9 million decrease in net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest; and (vi) a $3.5 million increase in other expenses, net.
Net Income attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders increased by $65.8 million to $429.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $364.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders was primarily due to a $241.4 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, partially mitigated by: (i) an $89.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; (ii) a $40.3 million increase in interest expense and finance cost, net; (iii) a $33.5 million decrease in the amortization of the unfavorable lease terms; and (iv) a $12.8 million increase in amortization for deferred drydock, special survey costs and other capitalized items.
Fleet Employment Profile
The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (including the Navios Containers’ fleet and Navios Acquisition’s fleet beginning from April 1, 2021 and August 26, 2021, respectively).
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Available Days(1)
14,409
11,363
49,804
31,884
Operating Days(2)
14,264
11,289
49,271
31,631
Fleet Utilization(3)
99.0
%
99.3
%
98.9
%
99.2
%
TCE rate Combined (per day)(4)
$
23,840
$
23,005
$
23,042
$
21,709
TCE rate Drybulk (per day)(4)
$
15,876
$
29,548
$
19,464
$
23,331
TCE rate Containers (per day)(4)
$
34,037
$
23,765
$
31,358
$
22,435
TCE rate Tankers (per day)(4)
$
30,834
$
15,426
$
21,020
$
15,336
Vessels operating at period end
162
128
162
128
(1)
Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.
(2)
Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3)
Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys.
(4)
TCE rate: TCE rate per day is defined as voyage, time charter revenues and charter-out revenues under bareboat contract (grossed up by currently applicable fixed vessel operating expenses) less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.
EXHIBIT 1
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
$
175,098
$
169,446
Other current assets
135,326
56,894
Vessels, net
3,777,329
2,852,570
Other non-current assets
807,951
544,389
Total assets
$
4,895,704
$
3,623,299
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL
Other current liabilities
$
226,645
$
140,368
Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current)
1,945,447
1,361,709
Other non-current liabilities
380,649
351,497
Total partners’ capital
2,342,963
1,769,725
Total liabilities and partners’ capital
$
4,895,704
$
3,623,299
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Time charter and voyage revenues
$
370,863
$
268,146
$
1,210,528
$
713,175
Time charter and voyage expenses
(48,330
)
(16,313
)
(122,630
)
(36,142
)
Direct vessel expenses
(17,243
)
(11,252
)
(56,754
)
(29,259
)
Vessel operating expenses
(85,933
)
(72,764
)
(312,022
)
(191,449
)
General and administrative expenses
(23,497
)
(16,744
)
(67,180
)
(41,461
)
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
(58,000
)
(45,508
)
(201,820
)
(112,817
)
Amortization of unfavorable lease terms
10,758
30,936
74,963
108,538
Gain on sale of vessels, net
5,588
3,277
149,352
33,625
Interest expense and finance cost, net
(33,072
)
(15,138
)
(83,091
)
(42,762
)
Interest income
758
—
856
859
Other expense, net
(3,634
)
(585
)
(12,955
)
(9,449
)
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies
—
—
—
80,839
Transaction costs
—
(7,569
)
—
(10,439
)
Bargain gain
—
—
—
48,015
Net income
$
118,258
$
116,486
$
579,247
$
511,273
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
1,054
—
4,913
Net income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders
$
118,258
$
117,540
$
579,247
$
516,186
Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per unit:
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per common unit, basic
$
3.84
$
3.89
$
18.82
$
22.36
Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per common unit, diluted
$
3.84
$
3.89
$
18.82
$
22.32
NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.
Other Financial Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,069
$
129,020
$
506,340
$
277,173
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(50,531
)
$
(3,200
)
$
(316,241
)
$
(106,252
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(24,760
)
$
(97,554
)
$
(184,447
)
$
(32,203
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
64,778
$
28,266
$
5,652
$
138,718
EXHIBIT 2
Owned Drybulk Vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
Navios Christine B
Ultra-Handymax
2009
58,058
Navios Celestial
Ultra-Handymax
2009
58,063
Navios Vega
Ultra-Handymax
2009
58,792
Serenitas N(1)
Ultra-Handymax
2011
56,644
Navios La Paix
Ultra-Handymax
2014
61,485
Navios Hyperion
Panamax
2004
75,707
Navios Anthos
Panamax
2004
75,798
Navios Orbiter
Panamax
2004
76,602
Navios Hope
Panamax
2005
75,397
Navios Taurus
Panamax
2005
76,596
Navios Sun
Panamax
2005
76,619
Navios Asteriks
Panamax
2005
76,801
Navios Helios
Panamax
2005
77,075
Navios Apollon I
Panamax
2005
87,052
N Amalthia
Panamax
2006
75,318
Navios Sagittarius
Panamax
2006
75,756
Navios Galileo
Panamax
2006
76,596
N Bonanza
Panamax
2006
76,596
Navios Harmony
Panamax
2006
82,790
Navios Libertas
Panamax
2007
75,511
Copernicus N
Panamax
2010
93,062
Unity N
Panamax
2011
79,642
Odysseus N
