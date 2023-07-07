NBCUniversal Undergoes Leadership Overhaul as Comcast President Cavanagh Announces New Roles

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) President Mike Cavanagh named Universal's film chief Donna Langley to an expanded role as chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group and chief content officer supervising film and television content.

Cavanagh, who has been running NBCUniversal since April, said he would continue to lead the division as president of Comcast and not name a new CEO, Reuters reports.

Overhauling the media arm's leadership ranks is aimed toward a streamlined decision-making process.

Cavanagh also named Mark Lazarus as chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group. At the same time, Cesar Conde will expand his role as head of the news division to oversee NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo Enterprises Group.

Pearlena Igbokwe will continue to lead the four TV studios under the Universal Studio Group umbrella.

Cavanagh succeeded Jeff Shell after the latter's inappropriate relationship with a company colleague came to the forefront.

Before his role as president, Cavanagh had served as the CFO.

Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 0.32% at $41.08 premarket on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

