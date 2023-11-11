Navitas Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVTS) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVTS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 16.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Semiconductor industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 3.8x and even P/S below 1.2x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Navitas Semiconductor's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Navitas Semiconductor certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Navitas Semiconductor would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 100%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 77% each year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 27% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Navitas Semiconductor's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Navitas Semiconductor's P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look into Navitas Semiconductor shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

