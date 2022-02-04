U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.50
    -18.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,780.00
    -191.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,455.00
    -37.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.50
    -18.90 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.18
    +1.91 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8920
    +0.0650 (+3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    +3.55 (+16.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0090 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2780
    +0.3170 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,466.14
    +845.46 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.45
    +21.40 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.17
    -6.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Naztech Introduces Best-Selling Phone Mount Redesign

·2 min read

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer electronics leader Naztech has announced the launch of the MagBuddy Elite Series, a new-and-improved second generation of their #1 best-selling MagBuddy universal magnetic phone mounts for car, home, and office.

The MagBuddy Elite Series revolutionizes hands-free viewing of mobile devices. The new quadrilateral array of neodymium magnets creates a 70% stronger hold than the previous generation, giving the MagBuddy Elite Series enough strength to hold even large phones and tablets in a secure grip free from vibrations or wiggling -- even on the bumpiest roads. The Elite Series packs all this enhanced strength and stability into a redesigned head with an ultra-compact profile and sleek carbon fiber finish, complete with an integrated cable clip to keep device charging cables off the floor and ready to use whenever needed.

The Elite Series expands the MagBuddy collection of universal phone mounts to offer more mounting base options than ever before. Any car, any desk, any room – MagBuddy keeps navigation, music control, audio calling, video calling, and notifications glanceable and within reach in any environment, for any application. The MagBuddy Elite Series contains the Anywhere, Anywhere+, Cup Holder, Cup Holder XL, Vent, Vent 360°, Laptop, Windshield, Windshield XL, Dash, Dash MINI, and Dash 180° mounts. Each MagBuddy Elite Series mount comes with 2 ultra-thin metal plates finished with powerful 3M adhesive to make any device magnetic mount-ready.

Also new for the Elite Series are the MagBuddy Elite Universal Round Plates, a set of metal plates designed to make PopSockets Grips compatible with MagBuddy magnetic mounts. The Universal Round Plates fit discreetly in or onto classic or swappable PopGrips while ensuring the same secure grip and stable hold that the MagBuddy Elite Series is engineered for.

About Naztech
Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit Naztech on the Web, Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, or email msaltos@hypercel.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Saltos
661-310-1000 x233
329134@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naztech-introduces-best-selling-phone-mount-redesign-301475475.html

SOURCE Naztech

