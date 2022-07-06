Navitas Highlights GaN-Industry Leadership in Ultra-Fast Mobile Charging at Fast-Growing Asia Expo

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Navitas sponsorship spotlights next-gen semiconductor advances over legacy silicon, and expanding beyond chargers to consumer, data center, solar and EV markets.

Navitas Semiconductor has announced its participation in the forthcoming 2022 Asia Charging Expo and Global Third Generation Semiconductor Industry Summit, in Shenzhen, China, from 18th-20th July, 2022.

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation in the forthcoming 2022 Asia Charging Expo and Global Third Generation Semiconductor Industry Summit, in Shenzhen, China, from 18th-20th July, 2022.



GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20x faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrates power, drive, control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even-higher-power performance. New ‘ultra-fast’ charging enables smartphone charging from 0-100% in less than 10 minutes using a small, light, ultra-portable 150 W GaN charger.

Held at the Futian Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China from July 18th to 20th, the Asia Charging Expo is hosted by power-technology-evaluation specialist Chongdiantou, and aims to promote the close integration of the latest power technologies with low-carbon, environmentally-sustainable solutions.

Reyn (Renxiong) Zhan, Navitas’ Sr. Technical Marketing Manager will deliver a keynote presentation “Navitas: kick-starting the GaN revolution” on July 19th as part of the Expo’s Global Third Generation Semiconductor Industry Summit. The presentation will highlight how GaN makes a significant contribution to ‘Net-Zero’ climate goals as each GaNFast IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 . Navitas was the first company to publish a sustainability report that comprehensively quantifies the positive impact of GaN power semiconductors on climate change based on global standards, and recently announced that it is the first semiconductor company worldwide to be certified as CarbonNeutral®.

Navitas is #1 in power GaN, having shipped over 50,000,000 units, with zero reported GaN field failures, and with 9 of the top 10 mobile OEMs in mass production now using Navitas ICs – including Samsung, Xiaomi, Dell, Lenovo and OPPO. The company will detail how the latest GaNFast ICs improve charging speed, size, weight and system-cost across a broad range of charger power from 20W to 240W, and highlight consumer, data-center, solar and EV solutions up to 22 kW.

The Navitas exhibition booth will feature the latest GaNFast IC solutions including the CES-Innovation-Award-winning GaNSense technology. Visitors can experience GaNFast charging in real time, and have the chance to win new fast chargers from Baseus, plus enter to win a $60,000 Tesla.

“The Asia Charging Expo is a significant event in the power industry calendar,” says Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase new technologies that support our mission to ‘Electrify our World™’ and to provide insight into the developments and application-specific solutions that will speed the adoption of next-generation, ultra-efficient, high-speed charging designs.”

