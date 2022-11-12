U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,816.39
    -69.17 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Navy Mutual's Heather Walrath Awarded Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") is proud to announce that Heather Walrath has won this year's Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award.

Heather Walrath, AFC®, and her husband, Colonel Shawn Walrath, U.S. Air Force
"As military spouse, Heather knows firsthand the importance of financial education in the military community," said Michelle Ramos Domingue, Navy Mutual's General Counsel. "Her passion for serving military families led her to several volunteer positions, including through Air Force Family Support Centers and Tax Centers, serving as a squadron spouse mentor, and on military spouse advisory councils. Her volunteer work then turned into a full-time career as an accredited financial counselor. Over the past 25 years, Heather has touched the lives of countless military families."

Walrath currently serves as a financial educator and accredited financial counselor at Navy Mutual. As part of the Education Team, Heather speaks one-on-one with servicemembers and spouses and provides group presentations to servicemembers and families across the country to increase their knowledge and understanding of financial matters. Her areas of expertise include military and survivor benefits, including the Thrift Savings Plan and Survivor Benefit Plan.

Last year, the educators at Navy Mutual provided 700 presentations and reached nearly 19,000 military community members.

The Lieutenant Timothy Dix Bolles Excellency in Education Award recognizes an individual who has displayed dedication to fulfilling a core tenet of our mission in educating the military and uniformed services community on matters of financial security. In 1879, Lieutenant Bolles was detailed by the Secretary of the Navy to special duty as the first secretary-treasurer and Chief Operating Officer of Navy Mutual.

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navy-mutuals-heather-walrath-awarded-lieutenant-timothy-dix-bolles-excellency-in-education-award-301675203.html

SOURCE Navy Mutual

