U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,295.64
    -102.30 (-2.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.85
    -718.52 (-2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,466.88
    -302.04 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.38
    -2.54 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    -2.34 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.47 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0220 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7710
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,858.93
    +996.17 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    812.35
    +1.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

NBCUniversal is partnering with TikTok for the Winter Olympics

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

With the Winter Games in Beijing on the horizon, NBCUniversal will team up with TikTok for an advertising partnership to promote the network's coverage of the Olympics. NBCUniversal told TechCrunch that its advertising partners will be the first brands to pilot a new, creative ad experience on TikTok.

TikTok and NBCUniversal did not elaborate on how these ads will be different from existing ones, but both companies have explored social shopping as of late, which could be a potential avenue for their partnership. NBCUniversal will still work with other social platforms such as Twitter, which will hosts a live show and highlights.

According to NBCUniversal, Olympics-related content has garnered over 18 billion views on TikTok, so the network directly invited TikTok to collaborate on 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics content. This includes daily content across NBC TikTok handles, as well as a three-episode livestream show hosted by a yet-to-be-named TikTok creator.

"The Tokyo 2020 Games highlighted our community's appetite for sports-adjacent content that shows a different side of the Games and the athletes, creating new avenues and content strategies for brands -- including NBC -- to engage with and entertain them," a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch. "While this partnership does present unique opportunities for NBCUniversal advertisers, it also includes a robust slate of content that NBC will share across its TikTok accounts, including daily posts showcasing everything from highlights to topical trends, and three livestreams hosted by a TikTok creator. The athletes’ stories and journeys are an integral part of NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, so fans can expect to see them on TikTok across their handles."

This summer at the Tokyo Games -- which were pushed back a year due to COVID-19 -- TikTok emerged as an unlikely hub for behind-the-scenes content from international athletes. When Suni Lee placed first in the all-around gymnastics competition at the Olympics last summer, how did she celebrate the achievement of a lifetime? She ordered pizza and danced on TikTok with her gold medal, garnering 31 million views. The prevalence of Olympians on TikTok garnered an unlikely audience for the global event. You might not have ordinarily paid attention to Olympic Rugby, but after following athlete Ilona Maher on TikTok, maybe you'd tune in to the NBC broadcast.

In that regard, this partnership makes sense -- TikTok has proven to be a unique way for fans to experience the international competition. But from a tech perspective, NBCUniversal's TikTok partnership raises some questions. Headquartered in China, Bytedance is the parent company of TikTok, but TikTok is not available in China (Douyin is Bytedance's China-specific version of the app). Typically, people in China wouldn't be able to use TikTok due to internet censorship in the country. But Olympic athletes and foreign media in Beijing are allegedly being granted special SIM cards that offer uncensored internet access. Even if athletes have access to social media, they may not be posting carefree videos -- the United States Olympic organizing committee warned athletes to assume that "personal communications will be difficult at best while operating in China."

Meanwhile, nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have announced diplomatic boycotts of the games in Beijing, protesting human rights abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities like the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China. After urging from human rights groups, NBCUniversal has said it will provide "geopolitical context" during its broadcast of the controversial Games.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Debates If Balaclavas Appropriate Muslim Culture

    Since Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2021 Met Gala look, where she donned an all-black face-covering...

  • South Shore Plaza back open after shooting; Braintree police continue search for gunman

    Authorities say the victim of the shooting remains hospitalized in serious, grave condition.

  • 8 Fun Winter Activities With Dogs That Will Have You Both Howling With Joy

    Trying not to be a couch potato when it’s cold outside? These ideas from a trainer and pet behaviorist will put both you and your pooch into high frolic mode!

