Nayax Announces Capital Markets Day 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced it will hold its inaugural Capital Markets Day at the New York Stock Exchange, New York City, on Friday, May 20th, 2022.

Nayax Logo

Co-founder and chief executive officer Yair Nechmad, co-founder and CTO David Ben Avi, chief financial officer Sagit Manor and CEO USA Carly Furman will provide an overview of the company's strategies, growth opportunities, an update on Nayax's innovative platform, financials and market initiatives, followed by questions and answers.

Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The Capital Markets Day has been planned as an in-person event and Covid-19 protocols will be required.

The presentation and webcast replay will be made available after the live event at Presentations - Nayax .

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Virginea Stuart Gibson

ICR

ir@nayax.com

Public Relations Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

5W PR

ctolbert@5wpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpg

