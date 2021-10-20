U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.20
    +8.57 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,552.57
    +95.26 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.48
    -7.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.43
    -1.48 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +9.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1652
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,046.40
    +3,382.97 (+5.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,529.77
    +48.97 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.13
    -6.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

NB Private Equity: Portfolio Company Autostore Announces Completion of its IPO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NBPE Portfolio Company Autostore Announces Completion of its IPO

20 October 2021

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.3bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, notes that it’s second largest underlying portfolio company position1, Autostore, an investment made alongside THL Partners, has announced the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Oslo Børs at NOK 31 per share, implying a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 103.5 billion.

Based on the announced IPO price and current foreign exchange rate2, NBPE’s holding in Autostore would be valued at $130.6 million, a $54.6 million uplift ($1.08 net NAV per share uplift) to the 31 August 2021 vaulation of $76.0 million. The Autostore valuation will be updated in the 30 September 2021 Fact Sheet which will be released in the coming days. A minority proportion of NBPE’s holding was sold in the IPO.

Background to NBPE’s investment in Autostore

NBPE originally invested in Autostore in July 2019 alongside THL Partners, a leading middle-market private equity investor, with whom Neuberger Berman (the Manager) has partnered with across numerous funds and co-investments. At the time of investment, the Manager believed Autostore was an attractive investment, with secular growth trends driven by automation, e-commerce, and robotics.

AutoStore is an innovative robotic and software technology company, and a pioneer of cubic storage automation. The group operates in the rapidly growing warehouse automation industry, and in the even faster growing cube storage segment. AutoStore develops warehouse solutions for the future and helps its customers to enable space saving and increase performance, while reducing labour and energy costs. For more information about AutoStore, see www.autostoresystem.com.

Peter von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy, Neuberger Berman commented: “The Autostore investment has produced strong performance for NBPE and is an excellent example of NBPE’s strategy of investing in companies that benefit from long term structural growth trends. NBPE co-invested in the company alongside the lead manager, THL Partners, and the business has grown substantially under THL’s ownership.”

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Will Sanderson

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.


This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.


1 Second largest as of last published (August) Monthly Fact Sheet.
2 1NOK = .1197 USD.


Recommended Stories

  • AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 billion

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion). SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway's most valuable new listing for two decades when it goes public on Euronext's Oslo Stock Exchange later on Wednesday. The company raised 2.7 billion crowns in cash from the issue of new shares, while existing owners such as Thomas H. Lee Partners, EQT and others sold stock worth 15.3 billion crowns.

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]