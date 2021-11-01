U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

NBA All-Star Star Chris Paul (CP3) and wife Jada Paul Become Investors and Strategic Advisors for Clean Beauty Brand Type:A

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA All-Star Chris Paul and his wife Jada Paul have invested in California based Type:A Brands, which is known for their aluminium free, sweat-activated deodorants. The investment stemmed from Jada's passion and desire to get involved with the brand in a deeper way and will be taking on a role with the business as a strategic advisor as well.

NBA All-Star Star Chris Paul (CP3) and wife Jada Paul (pictured) Become Investors and Strategic Advisors for Clean Beauty Brand Type:A
NBA All-Star Star Chris Paul (CP3) and wife Jada Paul (pictured) Become Investors and Strategic Advisors for Clean Beauty Brand Type:A

Jada is excited to work with Type:A to spread the word that not all personal care products on the shelves are created equal and to help Moms and consumers of color looking to better health & wellness choices for themselves and for their families.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with Type:A Brands, supporting female entrepreneurs, and educating Moms and women of color on the importance of looking for safer personal care products for themselves and their families," said Jada Paul.

"We share so many purpose-led life ideas and goals with Chris and Jada Paul, and know that Jada's partnership will help us fulfill our mission to make safer products accessible for all communities," says Type:A Brands Founder & CEO, Allison Moss.

About Type:A Brands:
Type:A Brands creates high-performance deodorant and body care that makes it easy to switch to clean, better-for-you products. Each item is cruelty-free, utilizes only safe ingredients and the brand is carbon neutral. The brand founder Allison Moss (a California native) launched the brand in 2018 and has seen exponential growth with her wholesale business to include an interesting blend of mass, grocery and boutique retailers (including Target, Walmart, Credo, Amazon and most recently Whole Foods). Other investors in the business include actress & activist Sophia Bush, entertainment manager Jason Weinberg and Gaingels, a diversity & inclusion investor group.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nba-all-star-star-chris-paul-cp3-and-wife-jada-paul-become-investors-and-strategic-advisors-for-clean-beauty-brand-typea-301412257.html

SOURCE Type:A Brands

