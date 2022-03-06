U.S. markets closed

NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • NBPVF

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 938 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 938 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following this transaction, Mrs von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg


2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share

938

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71


e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg


2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share

938

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71


e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


