Navistar Defense to add 75 workers with $61M contract

Jan. 2—WEST POINT — Navistar Defense is expected to add 75 employees after receiving notice it had been awarded a nearly $61 million contract.

Navistar Defense LLC, based in Madison Heights, Wisconsin, was awarded the contract to refurbish and upgrade MaxxPro PLUS Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles. Work will be done in West Point with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2025. Funding was provided by Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales for the United Arab Emirates.

Since 2007, Navistar has produced more than 9,000 MaxxPro vehicles for the U.S Military. The vehicle also has been exported to several other countries as well.

Last fall, Navistar Defense announced it would lay off about 40% of its workforce — roughly 200 people — due to the reduction in domain for its intermodal trailer program. In addition to work for the military, the facility also builds commercial trailers. It is that work that is affected by the layoffs, which were not related to a subcontracting deal it landed in August to build about 10,000 trailers for the U.S. Military's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.

Work on the JLTV is expected to begin later this year.

The West Point Assembly Plant has been Navistar Defense's primary manufacturing site since 2006. The company calls the plant its hub for the manufacture of it line of military vehicles, which are sold worldwide. The plant is located on 161 acres and has 562,000 square feet of manufacturing, storage and office space comprised of five multi-purpose moving assembly lines.

