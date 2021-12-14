U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,680.50
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,737.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,110.00
    +28.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.10
    +10.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.52
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +1.62 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6490
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,764.89
    -2,044.55 (-4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.13
    -70.01 (-5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.86 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

NB Private Equity: 3.0% NAV return in November driven by private company valuation increases

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


3.0% NAV return in November driven by private company valuation increases


14 December 2021

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.5bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 November 2021 monthly NAV update.

Highlights (at 30 November 2021)

  • NAV per share of $31.34 (£23.69) - a 3.0% return in the month

  • YTD NAV total return of 43.3% at 30 November 2021

  • Performance in November driven by Q3 private company valuations

  • $29 million of realisations received in the month; YTD cash received from realisations of $313 million

  • No new investments in November. YTD invested or committed $183 million to ten new investments

  • Robust liquidity - $376 million of cash and undrawn credit line available

At 30 November 2021*

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

NAV TR (USD)

43.3%

57.9%

92.1%

138.1%

293.4%

MSCI World TR (USD)

17.3%

22.3%

62.2%

103.0%

234.6%

Share price TR (GBP)

57.0%

74.1%

80.5%

124.3%

479.0%

FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)

13.0%

17.4%

16.9%

30.6%

103.0%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy, Neuberger Berman commented:

“November was another excellent month for NBPE, with Q3 private company valuation increases adding $70 million to the portfolio. In addition, Autostore, the innovative robotic and software technology company which listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in October, has continued to perform strongly, taking total year-to-date gains from this investment to $179 million.

“We have continued to build on our strong short- and long-term performance, reporting 2021 NAV growth of 43.3% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the MSCI World TR of 17.3%. Our share price has continued to significantly outperform the FTSE All-Share, and we have been the best performing company in the Association of Investment Companies’ Private Equity sector this year, as well as ranking in the top 10 for performance across all AIC sectors in 2021 year-to-date.1

Paul Daggett, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman added:

“Portfolio realisations continue at record levels, with almost $400 million of exits announced so far in 2021. These realisations have been at significant total uplifts to carrying value and cost, underlining the quality of the companies in our portfolio and the benefit of our investment approach.

“We continue to have a meaningful investment bias towards growth companies, with an exciting pipeline of new investments. We have committed $183m to 10 transactions so far in 2021, with a heavy weighting to companies which are expected to experience either low cyclicality or long-term secular growth drivers, including investments in software, technology and IT services.”

Business review (at 30 November 2021)

NBPE has continued to build on its strong performance, with NAV increasing to $1.5 billion ($31.34 per share) a 43% total return year to date

  • After incorporating third quarter private company valuation information

    • 30 September 2021 NAV per share was $31.10, a $134 million, or $2.86 per share, increase relative to 30 June 20212

    • $70 million of gains from private valuations in Q33; largest write ups were Autostore (OB.AUTO), following its successful IPO, and Kroll, which has been written up as a result of continued strong performance

    • $40 million paid in dividends and expenses, in addition to fee accruals, ZDP accruals and credit facility expenses in Q3

  • Since September 2021:

    • Additional $16 million, or $0.34 per share, increase in October and November 20214 attributable to changes in public company valuations, FX rates and interest accruals

    • $5 million of expenses, or $0.10 per share, attributable to fee accruals, ZDP accrual and credit facility expenses during October and November 20215

Realisations from the portfolio continue at a record level for the year with continued momentum; 14 full and partial realisations YTD at an aggregate 84% uplift to carrying value at 31 December 2020 and a 3.4x multiple of cost

  • $399 million of total announced realisations YTD

    • $34 million of realisations announced in November

    • Two companies, FinalSite and Compliance Solutions Strategies, each announced sales to a financial and strategic buyer, respectively. Both transactions are expected to close by the end of 2021.6 In addition, NBPE expects to receive additional proceeds from a partial exit of an existing portfolio company.7

  • $29 million of cash proceeds received in November

    • Proceeds include cash received from the sale of Hivory and additional proceeds from sale of Autostore stock