Panamax
2011
79,642
Rainbow N
Panamax
2011
79,642
Navios Avior
Panamax
2012
81,355
Navios Centaurus
Panamax
2012
81,472
Navios Victory
Panamax
2014
77,095
Navios Sphera
Panamax
2016
84,872
Navios Sky
Panamax
2015
82,056
Navios Uranus
Panamax
2019
81,821
Navios Herakles I
Panamax
2019
82,036
Navios Galaxy II
Panamax
2020
81,789
Navios Felicity I
Panamax
2020
81,962
Navios Magellan II
Panamax
2020
82,037
Navios Alegria
Panamax
2016
84,852
Navios Meridian
Panamax
2023
82,010
Navios Primavera
Panamax
2022
82,003
Navios Beaufiks
Capesize
2004
180,310
Navios Fantastiks
Capesize
2005
180,265
Navios Stellar
Capesize
2009
169,001
Navios Aurora II
Capesize
2009
169,031
Navios Happiness
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Bonavis
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Phoenix
Capesize
2009
180,242
Navios Sol
Capesize
2009
180,274
Navios Lumen
Capesize
2009
180,661
Navios Pollux
Capesize
2009
180,727
Navios Antares
Capesize
2010
169,059
Navios Symphony
Capesize
2010
178,132
Navios Melodia
Capesize
2010
179,132
Navios Luz
Capesize
2010
179,144
Navios Etoile
Capesize
2010
179,234
Navios Buena Ventura
Capesize
2010
179,259
Navios Bonheur
Capesize
2010
179,259
Navios Fulvia
Capesize
2010
179,263
Navios Aster
Capesize
2010
179,314
Navios Ace
Capesize
2011
179,016
Navios Altamira
Capesize
2011
179,165
Navios Azimuth
Capesize
2011
179,169
Navios Koyo
Capesize
2011
181,415
Navios Ray
Capesize
2012
179,515
Navios Joy
Capesize
2013
181,389
Navios Gem
Capesize
2014
181,336
Navios Canary
Capesize
2015
180,528
Navios Corali
Capesize
2015
181,249
Navios Mars
Capesize
2016
181,259
Navios Armonia
Capesize
2022
182,079
Navios Azalea
Capesize
2022
182,064
Navios Astra
Capesize
2022
182,393
(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.
Owned Containerships
Type
Built
Capacity
Navios Summer
Containership
2006
3,450
Navios Verano
Containership
2006
3,450
Hyundai Hongkong
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Singapore
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Busan
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Shanghai
Containership
2006
6,800
Hyundai Tokyo
Containership
2006
6,800
Protostar N
Containership
2007
2,741
Navios Spring
Containership
2007
3,450
Matson Lanai
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Indigo
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Vermilion
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Verde
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Amarillo
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Azure
Containership
2007
4,250
Navios Domino
Containership
2008
4,250
Navios Delight
Containership
2008
4,250
Navios Magnolia
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Jasmine
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Chrysalis
Containership
2008
4,730
Navios Nerine
Containership
2008
4,730
Spectrum N
Containership
2009
2,546
Navios Devotion
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Destiny
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Lapis
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Tempo
Containership
2009
4,250
Navios Miami
Containership
2009
4,563
Navios Dorado
Containership
2010
4,250
Zim Baltimore
Containership
2010
4,360
Navios Bahamas
Containership
2010
4,360
Zim Carmel
Containership
2010
4,360
Navios Unison
Containership
2010
10,000
Navios Constellation
Containership
2011
10,000
Fleur N
Containership
2012
2,782
Ete N
Containership
2012
2,782
Owned Tanker Vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
Hector N
MR1 Product Tanker
2008
38,402
Nave Equinox
MR2 Product Tanker
2007
50,922
Nave Pulsar
MR2 Product Tanker
2007
50,922
Nave Orbit
MR2 Product Tanker
2009
50,470
Nave Equator
MR2 Product Tanker
2009
50,542
Nave Aquila
MR2 Product Tanker
2012
49,991
Nave Atria
MR2 Product Tanker
2012
49,992
Nave Capella
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,995
Nave Alderamin
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,998
Nave Bellatrix
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Nave Orion
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Nave Titan
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
49,999
Bougainville
MR2 Product Tanker
2013
50,626
Nave Pyxis
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
49,998
Nave Luminosity
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
49,999
Nave Jupiter
MR2 Product Tanker
2014
49,999
Nave Velocity
MR2 Product Tanker
2015
49,999
Nave Sextans
MR2 Product Tanker
2015
49,999
Nave Ariadne
LR1 Product Tanker
2007
74,671
Nave Cielo
LR1 Product Tanker
2007
74,671
Aurora N(1)
LR1 Product Tanker
2008
63,495
Lumen N
LR1 Product Tanker
2008
63,599
Nave Andromeda
LR1 Product Tanker
2011
75,000
Nave Cetus
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
74,581
Nave Cassiopeia
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
74,711
Nave Estella
LR1 Product Tanker
2012
75,000
Nave Rigel
LR1 Product Tanker
2013
74,673
Nave Atropos
LR1 Product Tanker
2013
74,695
Nave Photon(1)
VLCC
2008
297,395
Nave Galactic
VLCC
2009
297,168
Nave Spherical
VLCC
2009
297,188
Nave Constellation
VLCC
2010
296,988
Nave Quasar
VLCC
2010
297,376
Nave Synergy
VLCC
2010
299,973
Nave Universe
VLCC
2011
297,066
Nave Buena Suerte
VLCC
2011
297,491
(1) Vessel agreed to be sold.
