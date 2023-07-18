NBCUniversal's Peacock Raises Prices First Time Since Launch, Warren Buffett Sells Majority of Activision Blizzard Stake Before Microsoft Deal Approval, Novartis Launches $15B Share Buyback: Today's Top Stories

Wall Street Journal

NBCUniversal's Peacock Streaming Service Raises Subscription Price For First Time Since Debut

NBCUniversal has announced that Peacock's first price increase since the streaming platform debuted in 2020 will go into effect next month.

The decision to raise prices comes as Peacock's subscriber figures continue to grow. In the first three months of 2023, the platform reached nearly 22 million subscribers, marking a 60% year-over-year increase.