U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.00
    +10.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,345.00
    +85.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,441.50
    +49.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.70
    +5.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.83
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0288
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2500
    +0.3770 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,313.08
    +1,474.83 (+6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.36
    +41.14 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

NBGD: Ningbo and Singapore, Two Port Cities with Close Ties

·2 min read

NINGBO, China, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ningbo's goal of transforming into a modern coastal metropolis makes a lot of practical sense," said Liu Thai Ker, aged 84, former master planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore and "Singapore's Father of City Planning". Liu had worked on Ningbo's urban development plans in 1993 and 2018, which helped him form a unique friendship with the city.

Liu believes that since Ningbo is a maritime city, it should make full use of the coastline to develop seaports and to build urban facilities for citizens to enjoy.

Ningbo's ties with Singapore go back a long way. Currently, there is a expat Ningbo community of 20,000 in Singapore. Li Guosheng is a Singaporean with roots in Ningbo who founded the Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Association in 2013. Li explained that the Ningbo community in Singapore has existed for over a century. The first Ningbo people arrived in Singapore in the year 1900. In the 1930s, with the influx of more Ningbo immigrants, the Ningpo Guild Singapore was formed.

Both Ningbo and Singapore have world-class ports. The Port of Singapore is the second-busiest container port in the world, while the Ningbo Zhoushan Port is the third-busiest. The two ports could form partnerships in a variety of port-related sectors.

"There is active cooperation between the Port of Singapore and Chinese ports," said Quah Ley Hoon, CEO of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). "We have formed a Port Authorities Roundtable, of which the Ningbo Zhoushan Port is one of the members. Together we are collaborating on a few initiatives, including keeping our ports open during the pandemic, digitalization, and decarbonization. The China Maritime Safety Administration and the MPA have done about 10 trials in the exchange of e-certificates. We are quite hopeful that this will make the entire shipping operations and port clearance process much more efficient. These are some of the ways that the Ningbo Zhoushan Port and MPA could collaborate in terms of digitization."

SOURCE NBGD

Recommended Stories

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.

  • Plug Power Misses Estimates. But Analysts Lift Price Targets on Climate Bill Catalysts.

    Plug Power shares rose sharply Wednesday despite the fuel-cell company reporting second-quarter revenue that missed estimates. Analysts said they expect Plug Power to benefit from the recently passed climate and tax bill. Analysts were expecting a loss of 21 cents a share.

  • Plug Power sees Inflation Reduction Act creating a ‘boom’ in its green hydrogen business, and stock soars

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. pulled a U-turn to trade sharply higher Wednesday, as investors and analysts appeared to embrace the hydrogen and fuel cell company's glowing praise of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), over the company's disappointing second-quarter results.

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against U

  • Climate Spending Bill Passes; Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Earnings Miss?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act. The United States Senate […]

  • Dow eyes small modular reactor tech at Gulf Coast site to support carbon-reduction goals

    Dow said small modular nuclear tech will support the company's goals to reduce carbon emissions.

  • Inflation Reduction Act Could Supercharge Grid Energy Storage

    The Inflation Reduction Act includes a tax credit for stand-alone energy storage for the first time, a potential game-changer for the technology.

  • Worsening Shortages Put Spotlight on Water ETFs

    Climate change is worsening the problem.

  • Watch sneaky alligator conceal itself in seconds at Texas refuge. ‘Scarily beautiful’

    Why did that floating log just blink?

  • If You Have This Grass in Your Yard, Kill It Immediately, Experts Say

    Even if you're not a dedicated gardener, you might at least take pride in the state of your lawn. Keeping it tidy makes your yard nice to look at, and a healthy lawn can help with flood control and prevent erosion, according to the University of Minnesota Extension. You can also raise the property value of your home as a whole by increasing curb appeal, especially if your yard is preened and pruned regularly. But if you have one kind of grass growing outside of your home, it could actually do re

  • Video of Orcas fighting at SeaWorld prompts call for boycott

    ‘We would see bite marks and fresh wounds all over the side of the whale,’ witness says

  • Nuclear energy could make a comeback under Democrats' new bill

    Constrained by the capacity limits of renewable energy and ambitions to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, nuclear energy is getting a second look in the U.S. as lawmakers race to keep their climate goals intact.

  • Hard choices for the Colorado River

    States along the Colorado River states face a daunting mid-August deadline to address the shrinking Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs.

  • Dry Spanish reservoirs hit rock-bottom in drought

    STORY: This medieval bridge was flooded in the fifties to create a reservoir in central Spain. Now it's exposed again and sheep shelter there from the relentless sun.A severe drought has left the Cijara reservoir more than 80% empty. July was the hottest month in Spain since at least 1961. As of early August, Spanish reservoirs were at 40% capacity on average, official data shows.Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said the droughts were causing wildfires as well.“This is a particularly dry year, a very complicated year that confirms what climate change scenarios have been making evident for a very long time in countries where we live in a transitional climate - with periods of extended drought sometimes combined with torrential rains and floods stretched over that same hydrological year. This is dramatic.”At the Buendia reservoir east of Madrid, the ruins of a village and bathhouses have reappeared, caked in dried mud.Climate change has left parts of the Iberian peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years, and winter rains are expected to diminish further, a study published last month by the Nature Geoscience journal showed.In the southern region of Andalusia, one of Europe's hottest and driest, paddle-boats and waterslides lie abandoned on the cracked bed of Vinuela reservoir.They're remnants of a rental business gone with the water, now at a critical level of 13%.Francisco Bazaga owns a neighboring restaurant and fears a similar fate.“The situation is quite dramatic in that it's been several years without rain and we're hitting rock bottom. If it doesn't rain, unless they find some alternative water supply, the future is very, very dark.”The dry, hot weather will likely continue into the autumn, Spain's meteorological service said in a recent report, putting further strain on Europe's largest network of dammed reservoirs.

  • From Landfill to Landscape: The Rebirth of New York City Parks

    WSP played a key role collaborating with community organizations and agencies to convert unusable dumping grounds into restored public parks and natural habitats.

  • Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa

    The 34-year-old male victim was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when the alligator attacked, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

  • Cummins Reports Key Progress on 2030 Environmental Goals

    Cummins Inc. in 2021 made significant progress toward the company’s 2030 environmental goals, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from both its products and facilities, while cutting water use ...

  • In the Ripples of New Climate Bill, Fashion Speaks Out

    Experts weigh in on fashion and beauty’s stake in the U.S. Senate’s historic climate bill.

  • Smash My Trash says it saves Springfield customers money and helps the environment

    The general manager says his business is more valuable than ever as trash services are charging customers more.