Bareboat-in vessels
Type
Built
Capacity
Purchase Option
Navios Libra
Panamax
2019
82,011
Yes
Navios Star
Panamax
2021
81,994
Yes
Navios Amitie
Panamax
2021
82,002
Yes
Baghdad
VLCC
2020
313,433
Yes
Nave Electron
VLCC
2021
313,239
Yes
Erbil
VLCC
2021
313,486
Yes
Nave Celeste
VLCC
2022
313,418
Yes
Owned to be delivered
Type
Delivery Date
Capacity
TBN I
Capesize
H1 2023
180,000
TBN III
Capesize
H1 2023
180,000
TBN II
Capesize
H1 2023
180,000
TBN IV
Containership
H2 2023
5,300
TBN V
Containership
H2 2023
5,300
TBN X
Containership
H2 2023
5,300
TBN VI
Containership
H1 2024
5,300
TBN VII
Containership
H1 2024
5,300
TBN XI
Containership
H1 2024
5,300
TBN VIII
Containership
H2 2024
5,300
TBN IX
Containership
H2 2024
5,300
TBN XII
Containership
H2 2024
5,300
TBN XIII
Containership
H2 2024
5,300
TBN XX
Containership
H2 2024
7,700
TBN XXI
Containership
H2 2024
7,700
TBN XIV
Aframax/LR2
H1 2024
115,000
TBN XV
Aframax/LR2
H1 2024
115,000
TBN XVI
Aframax/LR2
H2 2024
115,000
TBN XVII
Aframax/LR2
H2 2024
115,000
TBN XVIII
Aframax/LR2
H1 2025
115,000
TBN XIX
Aframax/LR2
H1 2025
115,000
TBN XXII
MR2 Product Tanker
H2 2025
52,000
TBN XXIII
MR2 Product Tanker
H1 2026
52,000
Chartered-in vessels (with purchase options)
Type
Year Built
Capacity
Purchase Option
Navios Lyra
Handysize
2012
34,718
Yes
Navios Venus
Ultra-Handymax
2015
61,339
Yes
Navios Amber
Panamax
2015
80,994
Yes
Navios Coral
Panamax
2016
84,904
Yes
Navios Citrine
Panamax
2017
81,626
Yes
Navios Dolphin
Panamax
2017
81,630
Yes
Navios Gemini
Panamax
2018
81,704
No(1)
Navios Horizon I
Panamax
2019
81,692
No(1)
Navios Felix(2)
Capesize
2016
181,221
Yes
(1) Purchase option in the form of the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.
(2) Vessel agreed to be acquired.
EXHIBIT 3
Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings attributable to Navios Partners' unitholders per Common Unit, basic and diluted are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
EBITDA represents net income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders before interest and finance costs, depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/ (decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/ decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount; (v) equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (vi) non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line effect of the containerships and tankers charters with de-escalating rates; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities; (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets; (x) bargain gain; and (xi) net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
We present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income adjusts net income for the items described above under “Earnings Highlights”. The definition of Adjusted Net Income used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Adjusted Basic Earnings attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders per Common Unit is defined as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders divided by the weighted average number of common units outstanding for each of the periods presented, basic and diluted.
EXHIBIT 4
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
($ ‘000)
($ ‘000)
($ ‘000)
($ ‘000)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,069
$
129,020
$
506,340
$
277,173
Net increase in operating assets
36,072
30,751
139,537
93,092
Net decrease/ (increase) in operating liabilities
11,173
(23,515
)
255
3,274
Net interest cost
32,314
15,138
82,235
41,903
Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and discount
(1,421
)
(1,273
)
(5,349
)
(3,741
)
Amortization of operating lease assets/ liabilities
(2,615
)
214
(3,912
)
401
Non-cash amortization of deferred revenue and straight line
(14,920
)
(2,162
)
(51,048
)
(460
)
Stock-based compensation
(32
)
(153
)
(154
)
(523
)
Gain on sale of vessels, net
5,588
3,277
149,352
33,625
Bargain gain
—
—
—
48,015
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies
—
—
—
80,839
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
1,054
—
4,913
EBITDA
$
206,228
$
152,351
$
817,256
$
578,511
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies
—
—
—
(80,839
)
Bargain gain
—
—
—
(48,015
)
Transaction costs
—
7,569
—
10,439
Gain on sale of vessels, net
(5,588
)
(3,277
)
(149,352
)
(33,625
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
200,640
$
156,643
$
667,904
$
426,471
Three Month
Three Month
Year Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
140,069
$
129,020
$
506,340
$
277,173
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(50,531
)
$
(3,200
)
$
(316,241
)
$
(106,252
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(24,760
)
$
(97,554
)
$
(184,447
)
$
(32,203
)