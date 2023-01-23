NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Full Year Net Income of $152.0 Million ($3.52 Per Diluted Common Share); Approves Dividend
NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $152.0 million, or $3.52 per diluted common share, compared to $154.9 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, in the prior year.
Generated positive operating leverage of $21.7 million with total revenues increasing 8.1%, or $38.9 million, while operating expenses were higher by 6.0%, or $17.2 million.
Net interest income in 2022 improved in comparison to 2021, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Reserve’s targeted Federal Funds rate combined with growth in earning assets, strongly overcoming a $17.6 million ($0.31 per diluted share) year-over-year decrease in income from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $17.1 million ($0.31 per diluted share) in 2022, compared to a net benefit of $8.3 million ($0.15 per diluted share) in 2021.
Card services income was lower than 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act (“Durbin Amendment”) of approximately $8 million ($0.14 per diluted share).
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $36.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $37.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 improved in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021 and the linked third quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets due to increases in the Federal Funds rate, despite a $7.5 million ($0.13 per diluted share) decrease in income from the PPP.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.7 million ($0.14 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $3.1 million ($0.06 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Card services income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment of approximately $4 million ($0.07 per diluted share).
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company incurred merger expenses of $1.0 million ($0.02 per diluted share) related to the pending acquisition of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.
CEO Comments
“Our operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect strong execution by our team, including organic loan growth of over 10% and disciplined cost of funds management,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “We recognized the benefits of an asset-sensitive balance sheet in 2022 with increases in the targeted Fed Funds rate, and our credit quality continues to be excellent with low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming assets.”
“In December, we entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Aligned cultures and complementary markets support the strategic rationale for our partnership with this premier community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, CT. We expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2023, pending required regulatory and shareholder approvals.”
“We were pleased to reach the milestone of 10 consecutive years of annual dividend increases in 2022,” added Watt. “The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to consistent and favorable long-term returns for our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Net Income
Net Interest Income / NIM
Noninterest Income
Pre-Provision Net
Loans and Credit Quality
Capital
Loans
Period end total loans were $8.15 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.50 billion at December 31, 2021.
Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $752.0 million from December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial loans increased $109.8 million to $1.27 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $152.6 million to $2.81 billion; and total consumer loans increased $489.5 million to $4.08 billion.
Total PPP loans as of December 31, 2022 were $0.9 million (net of unamortized fees) with over 99% of the original $836 million forgiven or extinguished through the fourth quarter of 2022. The following PPP loan activity occurred during the fourth quarter of 2022:
$2.2 million of loans forgiven.
$0.1 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at December 31, 2022, compared to 23% at September 30, 2022 and 21% at December 31, 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $9.50 billion, compared to $10.23 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in deposits was primarily concentrated in certain larger more rate-sensitive accounts. The effects of tighter monetary policy, inflation and higher rate alternatives continued to weigh on balances. Even though deposit balances declined from 2021, year-end 2022 deposit balances are still 25.1% higher than the end of 2019.
Loan to deposit ratio was 85.8% at December 31, 2022, compared to 73.3% at December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $99.8 million, which was up $5.3 million, or 5.6%, from the third quarter of 2022 and up $14.6 million, or 17.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher yields on earning assets. PPP income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, which was $0.2 million lower compared to the prior quarter and down $7.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The NIM on a FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.68%, up 17 bps from the third quarter of 2022 and up 60 bps from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher earning asset yields partly offset by higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were up 34 bps from the prior quarter and up 79 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $73.8 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter and declined $216.1 million, or 2.0% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the fourth quarter of 2022 to the prior quarter:
Loan yields increased 38 bps to 4.72% for the quarter.
During the fourth quarter, the Company shifted from an excess liquidity position to an overnight borrowing position. The Company had net average short-term interest-earning assets of $185.0 million in the third quarter compared to net average short-term borrowings of $138.0 million in the fourth quarter. The impact of the change net liquidity position was approximately a $3.2 million decrease in net interest income.
Total cost of deposits was 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 8 bps from the prior quarter and up 9 bps from the same period in the prior year.
The cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 0.57%, up 28 bps from the prior quarter and up 33 bps from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Net charge-offs to total average loans was 18 bps compared to 7 bps in the prior quarter and 22 bps in the fourth quarter of 2021. Recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.7 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter and $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs from the prior quarter was driven by higher charge-offs in the other consumer portfolio and lower recoveries in the commercial and industrial portfolio.
Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2022 and 0.27% (0.28% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2021.
Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $7.7 million with net charge-offs of $3.7 million. Provision expense was $3.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2022 and $4.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in provision expense from the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by loan growth and less favorable economic forecasts in 2022 versus an improving economic forecast in the prior year.
The allowance for loan losses was $100.8 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.22% (1.23% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 1.23% (1.24% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at December 31, 2021. The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter at $5.3 million and compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 at $5.1 million.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $34.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, down $3.0 million from the third quarter and down $6.8 million from the prior year’s fourth quarter.
Card services income was lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by the impact from the Company being subject to the statutory price cap provisions of the Durbin Amendment. Card services income was lower than the prior quarter driven primarily by lower levels of card utilization.
Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the prior quarter driven by market decline, seasonal revenues recognized in the third quarter and lower activity-based fees. Retirement plan administration fees were lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by lower activity-based fees and market performance. In 2022, the Company recognized approximately $2.5 million of fees related to statutory plan document restatement requirements that generally recur on a six-year cycle.
Wealth management fees were lower than the prior quarter due to seasonal tax preparation services in the third quarter and lower than the fourth quarter of 2021 driven primarily by market performance.
Other income decreased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by lower commercial loan swap fees.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense, excluding $1.0 million of merger expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was up 2.4% from the previous quarter and up 4.6% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Salaries and benefits decreased 2.3% from the prior quarter driven by lower benefit plan costs. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by increased salaries and wages, including merit pay increases and higher levels of incentive compensation accruals.
Technology and data services expenses were consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to continued investment in digital platform solutions.
Professional fees and outside services expense were higher than the prior quarter due to seasonal expenses and timing of external services for several tactical and strategic initiatives.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 22.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 22.8% for the third quarter of 2022 and 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Capital
Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets1 at 7.73%. Tangible book value per share2 was $20.65 at December 31, 2022, $20.25 at September 30, 2022 and $22.26 at December 31, 2021.
Stockholders’ equity decreased $76.9 million from December 31, 2021 driven by the $166.7 million decrease in AOCI due primarily to the change in the market value of securities available for sale, dividends declared of $49.8 million and the repurchase of common stock of $14.7 million, partly offset by net income generation of $152.0 million.
December 31, 2022, CET1 capital ratio of 12.12%, leverage ratio of 10.32 % and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.38%.
The Company purchased 400,000 shares of its common stock in the first half of 2022 at an average price of $36.78 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. There were 1,600,000 shares available for repurchase under this plan which is set to expire on December 31, 2023.
Dividend
The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.30 per share at a meeting held today, an increase of $0.02, or 7.1%, from the amount paid in the first quarter of 2022. 2022 was the tenth consecutive year of annual dividend increases by the Company. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Merger
On December 5, 2022, NBT announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Salisbury Bancorp, Inc., a 14 branch community bank franchise headquartered in Lakeville, CT, in an all stock transaction. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. had assets of $1.51 billion, deposits of $1.33 billion, and net loans of $1.18 billion as of September 30, 2022. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and required regulatory approvals.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to review fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at https://stockholderinfo.nbtbancorp.com/events-calendar/upcoming-events and will be archived for twelve months.
Corporate Overview
NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.74 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 140 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtinsurance.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, Consumer Protection Act of 2018, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), and other legislative and regulatory responses to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; (20) the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the COVID-19 global pandemic; and (21) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.
Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.
Contact:
John H. Watt, Jr., President and CEO
Scott A. Kingsley, Executive Vice President and CFO
NBT Bancorp Inc.
