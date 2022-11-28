U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -38.23 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.54
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.80
    -14.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.56 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0344
    -0.0060 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0134 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8740
    -0.2260 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,214.41
    -371.83 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Navitas Presents Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semiconductors at Taiwan Investor Meeting

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
·2 min read
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Leading-edge gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies rapidly taking share from legacy silicon chips in $22B/yr market opportunity

Leading-edge gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies rapidly taking share from legacy silicon chips in $22B/yr market opportunity

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology, announced its participation in a Taiwan Investor Meeting hosted by MESH Ventures. Navitas was recently ranked the 75th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

In-person schedule: Wednesday December 7th from 1:30pm-4pm Taiwan time
1:30-2:15pm - Presentation by Navitas CEO and co-founder, Gene Sheridan
2:15-2:35pm - Fireside Chat: Gene Sheridan and Edward Chyau
2:35-2:55pm - Q&A
2:55-4:00pm - Networking

Location: Le Méridien Taipei (Leo Room) No. 38, Songren Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110.

Please register at: https://mesh.vc/navitas-2022-12

A recording will be available later via the Navitas investor website, ir.navitassemi.com

About Navitas 
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP of Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0674124-f1b6-41b1-b7cd-d216558ae8ca


