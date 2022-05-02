Nayax Expands Presence into UAE with Network International Partnership

Nayax's global expansion continues with entrance into MEA region

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that the Company will expand into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region through a partnership with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across MEA). This collaboration will enable Nayax's unattended self-service solution to be introduced to Network's United Arab Emirates (UAE) merchants and enable seamless payment transactions at unattended self-service business segments, including vending machines, kiddie rides, car chargers, car washes, laundromats, micro markets and any type of smart machine or kiosk. In the UAE, Nayax's solution will allow consumers to simply select their desired product or service, and pay using their preferred payment method, whether it is debit or credit card.

"We are delighted to partner with Nayax to bring their best-in-class unattended self-service payment solution to the UAE market," said Andrew Key, Group Managing Director -Acquiring, Network International. "Our integration further helps us strengthen our value proposition to our merchant partners through the introduction of a convenient, new digital payment method. We see that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards new digital modes of payment, and as a leading digital payments company, we are always looking to collaborate to bring to market the latest technological innovations to support businesses and customer needs."

"As a leading, global company headquartered in Israel, Nayax's long-term growth strategy has always included our aspiration to expand further into the Middle East and Africa – our partnership with Network International is the perfect jumping off point," said Yair Nechmad, co-founder and CEO, Nayax. "Working with Network will enable us to reach retailers in the UAE and other countries in the MEA region, enabling growth for our customers, with increased revenue and market opportunities. We are looking forward to offering our complete platform to various retailers in this region."

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.nayax.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

