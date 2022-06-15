U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,756.00
    +19.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,490.00
    +115.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,389.25
    +75.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,719.00
    +10.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.88
    -0.05 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.29 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0063 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    -1.33 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6920
    -0.7880 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,319.90
    -1,109.49 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.66
    -18.59 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

NB Private Equity: Results of AGM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBPVF

15 June 2022

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of its Class A Shareholders held at 1.45 p.m. on 14 June 2022, each of the Resolutions tabled were duly passed without amendment.

The details of each resolution are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 1

THAT the Audited Financial Statements, the Directors’ report, and the auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 be received and considered.

For (including discretionary)

19,054,954 votes

Against

822 votes

Withheld

21,427 votes

Resolution 2

THAT the Directors’ remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 as provided in the Directors’ report be approved.

For (including discretionary)

18,971,666 votes

Against

83,582 votes

Withheld

21,955 votes

Resolution 3

THAT the Directors’ remuneration policy as set out below be approved.

It is the Company’s policy that the level of Directors’ fees should be sufficient to attract and retain directors with appropriate skills having regard to the level of fees payable to non-executive Directors in the wider industry, the role that individual Directors fulfil, and the time committed to the Company’s affairs. The Directors are all non-executive and their fees are set within the limits of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation. The level of fees for Directors is reviewed annually by the Board.

It is not the Company’s policy to include an element of performance related pay; all fees are paid in cash rather than any other instrument. Directors have no entitlement to pensions or pension-related benefits or medical or life insurance schemes, share options or long-term incentive schemes. The Directors of the Company are entitled to the reimbursement of reasonable fees and expenses incurred by them in the performance of their duties. Where expenses are recognised as a taxable benefit, a Director may receive the grossed-up costs of that expense as a benefit.

Annual fees are pro-rated where a change takes place during a financial year. These fee levels are subject to change periodically under this policy. The Chairman does not participate in any discussions relating to his own fee, which is determined by the other Directors.

The directors do not have a service contract but sign a letter of appointment, they are notentitled to a notice period or compensation upon early termination of their office.

For (including discretionary)

19,048,186 votes

Against

7,062 votes

Withheld

21,955 votes

Resolution 4

THAT William Maltby as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.

For (including discretionary)

18,944,287 votes

Against

132,916 votes

Withheld

0 votes

Resolution 5

THAT John Falla as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.

For (including discretionary)

18,945,375 votes

Against

131,186 votes

Withheld

642 votes

Resolution 6

THAT Trudi Clark as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.

For (including discretionary)

18,859,228 votes

Against

216,833 votes

Withheld

1,142 votes

Resolution 7

THAT Wilken von Hodenberg as a Director of the Company, retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.

For (including discretionary)

18,945,954 votes

Against

130,607 votes

Withheld

642 votes

Resolution 8

THAT Louisa Symington-Mills as a Director of the Company. Retiring in accordance with the AIC Code and Article 26.2 of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation be re-elected.

For (including discretionary)

18,945,154 votes

Against

131,407 votes

Withheld

642 votes

Resolution 9

THAT KPMG Channel Islands Limited, who have indicated their willingness to continue in office, be re-appointed as auditors of the Company and to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM to be held in 2023.

For (including discretionary)

17,262,661 votes

Against

1,792,587 votes

Withheld

21,955 votes

Resolution 10

THAT the Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of KPMG Channel Islands Limited.

For (including discretionary)

18,681,268 votes

Against

373,791 votes

Withheld

22,144 votes

Resolution 11

THAT the interim dividend of $0.47 cents per share in respect of the period 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021 declared by the Company, be ratified and approved.

For (including discretionary)

19,054,954 votes

Against

822 votes

Withheld

21,427 votes

In accordance with LR 9.6.18, details of those resolutions passed, which were not ordinary business of the AGM, follow:-

Resolution Type

Votes For (including discretionary)

Votes Against

Votes Withheld*

12 - Special

19,052,345

2,789

22,069

13 - Special

19,047,197

7,437

22,569

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes “for” or “against” the Resolution.

The full wording of these resolutions can be found below:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Resolution 12

THAT the Company be and is hereby authorised, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Act 2008, as amended (the “Companies Law”), subject to the Listing Rules made by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and all other applicable legislation and regulations, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its own Class A Shares (as defined in the Company’s Articles) which may be cancelled or held as treasury shares, provided that:

(i)   The maximum number of Class A Shares authorised to be purchased under this authority shall be 7,009,478 Class A Shares (being 14.99 per cent. of the Class A Shares in issue (excluding Class A Shares held in treasury) as at the latest practicable date;

(ii)   The minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Class A Share is US$0.01;

(iii)   the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Class A Share shall be not more than an amount equal to the higher of

  1. 5 per cent. above the average mid-market value of the Class A Shares on the regulated market where the repurchase is carried out for the five business days prior to the day the purchase is made; and

  2. the higher of (i) the price of the last independent trade; and (ii) the highest current independent bid price, in each case on the regulated market where the purchase is carried out, and

such authority to expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by special resolution) save that the Company may make a contract to acquire Class A Shares under this authority before its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Class A Shares pursuant to such a contract.

Resolution 13

THAT the Directors be and are hereby authorised, pursuant to Article 5.7 of the Articles, to allot and issue or make offers or agreements to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into, Class A Shares (including by way of sale of Class A Shares from treasury) (“Relevant Securities”) for cash in to the aggregate number of Class A Shares equal to 4,671,426 (being 9.99 per cent. of the Class A Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date) (excluding any Class A Shares held in treasury and after giving effect to the exercise of any warrants, options or other convertible securities outstanding as at such date) as if Article 5.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment and issue, such authority to expire on the date which is 15 months from the date of the passing of this resolution or, if earlier, at the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to held in 2022 (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by a special resolution) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require Relevant Securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the directors may allot and issue Relevant Securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred by this resolution had no expired.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations        +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications   +44 (0)20 3995 6673


Charles Gorman        nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $21,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • This Analyst Still Loves Amazon Stock — But With Near-Term Caveats

    A report from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, which was released over the weekend, has made some investors nervous about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Now before getting to the details, it bears emphasizing: Thill actually likes Amazon stock. Indeed, he recommends buying the stock, and thinks the shares, which cost less than $103 apiece today, are actually worth more like $163 -- and will hit that price within a year. However, according to Thill, online traffic to the Amazon.com website declined 6% year-o

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the energy industry and go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. According to the World Energy Outlook report 2021 by International Energy Agency, demand for oil and gas will continue to rise till 2030. The […]

  • Stocks: ‘Big chunks of this market’ are getting cheap, strategist says

    CAPTRUST CIO Michael Vogelzang and Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sell-offs amid rising inflation, the upcoming Fed interest rate hike decision, and CPI and housing data.

  • Some see few signs of a bottom in U.S. stocks, even after steep selloff

    Despite a crushing selloff that pushed U.S. stocks into a bear market, investors see few signs suggesting equities have hit bottom, as persistent worries over surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve continue to pressure asset prices. The 21.3% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 as of Monday wiped out some $8.7 trillion in market value this year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “This is not necessarily what a bottom looks like," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.