U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,357.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,072.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,958.00
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.00
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.45
    +3.41 (+3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.40
    +29.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.75 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -3.01 (-10.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7080
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.30
    +1,109.83 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.66
    +39.10 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,322.05
    +30.37 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

NB Private Equity: 3.6% NAV Increase in February, Driven by the Receipt of Q4 2021 Valuation Information

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
·8 min read

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

3.6% NAV Increase in February, Driven by the Receipt of Q4 2021 Valuation Information

17 March 2022

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.4bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 28 February 2022 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (at 28 February 2022)

  • NAV per share of $30.12 (£22.45)

  • 3.6% NAV return during the month

  • $56 million of portfolio valuation uplift, predominantly driven by the receipt of 31 December 2021 private company valuation information

  • NAV total return of 40.1% over the last twelve months

  • $0.47 per share dividend paid on 28 February 2022

  • $54 million of realisations announced during 2022

  • Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $374 million of cash and undrawn credit line available

  • NBPE to be included in the FTSE 250 Index

At 28 February 2022*

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

NAV TR (USD)

(0.6%)

40.1%

85.2%

123.8%

264.7%

MSCI World TR (USD)

(7.6%)

11.2%

52.1%

81.3%

192.5%

Share price TR (GBP)

(10.7%)

41.5%

65.7%

89.9%

448.5%

FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)

(0.8%)

16.0%

18.4%

25.7%

95.1%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (at 28 February 2022)

NAV increase of 3.6% during February 2022, driven by the receipt of 31 December 2021 valuation information

  • $50 million of portfolio valuation uplift as a result of updated year end private company valuation information

  • Additional $6 million of increases in valuation attributable to changes in public valuations and FX rates

  • 32% of the portfolio remains valued based on 30 September 2021 private company valuation information

  • Additional 31 December 2021 private company valuations are expected in the coming weeks and will be incorporated into future monthly NAV updates as received

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2022

  • 2022 year to date announced realisations to $54 milllion

    • Announced sales to date in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced sale of Leaseplan to ALD automotive and the announced sale of one undisclosed investment

Strong pipeline and continued focus on investing in companies expected to benefit from long term growth trends

  • The Manager continues to evaluate a pipeline of potential new investments and believes NBPE is well placed to take advantage of new opportunities

Robust liquidity – well positioned for to take advantage of opportunities

  • $374 million of available liquidity ($74 million cash, $300 million of undrawn credit line)1

Exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus

NBPE has no portfolio companies headquartered in Russia, Ukraine or Belarus. The portfolio is weighted toward the US, where 71% of NBPE’s portfolio companies are headquartered, with 25% based in Western Europe and the remainder (4%) in Asia. While certain companies in the portfolio have global operations, we believe underlying investments with business operations in Russia, Ukraine or Belarus or revenue sourced from them are immaterial to the portfolio.

Inclusion in the FTSE 250 Index

Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 11 March 2022, NBPE will be included in the FTSE 250 Index from 21 March 2022.

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 28 February 2022 was based on the following information:

  • 19% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2022

    • 17% in public securities

    • 2% in private direct investments

  • 2% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2022

    • 2% in private direct investments

  • 47% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2021

    • 47% in private direct investments

  • 32% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2021

    • 31% in private direct investments

    • 1% in fund investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Will Sanderson

Supplementary Information

Company Name

Vintage

Lead Sponsor

Sector

Fair Value

% of FV

Constellation Automotive

2019

TDR Capital

Business Services

97.1

6.3%

AutoStore (OB.AUTO)

2019

THL

Industrials / Industrial Technology

83.0

5.4%

Action

2020

3i

Consumer / E-commerce

51.1

3.3%

Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)

2019

THL

Healthcare

45.0

2.9%

Material Handling Systems

2017

THL

Industrials / Industrial
Technology

44.7

2.9%

USI

2017

KKR

Financial Services

42.0

2.7%

Kroll

2020

Further Global / Stone Point

Financial Services

41.0

2.7%

GFL (NYSE: GFL)

2018

BC Partners

Business Services

33.7

2.2%

Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)

2015

BC Partners

Consumer / E-commerce

33.5

2.2%

Marquee Brands

2014

Neuberger Berman

Consumer / E-commerce

33.4

2.2%

Excelitas

2017

AEA Investors

Technology / IT

32.4

2.1%

Cotiviti

2018

Veritas Capital

Healthcare

32.2

2.1%

Business Services Company*

2017

Not Disclosed

Business Services

32.1

2.1%

Auctane

2021

Thoma Bravo

Technology / IT

30.0

2.0%

BeyondTrust

2018

Francisco Partners

Technology / IT

28.1

1.8%

Advisor Group

2019

Reverence Capital

Financial Services

27.4

1.8%

Branded Toy Company*

2017

Not Disclosed

Consumer / E-commerce

26.6

1.7%

Stubhub

2020

Neuberger Berman

Consumer / E-commerce

26.5

1.7%

True Potential

2022

Cinven

Financial Services

25.8

1.7%

Chemical Guys

2021

AEA Investors

Consumer / E-commerce

21.1

1.4%

Staples

2017

Sycamore Partners

Business Services

21.0

1.4%

Holley (NYSE: HLLY)

2018

Sentinel Capital

Industrials / Industrial Technology

20.1

1.3%

Renaissance Learning

2018

Francisco Partners

Technology / IT

19.7

1.3%

Engineering

2016

NB Renaissance / Bain Capital

Technology / IT

19.6

1.3%

Solenis

2021

Platinum Equity

Industrials

19.5

1.3%

Telxius

2017

KKR

Communications / Media

18.8

1.2%

Omega

2017

AEA Investors

Industrials / Industrial Technology

18.5

1.2%

Branded Cities Network

2017

Shamrock Capital

Communications / Media

18.3

1.2%

Addison Group

2021

Trilantic Capital Partners

Business Services

18.1

1.2%

Qpark

2017

KKR

Transportation

16.2

1.1%

Total Top 30 Investments

$976.4

63.4%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography

% of Portfolio

North America

71%

Europe

25%

Asia / Rest of World

4%

Total Portfolio

100%

Industry

% of Portfolio

Tech, Media & Telecom

21%

Consumer / E-commerce

20%

Industrials / Industrial Technology

18%

Business Services

14%

Financial Services

11%

Healthcare

9%

Other

6%

Energy

1%

Total Portfolio

100%

Vintage Year

% of Portfolio

2014 & Earlier

4%

2015

4%

2016

8%

2017

24%

2018

19%

2019

19%

2020

9%

2021

11%

2022

2%

Total Portfolio

100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $460 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 Includes proceeds of $14m, from one previously announced transaction in 2021, which were received in the month. Original estimate fo the proceeds was $12m.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Why NortonLifeLock Stock Plummeted Today

    What happened  Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell hard today after U.K. regulators said they were investigating the company's proposed merger with rival cybersecurity company Avast.  The tech stock was down by 13% at the end of the trading day.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Euro Continues to Undulate

    The Euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we await the interest rate decision coming out of the Federal Reserve.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th