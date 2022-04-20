U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Navistar Prepares Huntsville Plant for Powertrain Production

·2 min read

Huntsville Powertrain Plant Equipped to Support Future Company Growth

LISLE, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar today announced plans to build an integrated powertrain at its recently expanded Huntsville Powertrain Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville, Ala.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)
Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)

Navistar is positioned to introduce an all-new integrated powertrain to the North American market.

Navistar broke ground on a 110,000 sq. ft. expansion of the Huntsville plant in February 2020 with an initial $125 million investment. An additional $65 million has since been contributed to a total capital investment of more than $190 million in the plant to accommodate increased manufacturing capabilities and to support Navistar's future growth.

Navistar is positioned to introduce an all-new integrated powertrain to the North American market. This TRATON GROUP collaborative development program will be a global demonstration of the Group's common modular system for trucks and buses. A Group-wide modular system enables efficient cross-brand development and production, while still allowing for regional adaptation and validation of the integrated powertrain for the North American market.

"Navistar has worked to meet customer demand by accelerating time to market of this integrated powertrain through a modular approach and collaboration with the TRATON GROUP's global truck brands," said Michael Grahe, executive vice president, Operations. "We will set a new standard of efficiency for our customers with this integrated powertrain, contributing to our path to sustainable transportation."

Navistar collaborated with Group brands for more than five years on the development of the integrated powertrain. Additionally, Navistar has committed thousands of hours of research and development, and test miles to the validation of the integrated powertrain for the North American market. In preparation for the North American market introduction, Navistar will utilize fleet evaluation units to collect data and real-world input with direct customer feedback from U.S. and Canadian customers.

For more information regarding the expansion of the Huntsville Powertrain Plant, visit www.navistar.com/locations/manufacturing.

About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-prepares-huntsville-plant-for-powertrain-production-301529219.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

