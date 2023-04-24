U.S. markets closed

NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces First Quarter Net Income of $33.7 Million ($0.78 Per Diluted Common Share)

NBT Bancorp Inc.
·30 min read

NORWICH, N.Y., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $33.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, compared to $39.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and $36.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Excluding the impact of securities losses and acquisition expenses, the Company generated $0.88 per diluted share of earnings in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.86 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.91 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 increased 18% in comparison to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Reserve’s targeted Federal Funds rate as well as the new loan volume pricing, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The first quarter of 2022 also included $2.0 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of income from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.9 million ($0.07 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022.

  • First quarter card services income was approximately $4.0 million ($0.07 per diluted share) lower than last year’s first quarter driven by the impact of the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin Amendment”) beginning in the third quarter of 2022.

  • In the first quarter of 2023, the Company incurred a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss on the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.

  • The Company incurred acquisition expenses of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) and $1.0 million ($0.02 per diluted share) related to the pending merger with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) in the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

CEO Comments

“NBT’s first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our consistent and traditional banking franchise,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “During a quarter characterized by heightened market volatility, we grew loans and deposits, maintained strong asset quality, increased our capital position and continued to deliver high-quality and timely customer service,” added Watt. “We were also pleased to announce that the shareholders of Salisbury voted overwhelmingly to approve our proposed merger. The merger is expected to close late in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals,” said Watt.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income

  • Net income of $33.7 million

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.78

  • Excluding acquisition expenses and securities losses, diluted earnings per share of $0.88

Net Interest Income / NIM

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $95.5 million1

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.55%1, down 13 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

  • Earning asset yields of 4.26%, up 24 bps from the prior quarter

  • Total cost of funds of 0.75%, up 38 bps from the prior quarter

Noninterest Income

  • Noninterest income was $36.4 million, excluding securities losses and was 27.7% of total revenue

Loans and Credit Quality

  • Period end total loans of $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023, up $114.4 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022

  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.19%, annualized

  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.23%, down from 0.26% in the prior quarter and 0.36% in the first quarter of 2022

  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.21%

Deposits

  • Deposits were $9.68 billion as of March 31, 2023, up 2% from December 31, 2022

  • Total cost of deposits was 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, up 30 bps from the prior quarter

  • Deposit composition is diverse and granular with over 521,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $18,554

Capital

  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.21 billion as of March 31, 2023

  • Tangible book value per share2 was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, 4.2% higher than fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.3% higher than the first quarter of 2022

  • Tangible equity to assets of 7.99%1

  • CET1 ratio of 12.28%; Leverage ratio of 10.43%

Loans

  • Period end total loans were $8.26 billion at March 31, 2023 and $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022.

  • Period end loans increased $114.4 million from December 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial loans increased $12.3 million to $1.28 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $37.7 million to $2.85 billion; and total consumer loans increased $64.5 million to $4.14 billion.

  • Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 22% at March 31, 2023, compared to 21% at December 31, 2022 and 23% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at March 31, 2023 were $9.68 billion, compared to $9.50 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was concentrated in time and money market accounts with seasonal municipal deposit inflows during the quarter.

  • Loan to deposit ratio was 85.4% at March 31, 2023, compared to 85.8% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $95.1 million, which was down $4.7 million, or 4.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 and up $14.7 million, or 18.3%, from the first quarter of 2022, and included two less days in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter.

  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.55%, down 13 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by the increase in yields on interest-bearing deposits, as well as higher balances in short-term borrowings and the rates paid on those borrowings. The NIM on an FTE basis was up 60 bps from the first quarter of 2022 due to higher earning asset yields partially offset by higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were up 24 bps from the prior quarter and up 117 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $108.8 million, or 1.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, or 4.1% annualized. The following are highlights comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter:

    • Loan yields increased 28 bps to 5.00%.

    • Average short-term borrowings increased $162.4 million, quarter over quarter.

  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, up 30 bps from the prior quarter and up 40 bps from the same period in the prior year.

