U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.25
    -36.36 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,473.41
    -334.05 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,996.40
    -112.42 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.49
    -28.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.97
    +5.70 (+5.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.00
    +17.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3100
    -0.0630 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1020
    +0.2860 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.88
    -368.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.69
    +4.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Navistar Celebrates Grand Opening of its Benchmark San Antonio Manufacturing Plant

·5 min read

SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navistar hosted an official ribbon cutting event for its San Antonio Manufacturing Plant, a benchmark facility leading the company's manufacturing in process optimization, real-time production management and sustainability in manufacturing operations. The facility improves quality, lowers costs and provides capacity support to Navistar's current manufacturing footprint.

Aerial view of the Navistar San Antonio Manufacturing Plant
Aerial view of the Navistar San Antonio Manufacturing Plant

"The choices we make today will take Navistar to a new level of impact in the transportation industry. That's why we are laying the foundation for the future in this plant, because the future begins with the decisions and investments we make today," said Mark Hernandez, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain. "The San Antonio manufacturing plant was meticulously planned and constructed to highlight our many manufacturing strengths and build toward future manufacturing goals surrounding Industry 4.0 technologies, quality and sustainability."

Ecological Building, Fit for the Future
The nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing facility includes a body shop, paint shop, general assembly shop and logistics center equipped to produce Class 6-8 vehicles, including electric vehicle models. The plant is a sustainable baseline facility in site, building and process practices, to serve as a benchmark for Navistar's manufacturing network.

"In support of our company focus, we are taking actions to reduce the environmental impact of our manufacturing operations with the goal of becoming zero carbon as we transform the future of transportation," said Hernandez. "The first vehicle off the manufacturing line in San Antonio was the International eMV Series electric truck; the purpose of the plant from inception was to have the capability to manufacture both electric and internal combustion engine powertrains in the same facility."

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant was constructed with efficient energy use goals in mind. As part of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings, Better Plants Program, Navistar is committed to reducing energy intensity in San Antonio and other U.S. plants by 20% by 2030. LEDs illuminate the plant, using 75% less power than conventional lighting, and translucent panels allow natural light to brighten the indoor space as a supplement to the lighting system. The building also includes energy efficient wall paneling to better regulate indoor temperatures.

Sustainable Manufacturing and Supply Chain
The plant will serve as Navistar's benchmark for lean manufacturing principles to eliminate waste, improve product quality, drive operational efficiency, and reduce cost and time. Industry 4.0 principles have been incorporated to connect digital and physical technologies, allowing the plant to be more connected and easily make data-driven decisions. Operating with a data-driven approach helps to focus on sustainability goals and metrics in addition to supporting a leaner manufacturing output.

"We are incorporating the latest manufacturing principles – digital factory, connected machinery, robust lean manufacturing processes and cloud analytics – to enable predictive quality and maintenance, and allowing data-driven decisions to be made on the shop floor in real time," said Hernandez.

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant complements Navistar's existing assembly manufacturing footprint, which includes truck assembly plants in Springfield, Ohio and Escobedo, Mexico; a school bus assembly plant in Tulsa, Okla.; and a powertrain manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Ala. The sustainable manufacturing processes will be integrated in all existing manufacturing plants.

In the future, Navistar plans to begin operations at the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on-site, which accelerates implementation of emerging technologies and Industry 4.0 technologies within the commercial trucking space. The ATC is focused on product development, testing and validation efforts supporting the company's strategy, and will be a key location for future research and development footprint with a focus on zero-emission components, software and autonomous technologies.

Community Impact
Navistar is deeply committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), with the vision to empower an inclusive and engaged culture that drives a sense of belonging. The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant is focused on empowering employees, which is achieved through leveraging DEI principles. The new manufacturing plant will bring approximately 600 jobs to the San Antonio area.

"The culture we're building in our San Antonio Manufacturing Plant is one that values safety, quality, work ethic and respect above all things," said Rod Spencer, plant director, San Antonio Manufacturing Plant. "Our goal is to empower an inclusive and engaged community culture, and proudly bring commercial vehicle manufacturing jobs to San Antonio through partnerships with the city, county and community."

The San Antonio Manufacturing Plant has partnering with multiple local organizations, including:

  • Texas FAME

  • Greater SATX

  • Texas Workforce Commission

  • Meals on Wheels San Antonio – Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Meal

  • Salvation Army

  • Goodwill

By using proven engineering and leading technology and manufacturing principles, Navistar will take mobility and transport to a new level of impact for all stakeholders, to further enhance support and ease of doing business. To learn more about the San Antonio Manufacturing Plant, visit www.navistar.com/locations/manufacturing.

About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)
Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-celebrates-grand-opening-of-its-benchmark-san-antonio-manufacturing-plant-301508881.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCitigro

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. to Sanction ‘Political Figures,’ Oligarchs

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves

  • Rep. Stewart talks Elon Musk's business ties in China, inflation, and energy outlook

    Rep. Chris Stewart joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the need for oversight for Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, in China, inflation, and pairing renewable energy with fossil fuels.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.