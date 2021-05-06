U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

NBC is bringing some Olympic Games coverage to Twitch

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The Olympic Games are set to take place in Tokyo this summer after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While you'll be able to catch the action on various NBC platforms in the US, there'll be another way for you to get an Olympics fix.

There’ll be an NBC Olympics Twitch channel with daily highlight shows and athlete interviews, as well as Olympics-themed gaming competitions — it’s a Twitch channel, after all. Twitch will produce content that takes inspiration from the “passion and competition” of the Games, too. That content will feature talent from Twitch as well as the NBC Olympics team.

There will be interactive elements, as the highlight shows will have polls and Q&As. In the week before the Tokyo Games start, streamers and viewers can work together to keep a virtual Olympic Torch alight by collecting items and being active in the channel's chat. They'll be able to light a virtual cauldron on Opening Ceremony day. The channel will also host a preshow before the Opening Ceremony with the help of streamers.

You won't see the actual Opening Ceremony or much, if any, live sports on the Twitch channel. You'll still need to watch NBC for those, but the channel will have companion streams (or co-streams) with Twitch creators during the network's Olympic primetime broadcasts.

Recommended Stories

  • Call of Duty League will resume in-person events on June 17th

    Call of Duty League is returning to in-person events starting on June 17th, although fans will stay at home for now.

  • Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Sega confirmed for this year's virtual E3

    Square Enix, Bandai Namco and and Sega are will all participate in this year's virtual E3 event, which begins on June 12th.

  • Brave's iOS browser now queues music and videos in a playlist

    Brave has added a Playlist feature to its iOS browser that lets you queue music and videos on the web.

  • Google will require privacy data in Play Store listings

    Google will soon require developers to provide more privacy and security information about their apps.

  • Less than 24 hours to save $100 to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

    Clara Brenner (Urban Innovation Fund), Quin Garcia (Autotech Ventures) and Rachel Holt (Construct Capital) will discuss how the pandemic changed their investment strategies, the hottest sectors within the mobility industry, the rise of SPACs as a financial instrument and where they plan to put their capital in 2021 and beyond. What are you waiting for?

  • Google expands Broadcast and adds more family-friendly Assistant features

    It's expanding the Broadcast tool that was previously limited to its smart speakers and displays, as well as a set of new features for the Assistant.

  • Twitter's new Billboard chart will highlight trending songs

    The Billboard Hot Trending powered by Twitter will showcase trending songs and music across the platform and will feature video and editorial content.

  • Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me on the call today are Ashish mussi, our president and chief executive officer Jonathan Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Bell, president of Midland credit management. JOHN will make prepared remarks today, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.

  • EA acquires 'Super Mega Baseball' developer Metalhead

    Electronic Arts has acquired Metalhead Software, the Canada-based video game developer behind the Super Mega Baseball franchise.

  • Kansas City man convicted in a $1 million, multi-state cell phone burglary scheme

    The man and his co-defendant stole 1,401 electronic devices, court records show. Most were cell phones.

  • Avaya Stock Is Plunging. A Weak Outlook Disappointed The Street.

    Business-communications software firm Avaya is seeing shares dive after providing guidance through September 2021 that came up short.

  • Disappointed Pochettino says PSG 'deserved better'

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team "deserved better" after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals following a 2-0 defeat in Tuesday's second leg.

  • Nintendo is selling way more Switches than it predicted

    Nintendo beat its own expectations to post solid sales of the switch console, which has now surpassed the Game Boy Advance in lifetime sales.

  • Afrobeats put Ghana back on international music scene

    On Saturday night at the Purple Pub in Ghana's capital Accra even the pandemic and an official shutdown of bars and clubs can't stop the music.

  • PSG regret Mbappe absence and loss of discipline in latest Champions League exit

    For Paris Saint-Germain another Champions League campaign ends in disappointment, wondering what might have been had one of their superstar attackers not been sidelined at the crucial moment.

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodities Boom Grips Steel as ArcelorMittal Profit Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA reported its highest quarterly profit in a decade as steel prices soared amid a commodities boom that’s touched everything from copper to corn.The biggest steelmaker outside China said it now expects steel demand this year -- a key barometer for global economic growth -- to be at or above the upper range of its February forecast. It projected an increase in demand of 4.5% to 5.5%, following a contraction in 2020 during the pandemic.Aditya Mittal took the helm at ArcelorMittal from his father this year as rebounding demand from the manufacturing and construction industries collides with tight supply. The resulting boom has pushed benchmark European steel prices to the highest on record, as the reopening of economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.“As prices have continued to increase I would expect the second quarter to be even stronger,” said Ingo Schachel at Commerzbank AG. “I like the consistently good performance in all steel segments.”First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3.24 billion, ArcelorMittal said Thursday in a statement. That surpassed analysts’ estimates.“The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal. “While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.”ArcelorMittal fell 0.9% in Amsterdam trading, after gaining 4.9% on Wednesday. The shares have surged 168% over the past 12 months.Steel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. That was initially compounded by the onset of the pandemic, before a dramatic turnaround over the past year.Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records -- even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore -- as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Steel and iron ore futures resumed trading on a strong foot on Thursday as investors in China returned after a public holiday. Expectations are building that iron ore prices can reach $200 a ton, while rebar and hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai marched to new heights, as demand continues to be robust from Asia to North America.ArcelorMittal and other western steelmakers could further benefit should China’s output decline on the back of a crackdown on emissions. Keeping prices higher for longer could also help fund decarbonization initiatives in the steel industry.Other highlights:First-quarter Ebitda from iron ore mining more than tripled to $1.07 billion from year earlier.Gross debt declined to $11.4 billion at end of first quarter, while net debt dropped to $5.9 billion.Company to pay 30 cents a share dividend in June as part of plan to return $570 million to shareholders.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.