  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 0.75%, up 38 bps from the prior quarter and up 60 bps from the first quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

  • Net charge-offs to total average loans was 19 bps compared to 18 bps in the prior quarter and 14 bps in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs from the first quarter of 2022 was from higher charge-offs in the Company’s other consumer portfolio, which is in a run-off status.

  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.16% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2022 and 0.23% at March 31, 2022.

  • Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $3.9 million with net charge-offs of $3.8 million. Provision expense was $3.8 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in provision expense from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a lower level of loan growth in the first quarter, generally stable economic forecasts and portfolio mix composition and quality.

  • The allowance for loan losses was $100.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.24% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and 1.18% of total loans at March 31, 2022. The adoption of the accounting changes for troubled debt restructurings on January 1, 2023 reduced the allowance for loan losses by $0.6 million to $100.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $4.5 million at March 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter-end at $5.1 million and to $4.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income

  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities losses, was $36.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, up $2.1 million from the fourth quarter and down $6.4 million from the prior year’s first quarter.

  • Card services income was comparable to the prior quarter and approximately $4 million lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven by the impact on debit interchange revenues from the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment.

  • Retirement plan administration fees were seasonally higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and were lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven by market performance and a decrease in activity-based fees which were primarily statutory plan document restatement requirements.

  • Wealth management fees were comparable to the prior quarter, but lower than the first quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a decline in market performance.

  • In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $5.0 million ($0.09 per diluted share) securities loss related to the write-off of a subordinated debt security of a failed bank.

Noninterest Expense

  • Total noninterest expense, excluding $0.6 million of acquisition expenses in the first quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, was comparable to the previous quarter and up 9.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Salaries and benefits increased 1.9% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes, seasonally higher stock-based compensation expenses and merit pay increases. The increase from the first quarter of 2022 was driven by increased salaries and wages, including merit pay increases and higher benefit plan expenses and staff additions.

  • Technology and data services expenses were comparable with the prior quarter and increased from the first quarter of 2022 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.

  • Occupancy costs increased from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2022 driven by seasonal costs including utility expenses.

  • Professional fees and outside services expenses were lower than the prior quarter due to seasonal expenses and timing of external services for several tactical and strategic initiatives incurred in the prior quarter and were comparable to the first quarter of 2022.

  • FDIC assessment expense increased $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) from the prior quarter and the first quarter of 2022 driven by the statutory increase in the FDIC assessment rate.

  • Loan collection and other real estate owned were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to an offsetting gain on the sale of a property in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Other expenses declined from the seasonally higher linked fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million higher than the prior year first quarter due to the increase in actuarially determined amortization expense related to the Company’s retirement plans and higher travel and training expenses due to increased activity compared to the pandemic-impacted first quarter of 2022.

Income Taxes

  • The effective tax rate was 22.2% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 22.2% for the first quarter of 2022.

Capital

  • Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 7.99%. Tangible book value per share2 was $21.52 at March 31, 2023, $20.65 at December 30, 2022 and $21.25 at March 31, 2022.

  • Stockholders’ equity increased $38.1 million from December 31, 2022 driven by net income generation of $33.7 million and a $16.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due primarily to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, partly offset by dividends declared of $12.9 million.

  • March 31, 2023, CET1 capital ratio of 12.28%, leverage ratio of 10.43% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to review first quarter 2023 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.84 billion at March 31, 2023. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, Consumer Protection Act of 2018, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), and other legislative and regulatory responses to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; (20) the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the COVID-19 global pandemic; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Profitability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.78

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.90

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.90

 

 

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

 

43,125,986

 

 

43,144,666

 

 

43,110,932

 

 

43,092,851

 

 

43,385,451

 

 

Return on average assets3

 

1.16%

 

 

1.23%

 

 

1.33%

 

 

1.28%

 

 

1.32%

 

 

Return on average equity3

 

11.47%

 

 

12.30%

 

 

12.87%

 

 

12.73%

 

 

12.78%

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity1 3

 

15.31%

 

 

16.54%

 

 

