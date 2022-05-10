U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

Navisite Enhances SAP Services with Solutions for the Cannabis Industry

·4 min read

Digital transformation leader combines 20+ years of SAP application and business process expertise with cannabis industry experience to deliver tailored, seed-to-sale solutions

ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP® Sapphire Navisite announced today the expansion of its SAP services with tailored solutions for the cannabis industry. Building on the company's 20+ years as a digital transformation partner for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies, Navisite is empowering agricultural, medical and recreational cannabis companies to accelerate growth with solutions that span the entire seed-to-sale process, from grower dashboards to quality management, tracking and reporting.

Symbol or mark Infinity Green Floating on a blue background (PRNewsfoto/Navisite)
Symbol or mark Infinity Green Floating on a blue background (PRNewsfoto/Navisite)

"Cannabis companies need highly scalable, flexible systems that can keep pace with demand, delivering greater intelligence and agility across their entire operations," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "With our cannabis solutions, we bring a unique combination of SAP, business process and technology expertise to help our customers modernize on SAP and fully capitalize on new market opportunities."

Industry data projects U.S. cannabis sales to more than double to $72 billion in 2030. As an emerging, fast-growth industry, cannabis companies face a number of challenges, from changing regulations across states and countries to safety considerations, labor shortages and supply chain issues. By partnering with Navisite to implement a modern enterprise solution on SAP, cannabis companies can significantly mitigate risk and leverage intelligent technologies, including next-generation analytics, automation and tracking capabilities that enable full visibility and management from cultivation through processing and delivery.

For example, Navisite helped cannabis pioneer Trulieve complete a breakthrough digital transformation on SAP S/4HANA, the future-ready enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that supports AI, machine learning, advanced analytics and more. Trulieve is the latest in a series of cannabis companies that Navisite has helped transform, making it a leader in technology consulting and solutions implementation for the agricultural, medical and recreational cannabis industry.

"Navisite's implementation of S/4HANA in Florida, our largest market, has been transformational and we have plans to expand across all our markets," said Nilyum Jhala, CTO of Trulieve. "Trulieve is well positioned for continued growth in the cannabis industry, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Navisite."

For attendees at SAP Sapphire in Orlando, Florida, May 10-12, Navisite will co-present with Trulieve in the session titled: "Speed the Growth of New Business Ventures with SAP S/4HANA." For more information about Navisite's SAP services, visit booth #PA213.

Navisite Cannabis Services for the Mid-Market

Navisite takes a holistic, problem-solving approach to working with cannabis customers to assess their pain points and provide practical guidance and recommendations for achieving their goals. In addition to end-to-end digital transformation services on SAP, Navisite provides the following cannabis solutions that are customized to the needs of each customer:

  • Consolidated Grower Dashboards – Gain visibility across the end-to-end cultivation process with simplified user interaction.

  • Business Dashboards – View key metrics via SAP Analytics Cloud to drive business outcomes with pre-defined KPIs for finance, sales, inventory, purchasing and more.

  • Operational Analytics – Benefit from embedded analytics to eliminate data silos and gain total insight over day-to-day operations to optimize decision-making.

  • Quality Management – Deploy a fully integrated SAP Quality Management solution to ensure quality assurance best practices across activities and departments.

  • Point of Sale (POS) – Transform the retail experience with a fully integrated POS system for seamless ordering and payments, with real-time sales and inventory updates.

  • Regulatory Reporting – Integrate with state/federal regulatory authorities and automate the data generation and reporting process to get the right information to the right agency.

Navisite is a certified partner with Metrc (Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance), the world's most successfully deployed regulatory cannabis system. For more information, visit Navisite's Cannabis Services.

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navisite-enhances-sap-services-with-solutions-for-the-cannabis-industry-301543572.html

SOURCE Navisite

