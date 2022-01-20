U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.14
    -39.64 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1940
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,662.67
    +909.49 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.01
    +17.75 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

NBA games in 4K are coming to YouTube TV

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The view from your couch will look a little more like sitting courtside in the days to come, as Streamable reports on Thursday that YouTube TV will begin offering select NBA matchups in 4K. 

The only, ahem, hoop viewers will need to get through in order to watch is having a YouTube TV subscription with the 4K Plus add-on. YTTV on its own is $65 a month, the 4K add-on will set you back an additional $12/mo for the first year before nearly doubling, up to $20/month thereafter. Not every game will be made available in the high definition format though Saturday's game between the Cavs and Thunder will.

