Navistar, Global Truck Manufacturer, Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for Digital CX Across Latin America

·3 min read

Navistar partners with CallItOnce and Bright Pattern Contact Center to deploy digital customer support channels with a 100% remote workforce.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, has been deployed by a global truck manufacturer, Navistar. Navistar needed an omnichannel contact center solution that would enhance their customer experience with additional digital channels, innovative features, remote workforce capabilities and compliance, and effortless customer experience surveys.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)
Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)

"Our main goal was to optimize SLAs and human resources available. Initially we had an 85% SLA. After having real-time monitoring, statistics of service level specific by service, and the ability to route calls based on real-time statistics with Bright Pattern, we were able to improve SLA to 95% with 50% less human resource," said Kevin Ramírez, Navistar Team Leader.

Navistar has deployed traditional and digital channels using the Bright Pattern Contact Center Solution including voice, webchat, a mobile app, and customer satisfaction surveys. With the innovative solution, Navistar was able to redesign the customer experience and integrate the solution to their existing CRM, ERP, and Collections solutions. Navistar was also able to keep all agents remote throughout the deployment of Bright Pattern Contact Center with full compliance prevention of PLD, CNBV, GAFI and 100% of interactions recorded and saved.

"LATAM is a fast growing market in the contact center space, and Bright Pattern is proud to support the digital channels and integrations necessary to power effortless customer experience in LATAM. Our partner, CallItOnce, started in Mexico in 1994 and is now a leader in one of the largest international markets outside of the U.S, and Canada. Navistar is just one of the many customers of CallItOnce and Bright Pattern that is revolutionizing customer communications using innovative channels," stated Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger, by Omdia for best platform functionality, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

About Navistar

Navistar Corporate is a company with more than 180 years of experience in the production of trucks, buses and engines; innovating and creating solutions for all types of markets. Its brand, International, has a presence in more than 45 countries. In 1996 Navistar began operations in Mexico, offering commercial programs and the highest range of offers for the acquisition of trucks, tractors, buses and equipment, allied with Navistar Financial.

