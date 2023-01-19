NBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
19 January 2023
NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 December 2022 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.
Highlights (as of 31 December 2022)
NAV per share of $27.94 (£23.23)
(8.9%) NAV total return (“TR”) during 2022, with performance impacted by quoted holdings and FX movements
$143 million of announced realisations during 2022
$307 million of available liquidity
As of 31 December 2022
YTD
3 years
5 years
10 years
NAV TR (USD)
(8.9%)
60.1%
86.4%
226.1%
MSCI World TR (USD)
(17.7%)
17.3%
38.2%
146.4%
Share price TR (GBP)
(9.7%)
49.8%
87.3%
400.8%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)
0.3%
7.1%
15.5%
88.2%
*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.
Business review (as of 31 December 2022)
NAV performance during the month driven by:
0.7% NAV increase ($10 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate
0.4% NAV decrease ($5 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 12% of portfolio fair value)
0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) from the receipt of additional third quarter private company valuation information
0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals
$143 million of announced realisations from the portfolio in 20221
Seven full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the final sale of public shares of Fiserv, the partial realisation of MHS Global, the sale of Stratus Technologies and the partial sale of an additional transaction which was signed in June and closed in August 20222
$41 million invested in two transactions in 2022
$26 million invested in True Potential, a wealth management technology platform
$15 million re-invested in an undisclosed investment
$307 million of available liquidity
$7 million of cash and $300 million of undrawn credit facility
A further $27 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 December 2022 was based on the following information:
15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022
12% in public securities
3% in private direct investments
85% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022
84% in private direct investments
1% in private fund investments
Supplementary Information (as of 31 December 2022)
Company Name
Vintage
Lead Sponsor
Sector
Fair Value ($m)
% of FV
Constellation Automotive
2019
TDR Capital
Business Services
69.7
5.1%
Action
2020
3i
Consumer
60.1
4.4%
USI
2017
KKR
Financial Services
48.0
3.5%
Advisor Group
2019
Reverence Capital
Financial Services
46.0
3.3%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)
2019
THL
Industrials
44.9
3.3%
Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)
2019
THL
Healthcare
40.8
3.0%
Material Handling Systems
2017
THL
Industrials
39.7
2.9%
Kroll
2020
Further Global / Stone Point
Financial Services
34.7
2.5%
Cotiviti
2018
Veritas Capital
Healthcare
34.5
2.5%
Business Services Company*
2017
Not Disclosed
Business Services
32.4
2.3%
BeyondTrust
2018
Francisco Partners
Technology / IT
29.4
2.1%
Marquee Brands
2014
Neuberger Berman
Consumer
27.6
2.0%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)
2019
BC Partners
Business Services
27.3
2.0%
Branded Toy Company*
2017
Not Disclosed
Consumer
26.5
1.9%
Stubhub
2020
Neuberger Berman
Consumer
26.4
1.9%
Engineering
2020
NB Renaissance / Bain Capital
Technology / IT
24.7
1.8%
True Potential
2022
Cinven
Financial Services
24.4
1.8%
Addison Group
2021
Trilantic Capital Partners
Business Services
24.3
1.8%
Auctane
2021
Thoma Bravo
Technology / IT
23.5
1.7%
Branded Cities Network
2017
Shamrock Capital
Communications / Media
23.4
1.7%
Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)
2015
BC Partners
Consumer
22.0
1.6%
Solenis
2021
Platinum Equity
Industrials
21.5
1.6%
Excelitas
2017
AEA Investors
Industrials
21.5
1.6%
Monroe Engineering
2021
AEA Investors
Industrials
21.3
1.5%
Staples
2017
Sycamore Partners
Business Services
21.2
1.5%
Bylight
2017
Sagewind Partners
Technology / IT
20.6
1.5%
Accedian
2017
Bridge Growth Partners
Technology / IT
20.6
1.5%
FV Hospital
2017
Quadria Capital
Healthcare
17.7
1.3%
Renaissance Learning
2018
Francisco Partners
Technology / IT
17.0
1.2%
Leaseplan
2016
TDR Capital
Financial Services
16.4
1.2%
Total Top 30 Investments
$908.2
65.9%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
Geography
% of Portfolio
North America
72%
Europe
24%
Asia / Rest of World
4%
Total Portfolio
100%
Industry
% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom
21%
Consumer / E-commerce
20%
Industrials / Industrial Technology
16%
Business Services
14%
Financial Services
14%
Healthcare
10%
Other
4%
Energy
1%
Total Portfolio
100%
Vintage Year
% of Portfolio
2014 & Earlier
5%
2015
2%
2016
7%
2017
25%
2018
19%
2019
17%
2020
11%
2021
11%
2022
3%
Total Portfolio
100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.
1 $120 million of cash from realisations received through 31 December 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. NBPE expects total additional net cash from these realisations of $27 million.
2 Additional transaction represents an aggregate gross value to NBPE of approximately $33 million, of which NBPE received approximately $12 million in cash and NBPE elected to roll a total of approximately $21 million in value. The transaction closed in August 2022 and NBPE received the cash in October 2022.