  • $313 million of proceeds received year to date, with a further $86 million expected in the coming months, as the remaining transactions close

  • The 30 November 2021 NAV estimate incorporates the majority of the valuation uplift associated with these announced realisations; however, NBPE expects an additional $6 million of uplift in the coming months related to the announced transactions which are yet to close

Continued focus on investing in companies expected to benefit from long term growth trends

  • $183 million invested or committed to ten companies YTD, and a continued strong pipeline of further new investments

Robust liquidity

  • $376 million of available liquidity ($76 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line)

    • Adjusted unfunded commitments of $85 million and a 462% adjusted commitment coverage

  • An additional $86 million is expected from announced realisations in the coming months as transactions close

Credit Facility Rating Upgraded to A

On 7 December 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) announced it upgraded its rating on NBPE’s Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility to A from A-. KBRA’s rating reflected the following credit considerations: 1) asset coverage in excess of 500% 2) the transaction structure of the facility 3) a healthy cash flow profile 4) NBPE’s successful track record and 5) the liquidity profile of NBPE’s private equity exposure.

Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 November 2021 was based on the following information:

  • 23% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 30 November 2021

    • 21% in public securities

    • 2% in private direct investments

  • 2% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 October 2021

    • 2% in private direct investments

  • 75% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 30 September 2021

    • 74% in private direct investments

    • 1% in fund investments

Investor Call

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announced that an investor update will be held on Tuesday 14 December 2021 via Zoom in order to discuss the investment portfolio and provide an update on performance.

The webinar will take place at 14.00 GMT / 15.00 CST / 9.00 EST. The call can be accessed via the Zoom call details below:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://nb.zoom.us/j/92878438044?pwd=a2FHY1V5dUFNVG1mNm1oL3MyTS9Qdz09
Passcode: 296895
Webinar ID: 928 7843 8044

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 6833
United Kingdom: +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237
Hong Kong SAR: +852 3012 6283 or +852 5803 3730 or +852 5803 3731 or +852 5808 6088
Japan: +81 363 628 317
China: +86 10 5387 6330 or +86 10 8783 3177
International numbers available: https://nb.zoom.us/u/a2p6YEkoU

The webinar will be recorded and available for playback on NBPE’s website following the meeting.
An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Will Sanderson

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.


This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.


1 As at 30 November 2021.
2 Increase includes $0.41 per share dividend in August 2021.
3 4.6% uplift of 30 September 2021 final valuations vs the originally issued 30 September 2021 monthly NAV estimate.
4 $18 million ($0.36 per share) in October 2021 and negative $2 million ($0.04 per share) in November 2021.
5 $5 million ($0.09 per share) in October 2021 and $0 million ($0.00 per share) in November 2021 (expenses were offset by a reduction in the ZDP liability due to changes in FX rates).
6 Subject to customary closing conditions; no assurances can be given the transactions above close.
7 Undisclosed company for confidentiality reasons.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Using $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management – and by 2019 his firm was managing over $39 billion. As of this year, that number is up to $57 billion. In 2020, Millennium brought in a total of $10.2 billion for its investors, and Englander took home $3.8 billion in personal earnings – which made him the highest paid fund mana

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    Dow Jones were little changed after Monday's stock market retreat ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke key support Monday.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • Tesla Stock Is Down More Than 20% From Its High. How Low Can Shares Go?

    Shares of electric-vehicle leader Tesla are down more than 20% from their November 52-week high. What's pulling shares down, and how could this play out?

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]

  • Lucid Group stock rallies after Nasdaq Tech 100 inclusion

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Lucid Group stock being up after being added to the Nasdaq Tech 100 and Rivian winning an award for best truck.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Jumping Today

    Concerns about the omicron variant as well as some good news are helping drive these vaccine stocks higher.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Soaring Today

    This copper company is glittering brightly in investors' eyes thanks to some help from its partner.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Seven-Month Lows?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.