  • Google's Privacy Sandbox targeted by fresh EU antitrust complaint

    German publishers are the latest to band together to try to derail or at least delay Google's "Privacy Sandbox" plan to end support for tracking cookies in Chrome via a complaint to the European Commission. The Financial Times reports that hundreds of German publishers, advertisers and media and industry groups -- including local powerhouse Axel Springer (which publishes titles like Bild and Politico) -- have submitted a complaint to the bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, arguing that Google's plan to phase out support for third party cookies from its Chrome browser and replace tracking infrastructure with alternative (and it claims) more privacy-respecting alternatives for ad targeting breaches EU competition law.

  • Dad charged after racist smoothie shop tirade posted on TikTok

    A man who went on a viral and racist tirade at a Connecticut smoothie shop has been fired from his job as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

  • Flaws in third-party software exposed dozens of Teslas to remote access

    A security researcher said he was able to remotely access dozens of Teslas around the world because security bugs found in an open-source logging tool popular with Tesla owners exposed their cars directly to the internet. News of the vulnerability was first revealed earlier this month in a tweet by David Colombo, a security researcher in Germany, who said he had "full remote control" of more than 25 Teslas, but was struggling to disclose the issue to affected Tesla owners without making the details public and also alerting malicious hackers. The bug is now fixed, Colombo confirmed.

  • Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

    More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules. A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.” In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.”

  • How China and Russia forged a friendship after bridging decades-old differences

    Nearly 2,000km (1,200 miles) from Beijing, over a frozen river separating China and Russia, a steel bridge stands ready for the leaders of the two countries to personally declare it open. No launch date has been announced, but the Kremlin underscored the bridge's importance with the release of a transcript from a November meeting that discussed the opening ceremony. Ruslan Baysarov, board chairman of BTS-Most, which built Russia's section, told the Kremlin working group he had asked President Vl

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls.

  • Man arrested after alleged racist tirade over smoothie

    Police report that he said he was upset because his son had a severe allergic reaction to the drink. Merrill Lynch fired him. His lawyer denies he's racist.

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy After Video Streamer's Q4 Earnings Report?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • Netflix's Problem Isn't Membership. It's Content Spending.

    Netflix growth has slowed. More people will, of course, sign up for the popular streaming service, but the Los Gatos, Calif., company's subscriber base is almost twice as large as Walt Disney's Disney+ and almost double the size of the U.S. cable market at its peak. The streaming leader has not stopped growing, but that growth has slowed, which the company acknowledged in its fourth-quarter letter to shareholders.

  • Woman is cheated on, dumped by ex-boyfriend after surgery to donate her kidney to him

    A woman recently took to social media to share the story of how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and then dumped her after she donated one of her kidneys to save his life. According to Le, her ex-boyfriend revealed that he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the age of 17 and was on dialysis since then, because his kidney function was less than 5%. Since she did not want to see him die, Le got tested to find out whether she was a compatible kidney donor.

  • Peloton CEO must be fired immediately, activist says in scathing new letter

    After a series of major execution missteps, Peloton has a new activist investor knocking down its doors.

  • Why the ending of K.C.-Buffalo ought to change NFL's overtime

    The anticlimactic end of Kansas City-Buffalo ought to spur a change to the NFL's overtime rules.

  • What Sean McDermott said about Bills’ kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. Chiefs

    What Sean McDermott said about #Bills' kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. #Chiefs:

  • Aaron Rodgers Rips Joe Biden And 'Fake White House' In Anti-Vax Rant

    The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.

  • Sundance doc looks at man behind the modern bulletproof vest

    Richard Davis was a bankrupt pizzeria owner when he got the idea for a bulletproof vest in 1969 Michigan. Body armor was nothing new, of course, but Davis had an inkling that he could make something lighter that could be worn, undetected, under clothes.

  • Tom Brady flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career

    Earlier this week Brady said&nbsp;that he gets away with "talking smack to the refs when I don't think I get the right call.” Sunday, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hit Brady in the helmet, and nothing was called. Brady was demonstrative in arguing the non-call, and the flag was thrown.

  • Stefon Diggs wipes out fan who ran onto field

    Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]