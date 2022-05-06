U.S. markets closed

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
·1 min read
  • NMM
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Conference Call & Webcast: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.909.5202
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9544
Conference ID: NMMQ122

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1. 800.839.5635
International Replay Dial In: +1. 402.220.2561

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1.212.906.8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1.212.661.7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com