17.12%

 

 

17.00%

 

 

16.87%

 

 

Net interest margin1 3

 

3.55%

 

 

3.68%

 

 

3.51%

 

 

3.21%

 

 

2.95%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Balance sheet data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term interest-bearing accounts

$

68,045

 

$

30,862

 

$

97,303

 

$

328,593

 

$

913,315

 

 

Securities available for sale

 

1,512,008

 

 

1,527,225

 

 

1,556,501

 

 

1,619,356

 

 

1,662,697

 

 

Securities held to maturity

 

906,824

 

 

919,517

 

 

929,541

 

 

936,512

 

 

895,005

 

 

Net loans

 

8,164,328

 

 

8,049,347

 

 

7,807,984

 

 

7,684,081

 

 

7,559,826

 

 

Total assets

 

11,839,730

 

 

11,739,296

 

 

11,640,742

 

 

11,720,459

 

 

12,147,833

 

 

Total deposits

 

9,681,205

 

 

9,495,933

 

 

9,918,751

 

 

10,028,708

 

 

10,461,623

 

 

Total borrowings

 

703,248

 

 

787,950

 

 

277,889

 

 

265,796

 

 

278,788

 

 

Total liabilities

 

10,628,071

 

 

10,565,742

 

 

10,484,196

 

 

10,531,903

 

 

10,945,583

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

1,211,659

 

 

1,173,554

 

 

1,156,546

 

 

1,188,556

 

 

1,202,250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to assets

 

10.23%

 

 

10.00%

 

 

9.94%

 

 

10.14%

 

 

9.90%

 

 

Tangible equity ratio1

 

7.99%

 

 

7.73%

 

 

7.64%

 

 

7.87%

 

 

7.70%

 

 

Book value per share

$

28.24

 

$

27.38

 

$

27.00

 

$

27.75

 

$

27.96

 

 

Tangible book value per share2

$

21.52

 

$

20.65

 

$

20.25

 

$

20.99

 

$

21.25

 

 

Leverage ratio

 

10.43%

 

 

10.32%

 

 

10.21%

 

 

9.77%

 

 

9.52%

 

 

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

12.28%

 

 

12.12%

 

 

12.17%

 

 

12.14%

 

 

12.23%

 

 

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

13.34%

 

 

13.19%

 

 

13.27%

 

 

13.27%

 

 

13.39%

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

15.53%

 

 

15.38%

 

 

15.50%

 

 

15.50%

 

 

15.64%

 

 

Common stock price (end of period)

$

33.71

 

$

43.42

 

$

37.95

 

$

37.59

 

$

36.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Asset quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

$

16,284

 

$

17,233

 

$

19,098

 

$

23,673

 

$

25,812

 

 

90 days past due and still accruing

 

2,328

 

 

3,823

 

 

2,732

 

 

2,096

 

 

1,944

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

18,612

 

 

21,056

 

 

21,830

 

 

25,769

 

 

27,756

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

105

 

 

105

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

18,717

 

 

21,161

 

 

21,830

 

 

25,769

 

 

27,756

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

100,250

 

 

100,800

 

 

96,800

 

 

93,600

 

 

90,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

1.21%

 

 

1.24%

 

 

1.22%

 

 

1.20%

 

 

1.18%

 

 

Total nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.23%

 

 

0.26%

 

 

0.28%

 

 

0.33%

 

 

0.36%

 

 

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.16%

 

 

0.18%

 

 

0.19%

 

 

0.22%

 

 

0.23%

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

 

538.63%

 

 

478.72%

 

 

443.43%

 

 

363.23%

 

 

324.25%

 

 

Past due loans to total loans4

 

0.30%

 

 

0.33%

 

 

0.30%

 

 

0.40%

 

 

0.24%

 

 

Net charge-offs to average loans3

 

0.19%

 

 

0.18%

 

 

0.07%

 

 

0.04%

 

 

0.14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

Loan net charge-offs by line of business:

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Commercial & industrial

$

(294

)

$

(45

)

$

(1,045

)