52 South Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
607-337-6589
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Profitability:
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.84
$
0.90
$
0.88
$
0.90
$
0.86
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
43,144,666
43,110,932
43,092,851
43,385,451
43,574,539
Return on average assets3
1.23
%
1.33
%
1.28
%
1.32
%
1.23
%
Return on average equity3
12.30
%
12.87
%
12.73
%
12.78
%
11.89
%
Return on average tangible common equity1 3
16.54
%
17.12
%
17.00
%
16.87
%
15.70
%
Net interest margin1 3
3.68
%
3.51
%
3.21
%
2.95
%
3.08
%
12 Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Profitability:
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.52
$
3.54
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
43,181,312
43,718,804
Return on average assets
1.29
%
1.33
%
Return on average equity
12.67
%
12.71
%
Return on average tangible common equity1
16.89
%
16.92
%
Net interest margin1
3.34
%
3.03
%
2022
2021
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Balance sheet data:
Short-term interest-bearing accounts
$
30,862
$
97,303
$
328,593
$
913,315
$
1,111,296
Securities available for sale
1,527,225
1,556,501
1,619,356
1,662,697
1,687,361
Securities held to maturity
919,517
929,541
936,512
895,005
733,210
Net loans
8,049,347
7,807,984
7,684,081
7,559,826
7,406,459
Total assets
11,739,296
11,640,742
11,720,459
12,147,833
12,012,111
Total deposits
9,495,933
9,918,751
10,028,708
10,461,623
10,234,469
Total borrowings
787,950
277,889
265,796
278,788
311,476
Total liabilities
10,565,742
10,484,196
10,531,903
10,945,583
10,761,658
Stockholders' equity
1,173,554
1,156,546
1,188,556
1,202,250
1,250,453
Capital:
Equity to assets
10.00
%
9.94
%
10.14
%
9.90
%
10.41
%
Tangible equity ratio1
7.73
%
7.64
%
7.87
%
7.70
%
8.20
%
Book value per share
$
27.38
$
27.00
$
27.75
$
27.96
$
28.97
Tangible book value per share2
$
20.65
$
20.25
$
20.99
$
21.25
$
22.26
Leverage ratio
10.32
%
10.21
%
9.77
%
9.52
%
9.41
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.12
%
12.17
%
12.14
%
12.23
%
12.25
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.19
%
13.27
%
13.27
%
13.39
%
13.43
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.38
%
15.50
%
15.50
%
15.64
%
15.73
%
Common stock price (end of period)
$
43.42
$
37.95
$
37.59
$
36.13
$
38.52
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Asset quality:
Nonaccrual loans
$
17,233
$
19,098
$
23,673
$
25,812
$
30,285
90 days past due and still accruing
3,823
2,732
2,096
1,944
2,458
Total nonperforming loans
21,056
21,830
25,769
27,756
32,743
Other real estate owned
105
-
-
-
167
Total nonperforming assets
21,161
21,830
25,769
27,756
32,910
Allowance for loan losses
100,800
96,800
93,600
90,000
92,000
Asset quality ratios (total):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.24
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
1.18
%
1.23
%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans
0.26
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
0.36
%
0.44
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.27
%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
478.72
%
443.43
%
363.23
%
324.25
%
280.98
%
Past due loans to total loans4
0.33
%
0.30
%
0.40
%
0.24
%
0.29
%
Net charge-offs to average loans3
0.18
%
0.07
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
0.22
%
Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program):
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.24
%
1.23
%
1.21
%
1.18
%
1.24
%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans
0.26
%
0.28
%
0.33
%
0.37
%
0.44
%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.22
%
0.23
%
0.28
%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans
478.72
%
443.43
%
363.27
%
324.24
%
280.96
%
Past due loans to total loans4
0.33
%
0.29
%
0.40
%
0.25
%
0.29
%
Net charge-offs to average loans3
0.18
%
0.07
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
0.22
%
2022
2021
Net charge-offs by line of business:
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Commercial & industrial
$
(45
)
$
(1,045
)
$
(298
)
$
139
$
1,929
Commercial real estate
8
324
(246
)
346
372
Residential real estate and home equity
(79
)
(56
)
(210
)
163
51
Indirect auto
445
222
163
135
(58
)
Residential solar
596
43
153
132
170
Other consumer
2,752
1,796
1,228
1,681
1,633
Total net charge-offs
$
3,677
$
1,284
$
790
$
2,596
$
4,097
2022
2021
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment:
Commercial & industrial
0.82
%
0.80
%
0.75
%
0.66
%
0.78
%
Commercial real estate
0.91
%
0.88
%
0.89
%
0.79
%
0.78
%
Paycheck protection program
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Residential real estate
0.72
%
0.74
%
0.79
%
0.88
%
0.92
%
Auto
0.81
%
0.78
%
0.79
%
0.76
%
0.79
%
Residential solar
3.21
%
3.08
%
3.00
%
2.97
%
3.04
%
Other consumer
6.27
%
6.67
%
6.19
%
6.24
%
6.66
%
Total
1.24
