NBPE Announces 31 January 2023 Monthly NAV +2.6%

27 Febuary 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 January 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 31 January 2023)

NAV per share of $28.19 (£22.90), a total return of 2.6% in the month 1

Performance driven by increase in quoted holdings, Q4 2022 private company valuations and positive FX adjustments

50% of the 31 January 2023 valuation information as of 31 December 2022 or 31 January 2023

First 2023 semi-annual declared dividend of $0.47 per share

$300 million of available liquidity, and a further $27 million of proceeds expected in the coming months

As of 31 January 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD) 2.6% 0.3% 65.3% 90.3% 240.2% MSCI World TR (USD) 7.1% (7.0%) 26.3% 40.6% 151.0% Share price TR (GBP) 2.1% (4.4%) 50.0% 98.2% 342.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP) 4.5% 5.2% 15.6% 23.1% 84.9%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (as of 31 January 2023)

NAV performance during the month driven by:

2.2% NAV increase ($29 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 14% of portfolio fair value)

0.4% NAV increase ($5 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate in January 2023

Excluding FX, 0.4% NAV increase ($5 million) from the receipt of fourth quarter private company valuation information (33% of portfolio valued based of Q4 2022 valuation information)

1.7% NAV decrease ($22 million) attributable to the declared dividend in January

0.3% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

$300 million of available liquidity

$5 million of cash and $295 million of undrawn credit facility

A further $27 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months

$0.47 dividend declared

In line with August 2022 dividend

Annualised dividend yield on 31 January 2023 NAV of 3.3%; annualised share price yield is 4.8% 2

Payment date of 28 February 2023

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 January 2023 was based on the following information:

17% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 January 2023

14% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



33% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022

33% in private direct investments



50% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022

49% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



Supplementary Information (as of 31 January 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 73.4 5.2% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 70.9 5.0% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 56.5 4.0% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 50.0 3.5% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 46.1 3.2% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 46.0 3.2% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials 39.7 2.8% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 34.8 2.5% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.4 2.3% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 32.1 2.3% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2019 BC Partners Business Services 30.7 2.2% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 29.6 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 27.6 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.1 1.8% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 24.8 1.8% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 23.9 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.7% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 23.8 1.7% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 23.1 1.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.8 1.6% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 21.5 1.5% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.5 1.5% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 21.3 1.5% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 21.2 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.4% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 17.7 1.2% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 17.2 1.2% Leaseplan 2016 TDR Capital Financial Services 16.7 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $942.3 66.4%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 71% Europe 25% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 15% Business Services 14% Financial Services 13% Healthcare 10% Other 6% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 3% 2016 7% 2017 24% 2018 18% 2019 20% 2020 11% 2021 11% 2022 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 After adding back the declared dividend of $0.47.

2 Based on share price on 24 February 2023