$

(298

)

$

139

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

42

 

 

8

 

 

324

 

 

(246

)

 

346

 

 

Residential real estate and home equity

 

80

 

 

(79

)

 

(56

)

 

(210

)

 

163

 

 

Indirect auto

 

423

 

 

445

 

 

222

 

 

163

 

 

135

 

 

Residential solar

 

656

 

 

596

 

 

43

 

 

153

 

 

132

 

 

Other consumer

 

2,904

 

 

2,752

 

 

1,796

 

 

1,228

 

 

1,681

 

 

Total loan net charge-offs

$

3,811

 

$

3,677

 

$

1,284

 

$

790

 

$

2,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial & industrial

 

0.85%

 

 

0.82%

 

 

0.80%

 

 

0.74%

 

 

0.64%

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

0.93%

 

 

0.91%

 

 

0.88%

 

 

0.89%

 

 

0.79%

 

 

Residential real estate

 

0.73%

 

 

0.72%

 

 

0.74%

 

 

0.79%

 

 

0.88%

 

 

Auto

 

0.77%

 

 

0.81%

 

 

0.78%

 

 

0.79%

 

 

0.76%

 

 

Residential solar

 

3.04%

 

 

3.21%

 

 

3.08%

 

 

3.00%

 

 

2.97%

 

 

Other consumer

 

6.19%

 

 

6.27%

 

 

6.67%

 

 

6.19%

 

 

6.24%

 

 

Total

 

1.21%

 

 

1.24%

 

 

1.22%

 

 

1.20%

 

 

1.18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

Loans by line of business:

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Commercial & industrial

$

1,277,446

 

$

1,265,082

 

$

1,258,871

 

$

1,298,072

 

$

1,214,834

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

2,845,631

 

 

2,807,941

 

 

2,724,728

 

 

2,670,633

 

 

2,709,611

 

 

Paycheck protection program

 

845

 

 

949

 

 

3,328

 

 

17,286

 

 

50,977

 

 

Residential real estate

 

1,651,918

 

 

1,649,870

 

 

1,626,528

 

 

1,606,188

 

 

1,584,551

 

 

Indirect auto

 

1,031,315

 

 

989,587

 

 

952,757

 

 

936,516

 

 

890,643

 

 

Residential solar

 

920,084

 

 

856,798

 

 

728,898

 

 

599,565

 

 

514,526

 

 

Home equity

 

308,219

 

 

314,124

 

 

313,557

 

 

313,395

 

 

319,180

 

 

Other consumer

 

229,120

 

 

265,796

 

 

296,117

 

 

336,026

 

 

365,504

 

 

Total loans

$

8,264,578

 

$

8,150,147

 

$

7,904,784

 

$

7,777,681

 

$

7,649,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP income recognized

$

9

 

$

71

 

$

320

 

$

1,301

 

$

1,976

 

 

PPP unamortized fees

$

38

 

$

45

 

$

108

 

$

414

 

$

1,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

December 31,

 

Assets

2023

2022

 

Cash and due from banks

$

161,750

$

166,488

 

Short-term interest-bearing accounts

 

68,045

 

30,862

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

32,807

 

30,784

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

1,512,008

 

1,527,225

 

Securities held to maturity (fair value $812,664 and $812,647, respectively)

 

906,824

 

919,517

 

Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

45,342

 

44,713

 

Loans held for sale

 

425

 

562

 

Loans

 

8,264,578

 

8,150,147

 

Less allowance for loan losses

 

100,250

 

100,800

 

Net loans

$

8,164,328

$

8,049,347

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

67,868

 

69,047

 

Goodwill

 

281,204

 

281,204

 

Intangible assets, net

 

6,955

 

7,341

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

232,514

 

232,409

 

Other assets

 

359,660

 

379,797

 

Total assets

$

11,839,730

$

11,739,296

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Demand (noninterest bearing)

$

3,429,188

$

3,617,324

 

Savings, NOW and money market

 

5,467,550

 

5,444,837

 

Time

 

784,467

 

