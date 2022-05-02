U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.91
    -4.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,940.37
    -36.84 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,373.31
    +38.67 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.10
    +19.00 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.35
    -3.34 (-3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.70
    -49.00 (-2.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.56 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0960 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0060 (-0.48%)
     

  • USDJPY=X

    130.2180
    +0.3880 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,808.83
    +781.29 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.30
    -0.35 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Nayax Expands Presence into UAE with Network International Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NYAX.TA
  • NWITY
  • NWKLF

Nayax's global expansion continues with entrance into MEA region

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that the Company will expand into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region through a partnership with Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across MEA). This collaboration will enable Nayax's unattended self-service solution to be introduced to Network's United Arab Emirates (UAE) merchants and enable seamless payment transactions at unattended self-service business segments, including vending machines, kiddie rides, car chargers, car washes, laundromats, micro markets and any type of smart machine or kiosk. In the UAE, Nayax's solution will allow consumers to simply select their desired product or service, and pay using their preferred payment method, whether it is debit or credit card.

Nayax Logo
Nayax Logo

"We are delighted to partner with Nayax to bring their best-in-class unattended self-service payment solution to the UAE market," said Andrew Key, Group Managing Director -Acquiring, Network International. "Our integration further helps us strengthen our value proposition to our merchant partners through the introduction of a convenient, new digital payment method. We see that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards new digital modes of payment, and as a leading digital payments company, we are always looking to collaborate to bring to market the latest technological innovations to support businesses and customer needs."

"As a leading, global company headquartered in Israel, Nayax's long-term growth strategy has always included our aspiration to expand further into the Middle East and Africa – our partnership with Network International is the perfect jumping off point," said Yair Nechmad, co-founder and CEO, Nayax. "Working with Network will enable us to reach retailers in the UAE and other countries in the MEA region, enabling growth for our customers, with increased revenue and market opportunities. We are looking forward to offering our complete platform to various retailers in this region."

About Network International
Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About Nayax
Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 8 global offices, over 600 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.nayax.com.

Forward-looking statements
The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Network International Contact:
Tricia Kaul
ASDA'A BCW,
Dubai, UAE,
Email: tricia.kaul@bm.com

Nayax Public Relations Contact:
Courtney Tolbert
5W PR
ctolbert@5wpr.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
ir@nayax.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-expands-presence-into-uae-with-network-international-partnership-301537276.html

SOURCE Nayax Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If the direction of their stock prices is all you know about different companies, then you're probably better off buying ones in an uptrend. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have all fallen by more than one-third from their previous peaks. In addition to recording a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian, Amazon told investors to expect significantly less revenue this year than investment bank analysts had forecast.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.