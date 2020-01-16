NBCU's streaming service Peacock launches April 15 for Comcast subscribers, everyone else on July 15

NBCUniversal officially unveiled its new streaming service Peacock today, announcing that the service will be available at no additional cost for Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers on April 15, before launching nationally on July 15.

The company had announced its plans to enter the streaming market a year ago, describing it as an ad-supported, subscription service that would also be available to pay-TV subscribers at no additional cost.

That's more-or-less what the company detailed at an investor presentation today, where it said there will a free tier of Peacock that includes more than 7,500 hours of programming, including classic shows and the current seasons of freshman broadcast series.

But if you want to see the original programming that NBCUniversal is creating for Peacock — as well as get early access to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and twice as many hours of content overall — you'll need Peacock Premium, which will be bundled for Comcast and Cox subscribers, and will cost $4.99 per month otherwise.

Both of those versions will include ads, though you can also pay $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

NBCUniversal said it will be spending aggressively over the next two years, with an investment of $2 billion over 2020 and 2021. The plan is to reach between 30 to 35 million active users in the United States by 2024, and to break even at that time

The new service is one of several big streaming launches expected this year, with WarnerMedia's HBO Max and Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile service Quibi also preparing to make their debuts. Those join other recent entries from Disney and Apple in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape still led by the big three — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. (The latter is now majority-owned by Disney, but NBCU parent Comcast will hold onto its Hulu stake until 2024.)





Many of the newer streamers — including the just-launched Disney+ and Apple TV+, as well as the upcoming HBO Max — are opting for an ad-free experience. But NBCU's Peacock will instead follow the business models adopted by Hulu and ViacomCBS Inc.s' CBS All Access, where advertising helps to bring down the cost of the subscription.

NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke and other executives addressed the question of "subscription fatigue" during their presentation, with Burke arguing that this fatigue is exactly why Peacock is going with a (sort of) free approach: "We found it interesting that no one’s focused on primarily ad-supported, premium content. We believe that affordability will be critical as more subscriptions are launched."

Why launch a service at all, if not to bring in subscription revenue? Burke argued that with DVR and on-demand viewing, NBCUniversal content is reaching a broader audience than ever — but on services like Hulu, Netflix and YouTube, "We don’t control the consumer experience ... we don’t control how shows are sold to advertisers and in many cases, we don’t sell to advertisers ourselves."

And those aforementioned cable bundles illustrates how these streaming services may also function less as businesses on their own and more a way to draw consumers as part of a broader strategy.

Despite its terrible name (they couldn't even avoid Peacock jokes during the presentation itself, with Fallon asking, "What names did you turn down to before settling on Peacock?"), the service has a chance to grab a slice of the streaming market thanks to its decent back catalog and NBCU's plans to promote the service heavily during the Summer Olympics on NBC.

