Navitas Present Pure-Play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductors (GaN & SiC) in China Renaissance Fire-side Chat and Non-Deal Roadshow

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
·3 min read
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Acquisitions of GeneSiC and VDD Tech position Navitas to address a market opportunity of over $20B/year to replace legacy silicon chips

Mr. Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will participate in a presentation and fire-side chat hosted by Szeho Ng, Managing Director at China Renaissance, on August 22nd at 9pm (US eastern), with additional 1-on-1 investor meetings scheduled on the 22nd and 23rd.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in the China Renaissance non-deal roadshow.

“We’re grateful to China Renaissance for this chance to update investors on Navitas GaNFast power ICs and the acquisitions of GeneSiC Semiconductor and VDD Tech, as we expand from our #1 position in mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers into consumer, data center, solar, EV and industrial markets,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “As the only pure-play, next-generation, wide band-gap (WBG) company, and with a unique, system-centric, design-center approach, we can accelerate the world’s transition away from fossil fuels and ‘Electrify Our World™’.”

To register for the NDR events, please contact Annie Liu, China Renaissance Corporate Access, via annieliu@huaxing.com.

About China Renaissance

China Renaissance (“CR”) is a leading financial institution that combines private placement advisory, M&A advisory, securities issuance & underwriting, securities sales & trading, investment management and other financial services. Providing one-stop financial services across mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, CR operates a competitive and unique international network that connects China’s capital markets with the rest of the world, serving new economy entrepreneurs and investors globally.

China Renaissance has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with over 650 employees. As of December 31, 2020, China Renaissance had advised and invested on over 1,000 transactions worth over USD 1 trillion since its inception. As of June 30, 2021, the company’s private equity funds had AUM over RMB 61 billion in new economy investments.

CR Securities (formerly known as “Huajing Securities”) is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with 10th Supplementary Agreement of “Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)”. Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2fd8f87-9f5e-49fc-937f-d64bcab499b9