433,772

 

Total deposits

$

9,681,205

$

9,495,933

 

Short-term borrowings

 

475,226

 

585,012

 

Long-term debt

 

29,790

 

4,815

 

Subordinated debt, net

 

97,036

 

96,927

 

Junior subordinated debt

 

101,196

 

101,196

 

Other liabilities

 

243,618

 

281,859

 

Total liabilities

$

10,628,071

$

10,565,742

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

1,211,659

$

1,173,554

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

11,839,730

$

11,739,296

 

 

 

 

 


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Interest, fee and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

100,899

 

$

95,620

 

$

85,266

 

$

78,539

 

$

73,343

 

 

Securities available for sale

 

7,616

 

 

7,831

 

 

7,665

 

 

7,317

 

 

6,840

 

 

Securities held to maturity

 

5,035

 

 

5,050

 

 

4,854

 

 

4,185

 

 

3,493

 

 

Other

 

642

 

 

671

 

 

1,429

 

 

1,442

 

 

525

 

 

Total interest, fee and dividend income

$

114,192

 

$

109,172

 

$

99,214

 

$

91,483

 

$

84,201

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

$

11,144

 

$

4,092

 

$

2,233

 

$

1,756

 

$

1,842

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

4,919

 

 

2,510

 

 

84

 

 

13

 

 

16

 

 

Long-term debt

 

47

 

 

21

 

 

20

 

 

33

 

 

87

 

 

Subordinated debt

 

1,334

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,360

 

 

1,359

 

 

1,359

 

 

Junior subordinated debt

 

1,682

 

 

1,424

 

 

1,039

 

 

737

 

 

549

 

 

Total interest expense

$

19,126

 

$

9,393

 

$

4,736

 

$

3,898

 

$

3,853

 

 

Net interest income

$

95,066

 

$

99,779

 

$

94,478

 

$

87,585

 

$

80,348

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

3,909

 

 

7,677

 

 

4,484

 

 

4,390

 

 

596

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

91,157

 

$

92,102

 

$

89,994

 

$

83,195

 

$

79,752

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

3,548

 

$

3,598

 

$

3,581

 

$

3,763

 

$

3,688

 

 

Card services income

 

4,845

 

 

4,958

 

 

5,654

 

 

9,751

 

 

8,695

 

 

Retirement plan administration fees

 

11,462

 

 

10,661

 

 

11,496

 

 

12,676

 

 

13,279

 

 

Wealth management

 

8,087

 

 

8,017

 

 

8,402

 

 

8,252

 

 

8,640

 

 

Insurance services

 

3,931

 

 

3,438

 

 

3,892

 

 

3,578

 

 

3,788

 

 

Bank owned life insurance income

 

1,878

 

 

1,419

 

 

1,560

 

 

1,411

 

 

1,654

 

 

Net securities (losses)

 

(4,998

)

 

(217

)

 

(148

)

 

(587

)

 

(179

)

 

Other

 

2,656

 

 

2,217

 

 

2,735

 

 

2,812

 

 

3,094

 

 

Total noninterest income

$

31,409

 

$

34,091

 

$

37,172

 

$

41,656

 

$

42,659

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

$

48,155

 

$

47,235

 

$

48,371

 

$

46,716

 

$

45,508

 

 

Technology and data services

 

9,007

 

 

9,124

 

 

9,096

 

 

8,945

 

 

8,547

 

 

Occupancy

 

7,220

 

 

6,521

 

 

6,481

 

 

6,487

 

 

6,793

 

 

Professional fees and outside services

 

4,178

 

 

4,811

 

 

3,817

 

 

3,906

 

 

4,276

 

 

Office supplies and postage

 

1,628

 

 

1,699

 

 

1,469

 

 

1,548

 

 

1,424

 

 

FDIC assessment

 

1,396

 

 

798

 

 

787

 

 

810

 

 

802

 

 

Advertising

 

649

 

 

879

 

 

559

 

 

730

 

 

654

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

536

 

 

538

 

 

544

 

 

545

 

