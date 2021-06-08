Peacock comes to Samsung smart TVs

Starting today, Peacock is available on Samsung smart TVs. This is its first significant expansion for the streaming service since it made its way to Roku devices last September following protracted negotiations between Roku and NBCUniversal. With today's announcement, you can download Peacock on just about every piece of streaming hardware out there, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Apple and Android devices, as well as smart TVs from LG and Vizio.

Peacock offers three different tiers of plans: Peacock Free, Premium and Premium Plus. All three packages come with at least 7,500 hours of programming, including the first two seasons of The Office. But you'll need to pay $5 per month to rewatch every episode of series and another $5 monthly to do so without ads. The more expensive tiers also grant you access to live sports and next-day availability of current NBC shows.