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
1.18
%
1.23
%
Total excluding PPP loans
1.24
%
1.23
%
1.21
%
1.18
%
1.24
%
2022
2021
Loans by line of business:
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Commercial & industrial
$
1,265,082
$
1,258,871
$
1,298,072
$
1,214,834
$
1,155,240
Commercial real estate
2,807,941
2,724,728
2,670,633
2,709,611
2,655,367
Paycheck protection program
949
3,328
17,286
50,977
101,222
Residential real estate
1,649,870
1,626,528
1,606,188
1,584,551
1,571,232
Indirect auto
989,587
952,757
936,516
890,643
859,454
Residential solar
856,798
728,898
599,565
514,526
440,016
Home equity
314,124
313,557
313,395
319,180
330,357
Other consumer
265,796
296,117
336,026
365,504
385,571
Total loans
$
8,150,147
$
7,904,784
$
7,777,681
$
7,649,826
$
7,498,459
PPP income recognized
$
71
$
320
$
1,301
$
1,976
$
7,545
PPP unamortized fees
$
45
$
108
$
414
$
1,629
$
3,420
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2022
2021
Cash and due from banks
$
166,488
$
157,775
Short-term interest-bearing accounts
30,862
1,111,296
Equity securities, at fair value
30,784
33,550
Securities available for sale, at fair value
1,527,225
1,687,361
Securities held to maturity (fair value $812,647 and $735,260, respectively)
919,517
733,210
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
44,713
25,098
Loans held for sale
562
830
Loans
8,150,147
7,498,459
Less allowance for loan losses
100,800
92,000
Net loans
$
8,049,347
$
7,406,459
Premises and equipment, net
69,047
72,093
Goodwill
281,204
280,541
Intangible assets, net
7,341
8,927
Bank owned life insurance
232,409
228,238
Other assets
379,797
266,733
Total assets
$
11,739,296
$
12,012,111
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand (noninterest bearing)
$
3,617,324
$
3,689,556
Savings, NOW and money market
5,444,837
6,043,441
Time
433,772
501,472
Total deposits
$
9,495,933
$
10,234,469
Short-term borrowings
585,012
97,795
Long-term debt
4,815
13,995
Subordinated debt, net
96,927
98,490
Junior subordinated debt
101,196
101,196
Other liabilities
281,859
215,713
Total liabilities
$
10,565,742
$
10,761,658
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,173,554
$
1,250,453
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
11,739,296
$
12,012,111
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest, fee and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
95,620
$
79,470
$
332,768
$
302,175
Securities available for sale
7,831
6,101
29,653
23,305
Securities held to maturity
5,050
3,097
17,582
12,551
Other
671
639
4,067
1,845
Total interest, fee and dividend income
$
109,172
$
89,307
$
384,070
$
339,876
Interest expense
Deposits
$
4,092
$
2,132
$
9,923
$
10,714
Short-term borrowings
2,510
28
2,623
158
Long-term debt
21
88
161
389
Subordinated debt
1,346
1,360
5,424
5,437
Junior subordinated debt
1,424
518
3,749
2,090
Total interest expense
$
9,393
$
4,126
$
21,880
$
18,788
Net interest income
$
99,779
$
85,181
$
362,190
$
321,088
Provision for loan losses
7,677
3,097
17,147
(8,257
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
92,102
$
82,084
$
345,043
$
329,345
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,598
$
3,804
$
14,630
$
13,348
Card services income
4,958
8,847
29,058
34,682
Retirement plan administration fees
10,661
11,816
48,112
42,188
Wealth management
8,017
8,619
33,311
33,718
Insurance services
3,438
3,394
14,696
14,083
Bank owned life insurance income
1,419
1,629
6,044
6,217
Net securities (losses) gains
(217
)
(2
)
(1,131
)
566
Other
2,217
3,004
10,858
12,992
Total noninterest income
$
34,091
$
41,111
$
155,578
$
157,794
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
47,235
$
44,118
$
187,830
$
172,580
Technology and data services
9,124
8,563
35,712
34,717
Occupancy
6,521
6,635
26,282
26,048
Professional fees and outside services
4,811
4,903
16,810
16,306
Office supplies and postage
1,699
1,528
6,140
6,006
FDIC expense
798
798
3,197
3,041
Advertising
879
1,019
2,822
2,521
Amortization of intangible assets
539
651
2,264
2,808
Loan collection and other real estate owned, net
957
956
2,647
2,915
Merger expenses
967
-
967
-
Other
5,979
5,934
19,794
20,339
Total noninterest expense
$
79,509
$
75,105
$
304,465
$
287,281
Income before income tax expense
$
46,684
$
48,090
$
196,156
$
199,858
Income tax expense
10,563
10,780
44,161
44,973
Net income
$
36,121
$
37,310
$
151,995
$
154,885
Earnings Per Share
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.86
$
3.54
$
3.57
Diluted
$
0.84
$
0.86
$
3.52
$
3.54
NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
4th Q
3rd Q
2nd Q
1st Q
4th Q
Interest, fee and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
95,620
$
85,266
$
78,539
$
73,343
$
79,470
Securities available for sale
7,831
7,665
7,317
6,840
6,101
Securities held to maturity
5,050
4,854
4,185
3,493
3,097
Other
671
1,429
1,442
525
639
Total interest, fee and dividend income
$
109,172
$
99,214