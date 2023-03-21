U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
·7 min read

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

21 March 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 28 February 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 28 February 2023)

  • NAV per share of $28.09 (£23.36), a decline of 0.4% during the month, driven by quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange movements

  • Positive valuation movements of additional Q4 2022 private company valuations – on a constant currency basis, private valuations received to date, in aggregate, were up 2% in Q4 and 4% in 2022 as a whole

  • 80% of the valuation information for the 28 February 2023 monthly estimate as of 31 December 2022 or 28 February 2023

  • $289 million of available liquidity, and a further $16 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months

As of 28 February 2023

YTD

1 Year

3 years

5 years

10 years

NAV TR (USD)

2.3%

(3.6%)

66.4%

91.3%

232.3%

MSCI World TR (USD)

4.6%

(6.9%)

34.7%

43.1%

144.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share price TR (GBP)

7.2%

8.5%

73.3%

106.1%

336.4%

FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)

6.1%

7.3%

28.9%

29.2%

83.6%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (as of 28 February 2023)

NAV performance during the month driven by:

  • 0.7% NAV decrease ($9 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 13% of portfolio fair value)

  • 0.7% NAV decrease ($9 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate in February 2023

  • Excluding FX, 1% NAV increase ($13 million) from the receipt of fourth quarter private company valuation information (74% of private companies valuations based on Q4 2022 valuation information)

  • 0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

$289 million of available liquidity

  • $4 million of cash and $285 million of undrawn credit facility

  • A further $16 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months

$0.47 dividend paid in February 2023

  • In line with August 2022 dividend

  • Annualised dividend yield on 28 February NAV of 3.3%; annualised share price yield is 4.9%1

  • Payment date of 28 February 2023

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 28 February 2023 was based on the following information:

  • 16% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2023

    • 13% in public securities

    • 3% in private direct investments

  • 64% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022

    • 64% in private direct investments

  • 20% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022

    • 19% in private direct investments

    • 1% in private fund investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations         +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications   +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman                        nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 28 February 2023)

Company Name

Vintage

Lead Sponsor

Sector

Fair Value ($m)

% of FV

Action

2020

3i

Consumer

71.7

5.1%

Constellation Automotive

2019

TDR Capital

Business Services

57.3

4.1%

AutoStore (OB.AUTO)

2019

THL

Industrials

51.5

3.7%

Advisor Group

2019

Reverence Capital

Financial Services

50.7

3.6%

USI

2017

KKR

Financial Services

50.0

3.6%

Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)

2019

THL

Healthcare

47.6

3.4%

Material Handling Systems

2017

THL

Industrials

39.7

2.8%

Cotiviti

2018

Veritas Capital

Healthcare

35.1

2.5%

Business Services Company*

2017

Not Disclosed

Business Services

32.9

2.3%

Kroll

2020

Further Global / Stone Point

Financial Services

32.1

2.3%

BeyondTrust

2018

Francisco Partners

Technology / IT

29.6

2.1%

True Potential

2022

Cinven

Financial Services

28.5

2.0%

Marquee Brands

2014

Neuberger Berman

Consumer

27.6

2.0%

GFL (NYSE: GFL)

2019

BC Partners

Business Services

27.0

1.9%

Monroe Engineering

2021

AEA Investors

Industrials

26.7

1.9%

Stubhub

2020

Neuberger Berman

Consumer

26.4

1.9%

Engineering

2020

NB Renaissance / Bain Capital

Technology / IT

25.0

1.8%

Branded Toy Company*

2017

Not Disclosed

Consumer

23.9

1.7%

Addison Group

2021

Trilantic Capital Partners

Business Services

23.9

1.7%

Branded Cities Network

2017

Shamrock Capital

Communications / Media

23.6

1.7%

Auctane

2021

Thoma Bravo

Technology / IT

22.8

1.6%

Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)

2015

BC Partners

Consumer

22.4

1.6%

Excelitas

2017

AEA Investors

Industrials

22.1

1.6%

Solenis

2021

Platinum Equity

Industrials

21.5

1.5%

Staples

2017

Sycamore Partners

Business Services

21.2

1.5%

Bylight

2017

Sagewind Partners

Technology / IT

20.6

1.5%

Accedian

2017

Bridge Growth Partners

Technology / IT

20.6

1.5%

FV Hospital

2017

Quadria Capital

Healthcare

20.4

1.5%

Solace Systems

2016

Bridge Growth Partners

Technology / IT

17.2

1.2%

Renaissance Learning

2018

Francisco Partners

Technology / IT

16.5

1.2%

Total Top 30 Investments

 

 

 

                      $936.6

66.7%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography

% of Portfolio

North America

73%

Europe

23%

Asia / Rest of World

4%

Total Portfolio

100%

 

 

Industry

% of Portfolio

Tech, Media & Telecom

20%

Consumer / E-commerce

20%

Industrials / Industrial Technology

15%

Business Services

13%

Financial Services

14%

Healthcare

11%

Other

6%

Energy

1%

Total Portfolio

100%

 

 

Vintage Year

% of Portfolio

2014 & Earlier

4%

2015

3%

2016

7%

2017

24%

2018

19%

2019

18%

2020

11%

2021

11%

2022

3%

Total Portfolio

100%


About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

 



1 Based on share price on 20 March 2023


Attachments