 

636

 

 

Loan collection and other real estate owned, net

 

855

 

 

957

 

 

549

 

 

757

 

 

384

 

 

Acquisition expenses

 

618

 

 

967

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

Other

 

5,080

 

 

5,980

 

 

5,021

 

 

5,675

 

 

3,119

 

 

Total noninterest expense

$

79,322

 

$

79,509

 

$

76,694

 

$

76,119

 

$

72,143

 

 

Income before income tax expense

$

43,244

 

$

46,684

 

$

50,472

 

$

48,732

 

$

50,268

 

 

Income tax expense

 

9,586

 

 

10,563

 

 

11,499

 

 

10,957

 

 

11,142

 

 

Net income

$

33,658

 

$

36,121

 

$

38,973

 

$

37,775

 

$

39,126

 

 

Earnings Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.78

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.91

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.91

 

 

Diluted

$

0.78

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.90

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Quarterly Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average
Balance

Yield /
Rates

Average
Balance

Yield /
Rates

Average
Balance

Yield /
Rates

Average
Balance

Yield /
Rates

Average
Balance

Yield /
Rates

 

 

 

Q1 - 2023

Q4 - 2022

Q3 - 2022

Q2 - 2022

Q1 - 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term interest-bearing accounts

 

$

34,215

2.26%

 

$

39,573

3.31%

 

$

191,463

2.51%

 

$

553,548

0.82%

 

$

990,319

0.17%

 

 

Securities taxable1

 

 

2,442,732

1.92%

 

 

2,480,959

1.88%

 

 

2,491,315

1.83%

 

 

2,439,960

1.74%

 

 

2,284,578

1.67%

 

 

Securities tax-exempt 1 5

 

 

202,321

2.81%

 

 

208,238

2.68%

 

 

211,306

2.47%

 

 

256,799

1.83%

 

 

258,513

1.84%

 

 

FRB and FHLB stock

 

 

41,144

4.45%

 

 

32,903

4.11%

 

 

25,182

3.47%

 

 

24,983

5.03%

 

 

25,026

1.98%

 

 

Loans1 6

 

 

8,189,520

5.00%

 

 

8,039,442

4.72%

 

 

7,808,025

4.34%

 

 

7,707,730

4.09%

 

 

7,530,674

3.95%

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

10,909,932

4.26%

 

$

10,801,115

4.02%

 

$

10,727,291

3.68%

 

$

10,983,020

3.35%

 

$

11,089,110

3.09%

 

 

Other assets

 

 

836,879

 

 

855,410

 

 

887,378

 

 

883,498

 

 

947,578

 

 

Total assets

 

$

11,746,811

 

$

11,656,525

 

$

11,614,669

 

$

11,866,518

 

$

12,036,688

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

$

2,081,210

1.22%

 

$

2,169,192

0.39%

 

$

2,332,341

0.15%

 

$

2,577,367

0.14%

 

$

2,720,338

0.15%

 

 

NOW deposit accounts

 

 

1,598,834

0.36%

 

 

1,604,096

0.33%

 

 

1,548,115

0.21%

 

 

1,580,132

0.07%

 

 

1,583,091

0.05%

 

 

Savings deposits

 

 

1,781,465

0.03%

 

 

1,823,056

0.03%

 

 

1,854,122

0.03%

 

 

1,845,128

0.03%

 

 

1,794,549

0.03%

 

 

Time deposits

 

 

639,645

2.10%

 

 

432,110

0.41%

 

 

455,168

0.35%

 

 

478,531

0.37%

 

 

494,632

0.40%

 

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

$

6,101,154

0.74%

 

$

6,028,454

0.27%

 

$

6,189,746

0.14%

 

$

6,481,158

0.11%

 

$

6,592,610

0.11%

 

 

Federal funds purchased

 

 

44,334

4.92%

 

 

56,576

4.03%

 

 

1,522

3.39%

 

 

-

-

 

 

-

-

 

 

Repurchase agreements

 

 

71,340

0.08%

 

 

76,334

0.11%

 

