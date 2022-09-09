U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6260
    -1.4610 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,262.77
    +1,907.91 (+9.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Nayax Announces 10 for 1 Reverse Share Split

·2 min read

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that its shareholders meeting has approved a 10-for-1 reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares.

Nayax Logo
Nayax Logo

 

As a result of the reverse share split, each ten of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding ordinary share. The Company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the TASE Market commencing upon market open on September 11, 2022. Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 32.9 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:
Courtney Tolbert
5W PR
ctolbert@5wpr.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
ir@nayax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-announces-10-for-1-reverse-share-split-301621312.html

SOURCE Nayax

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Why Digi International (DGII) Is a Great Growth Stock

    Digi International (DGII) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Enphase Energy a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Top-Ranked Solar Stock Shines Light On New Buy Point

    As solar stocks heat up, Chinese solar energy leader Daqo continues to power growth and DQ stock warms up new buy point.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.

  • Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

    All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that.

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 7.4% as of 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday following management's comments at the Roblox Developers Conference. Worries over Roblox's decelerating growth in revenue and bookings has weighed on a stock that has shed more than half its value year to date. Roblox's user base has more than doubled over the last three years, but average spending per user on virtual currency (Robux) continues to trend down.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Losing Streak Ends; Tesla Surges As Elon Musk Eyes This Move; Warren Buffett Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones jumped as the rally gained strength. Tesla stock surged as Elon Musk eyed a new move. A Warren Buffett stock impressed.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock jumped this week, gaining a solid 21.6% through the week as of 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. If ChargePoint impressed investors with its quarterly numbers and outlook last week, an analyst singled out the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock this week as a major potential winner from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint stock midweek with an outperform rating and a price target of $22 per share.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • Kroger raises full-year guidance after strong Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Kroger.

  • Lyft (LYFT) Surges 16.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Lyft (LYFT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.