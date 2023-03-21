NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update
21 March 2023
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 28 February 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.
Highlights (as of 28 February 2023)
NAV per share of $28.09 (£23.36), a decline of 0.4% during the month, driven by quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange movements
Positive valuation movements of additional Q4 2022 private company valuations – on a constant currency basis, private valuations received to date, in aggregate, were up 2% in Q4 and 4% in 2022 as a whole
80% of the valuation information for the 28 February 2023 monthly estimate as of 31 December 2022 or 28 February 2023
$289 million of available liquidity, and a further $16 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months
As of 28 February 2023
YTD
1 Year
3 years
5 years
10 years
NAV TR (USD)
2.3%
(3.6%)
66.4%
91.3%
232.3%
MSCI World TR (USD)
4.6%
(6.9%)
34.7%
43.1%
144.6%
Share price TR (GBP)
7.2%
8.5%
73.3%
106.1%
336.4%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)
6.1%
7.3%
28.9%
29.2%
83.6%
*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.
Business review (as of 28 February 2023)
NAV performance during the month driven by:
0.7% NAV decrease ($9 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 13% of portfolio fair value)
0.7% NAV decrease ($9 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate in February 2023
Excluding FX, 1% NAV increase ($13 million) from the receipt of fourth quarter private company valuation information (74% of private companies valuations based on Q4 2022 valuation information)
0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals
$289 million of available liquidity
$4 million of cash and $285 million of undrawn credit facility
A further $16 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months
$0.47 dividend paid in February 2023
In line with August 2022 dividend
Annualised dividend yield on 28 February NAV of 3.3%; annualised share price yield is 4.9%1
Payment date of 28 February 2023
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 28 February 2023 was based on the following information:
16% of the portfolio was valued as of 28 February 2023
13% in public securities
3% in private direct investments
64% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022
64% in private direct investments
20% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022
19% in private direct investments
1% in private fund investments
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
Supplementary Information (as of 28 February 2023)
Company Name
Vintage
Lead Sponsor
Sector
Fair Value ($m)
% of FV
Action
2020
3i
Consumer
71.7
5.1%
Constellation Automotive
2019
TDR Capital
Business Services
57.3
4.1%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
2019
THL
Industrials
51.5
3.7%
Advisor Group
2019
Reverence Capital
Financial Services
50.7
3.6%
USI
2017
KKR
Financial Services
50.0
3.6%
Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)
2019
THL
Healthcare
47.6
3.4%
Material Handling Systems
2017
THL
Industrials
39.7
2.8%
Cotiviti
2018
Veritas Capital
Healthcare
35.1
2.5%
Business Services Company*
2017
Not Disclosed
Business Services
32.9
2.3%
Kroll
2020
Further Global / Stone Point
Financial Services
32.1
2.3%
BeyondTrust
2018
Francisco Partners
Technology / IT
29.6
2.1%
True Potential
2022
Cinven
Financial Services
28.5
2.0%
Marquee Brands
2014
Neuberger Berman
Consumer
27.6
2.0%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)
2019
BC Partners
Business Services
27.0
1.9%
Monroe Engineering
2021
AEA Investors
Industrials
26.7
1.9%
Stubhub
2020
Neuberger Berman
Consumer
26.4
1.9%
Engineering
2020
NB Renaissance / Bain Capital
Technology / IT
25.0
1.8%
Branded Toy Company*
2017
Not Disclosed
Consumer
23.9
1.7%
Addison Group
2021
Trilantic Capital Partners
Business Services
23.9
1.7%
Branded Cities Network
2017
Shamrock Capital
Communications / Media
23.6
1.7%
Auctane
2021
Thoma Bravo
Technology / IT
22.8
1.6%
Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)
2015
BC Partners
Consumer
22.4
1.6%
Excelitas
2017
AEA Investors
Industrials
22.1
1.6%
Solenis
2021
Platinum Equity
Industrials
21.5
1.5%
Staples
2017
Sycamore Partners
Business Services
21.2
1.5%
Bylight
2017
Sagewind Partners
Technology / IT
20.6
1.5%
Accedian
2017
Bridge Growth Partners
Technology / IT
20.6
1.5%
FV Hospital
2017
Quadria Capital
Healthcare
20.4
1.5%
Solace Systems
2016
Bridge Growth Partners
Technology / IT
17.2
1.2%
Renaissance Learning
2018
Francisco Partners
Technology / IT
16.5
1.2%
Total Top 30 Investments
$936.6
66.7%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
Geography
% of Portfolio
North America
73%
Europe
23%
Asia / Rest of World
4%
Total Portfolio
100%
Industry
% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom
20%
Consumer / E-commerce
20%
Industrials / Industrial Technology
15%
Business Services
13%
Financial Services
14%
Healthcare
11%
Other
6%
Energy
1%
Total Portfolio
100%
Vintage Year
% of Portfolio
2014 & Earlier
4%
2015
3%
2016
7%
2017
24%
2018
19%
2019
18%
2020
11%
2021
11%
2022
3%
Total Portfolio
100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.
1 Based on share price on 20 March 2023