 

69,048

0.10%

 

 

60,061

0.09%

 

 

72,768

0.09%

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

357,200

4.96%

 

 

177,533

4.28%

 

 

6,440

3.33%

 

 

-

-

 

 

-

-

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

7,299

2.61%

 

 

3,817

2.18%

 

 

3,331

2.38%

 

 

5,336

2.48%

 

 

13,979

2.52%

 

 

Subordinated debt, net

 

 

96,966

5.58%

 

 

97,839

5.46%

 

 

98,748

5.46%

 

 

98,642

5.53%

 

 

98,531

5.59%

 

 

Junior subordinated debt

 

 

101,196

6.74%

 

 

101,196

5.58%

 

 

101,196

4.07%

 

 

101,196

2.92%

 

 

101,196

2.20%

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

6,779,489

1.14%

 

$

6,541,749

0.57%

 

$

6,470,031

0.29%

 

$

6,746,393

0.23%

 

$

6,879,084

0.23%

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

3,502,489

 

 

3,658,965

 

 

3,708,131

 

 

3,711,049

 

 

3,710,124

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

274,517

 

 

290,895

 

 

234,851

 

 

218,491

 

 

206,292

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

1,190,316

 

 

1,164,916

 

 

1,201,656

 

 

1,190,585

 

 

1,241,188

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

11,746,811

 

$

11,656,525

 

$

11,614,669

 

$

11,866,518

 

$

12,036,688

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

3.12%

 

 

3.45%

 

 

3.39%

 

 

3.12%

 

 

2.86%

 

 

Net interest margin (FTE)1

 

 

3.55%

 

 

3.68%

 

 

3.51%

 

 

3.21%

 

 

2.95%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FTE adjustment

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Net interest income

$

95,066

 

$

99,779

 

$

94,478

 

$

87,585

 

$

80,348

 

 

Add: FTE adjustment

 

395

 

 

392

 

 

337

 

 

290

 

 

285

 

 

Net interest income (FTE)

$

95,461

 

$

100,171

 

$

94,815

 

$

87,875

 

$

80,633

 

 

Average earning assets

$

10,909,932

 

$

10,801,115

 

$

10,727,291

 

$

10,983,020

 

$

11,089,110

 

 

Net interest margin (FTE)3

 

3.55%

 

 

3.68%

 

 

3.51%

 

 

3.21%

 

 

2.95%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Total equity

$

1,211,659

 

$

1,173,554

 

$

1,156,546

 

$

1,188,556

 

$

1,202,250

 

 

Intangible assets

 

288,159

 

 

288,545

 

 

289,083

 

 

289,259

 

 

288,832

 

 

Total assets

$

11,839,730

 

$

11,739,296

 

$

11,640,742

 

$

11,720,459

 

$

12,147,833

 

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets

 

7.99%

 

 

7.73%

 

 

7.64%

 

 

7.87%

 

 

7.70%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity

2023

2022

 

 

1st Q

4th Q

3rd Q

2nd Q

1st Q

 

Net income

$

33,658

 

$

36,121

 

$

38,973

 

$

37,775

 

$

39,126

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)

 

402

 

 

404

 

 

408

 

 

409

 

 

477

 

 

Net income, excluding intangibles amortization

$

34,060

 

$

36,525

 

$

39,381

 

$

38,184

 

$

39,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

$

1,190,316

 

$

1,164,916

 

$

1,201,656

 

$

1,190,585

 

$

1,241,188

 

 

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles

 

288,354

 

 

288,856

 

 

289,296

 

 

289,584

 

 

289,218

 

 

Average tangible common equity

$

901,962

 

$

876,060

 

$

912,360

 

$

901,001

 

$

951,970

 

 

Return on average tangible common equity3

 

15.31%

 

 

16.54%

 

 

17.12%

 

 

17.00%

 

 

16.87%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

3

Annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

4

Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.

 

 

5

Securities are shown at average amortized cost.

 

 

 

 

6

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:

John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
Scott A. Kingsley, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589