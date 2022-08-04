Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Navitas GaN ICs Save First 100,000 Tons of CO2 Emissions

Each next-Gen GaNFast™ power IC saves 4 kg CO2 vs legacy silicon chips, towards goal of saving 2.6 Gtons/yr by 2050

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), has announced the first saving of 100,000 tons of CO 2 emissions as GaN replaces legacy silicon chips to “Electrify Our World™”.



GaN uses up to 10x-lower CO 2 footprint to manufacture and ship compared to silicon, while reducing the end-application CO 2 footprint up to 30%. Each GaN power IC shipped saves net 4 kg CO 2 in comparison, and GaN offers the potential to address a reduction of 2.6 Gtons CO 2 /yr by 2050 – equivalent to the CO 2 generated by over 650 coal-fired power stations, over six billion barrels of oil, over 560 million ICE passenger cars – or the annual electricity use of over 470 million homes.(1)

100,000 tons is a conservative estimate of cumulative customer savings in CO 2 emissions, based on Navitas’ unit shipments, and third-party life-cycle assessment (LCA) of a 65W USB-C charger example. This also considers a six-month delay, accounting for shipping inventory and customer assembly. Navitas completed a comprehensive analysis working together with EarthShift Global and completed an ISO14040/14044-compliant comparative LCA report quantifying the benefits of Si power semiconductor components vs GaN power ICs and USB-C chargers using GaN power IC products.

“The analysis shows that GaN power ICs provide a step-function improvement in environmental impacts over the incumbent Si solutions. As Navitas converts the world from Si to GaN over the next 5-10 years, the sustainability benefits will become significant in achieving global customer and nation net-zero goals", states Anthony Schiro, VP Quality and Sustainability at Navitas.

“A total life-cycle assessment, spanning 'cradle-to-(beyond-the)-grave' presents a holistic view, and it is critical to understand energy-usage and CO 2 emissions from boule to device, and to ensure that we’re not shifting impacts to other areas of concern” commented Lise Laurin, CEO of EarthShift Global. “It’s critical that we apply a rigorous, data-driven approach to provide genuine insight into systems, products and processes, and broader perspectives are central to achieving greater sustainability.”

Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, plus control, sensing and protection, allowing systems to consume less energy, minimize and reduce additional electronic components (e.g. magnetics, filters, capacitors), as well as mechanical components (e.g. PCB area, metal/plastic housing, aluminum heatsinks), which reduce oil/refinement demand, lowering shipping costs and CO 2 footprint.

Navitas published the world’s first GaN sustainability report: “Electrify Our World™” to quantify the positive impact of GaN power semiconductors on climate change, based on global standards. Then in May 2021, Navitas became the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

About EarthShift Global (ESG)

EarthShift Global helps top-level executives, front-line practitioners, academic researchers and policymakers worldwide achieve their objectives by providing software, consulting services, and training that de-mystify the path to sustainability. Our proven approach emphasizes engagement, adaptability and credible, measurable results, and the incorporation of performance-enhancing sustainable thinking into everyday business decisions.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 165 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field-failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

(1) Refer to Navitas Sustainability Report 2021 for details.



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

